Polar Vortex

Journal Nature Refutes PIK’s Fantasy-Rich Science That A Warmer Arctic Causes Extreme Cold Snaps

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
13 Comments

Reposted From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 9. February 2021

The polar vortex theory takes a beating: The claim a warm Arctic is behind the brutally cold winter conditions at the mid latitudes is shown by a Nature study to be scientifically baseless. 

Hat-tip: Die kalte Sonne.

Now that Europe and North America are getting blasted by unusually severe winter weather, which climate alarmists predicted 20 years ago would be a thing of the past, the alarmists are desperate to find an explanation to escape embarrassment.

PIK science suggests warmth begets cold

They’ve come up with the polar vortex explanation: the bitter cold we are now experiencing at the middle latitudes is in fact due to the warmer Arctic, they say. And this wreaks havoc on the jet stream which in turn results in cold Arctic blasts dipping deep into the middle latitudes. Yes, cold winters are in fact exactly what we should expect in a rapidly warming world!

Levermann and Rahmstorf

For example the two media front men Anders Levermann and Stefan Rahmstorf of the Potsdam Climate Institute (PIK) have been telling this to the ever gullible German media outlets, like Bild and Spiegel. Yet, many suspect it’s scientific fraud designed to fool the public and to hide the fact that their global warming predictions are in reality glaring failures.

Journal Nature refutes fantasy-rich PIK explanation

For example a recent paper appearing in Nature titled “Weakened evidence for mid-latitude impacts of Arctic warming“, authored by Blackport et al, refutes this highly fantasy-rich hypothesis pitched by the two PIK scientists.

The Nature article writes:

Jennifer Francis, whose seminal work proposed that Arctic warming was leading to a wavier jet stream, predicted in 2014 that “within a few years, as Arctic amplification continues, we will have enough data to know whether or not we’re right”6.

So, six years on, what has changed? Arctic amplification and sea-ice loss have indeed continued (Fig. 1). But predictions of a more negative Arctic Oscillation, wavier jet stream, colder winters in mid-latitudes or, more specifically, in Eurasia, and more frequent and/or widespread cold extremes have not become reality (Fig. 1).

Cold waves have been decreasing

Other experts have also noticed what PIK is doing here. Dr. Roy Spencer wrote at his blog in 2019 that U.S. cold waves have been decreasing, thus contradicting the PIK:

Source: Dr. Roy Spencer.

“The trend is markedly downward in the most recent 40 years (since 1979) which is the earliest we have reliable measurements of Arctic sea ice from satellite microwave radiometers (my specialty),” Spencer noted.

“Made to fit where they don’t fit”

Also on Rahmstorf’s claim Arctic warmth begets extreme cold, Swiss veteran meteorologist Jörg Kachelmann tweeted directly:

You never know which is more terrible and unscrupulous, all the right-wing nuts who see a winter weather situation as an argument against the climate crisis or the desperately unscientific @rahmstorf who now also attributes an ordinary winter weather situation to climate change,”

On the Rahmstorf’s approach, Kachelmann adds:

No, there’s hardly any science in the story.

Things are being made to fit where they don’t fit. As always.”

Der Spiegel’s “rubbish”

Unfortunately, the polar vortex tale has been effective at duping the gullible media journalists, like those at Der Spiegel. They too are trying to hide their embarrassment of having been suckered by the manmade global warming catastrophe hoax over the past 3 decades. Kachelmannwetter.com tweets further:

The polar vortex is doing very well.

But because hardly anyone will verify this, because no one knows what it is and what it should look like, @derspiegel throws
throws the principles of editorial control overboard and writes rubbish.”

But don’t expect the media to concede they’ve been duped any time soon. It’s like one famous scientist once said: “Science progresses one funeral at a time.”

It’s going to take awhile longer.

bonbon
February 10, 2021 6:11 am

Without this fake “climate crisis” the Great Reset of Prince Charles et-al would go belly up. And that was openly discussed at Davos, Switzerland.

The acutely disastrous financial crisis, which the good Prince would like to avert by writing off 80% of the human population, does in fact need an immediate solution which the good Prince might not like at all – Glass-Steagall bank separation as FDR did in the 1930’s.

It is high time for so-called weather experts, (weathermen?) to actually look at the real world.

Stephen Wilde
February 10, 2021 6:17 am

The jets have been getting wavier since about 2000 but it takes a while for the consequent cooling to become apparent. The past 40 years may have seen less US cold waves but they are coming back now and it is nothing to do with radiative gases.

https://joannenova.com.au/2015/01/is-the-sun-driving-ozone-and-changing-the-climate/

At times of quiet sun there are more sudden stratospheric warmings, more La Ninas, more clouds and a cooling Earth.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Stephen Wilde
John Tillman
February 10, 2021 6:18 am

It’s currently -46 F in Proudhon Bay, AK, far below normal for mid-February, or anytime there. So it appears the hypothetical Arctic warmth to produce mid-latitude chill is missing. Maybe it’s hiding in the Arctic Ocean. Except that sea ice is presently above average for this date in the past decade.

Last edited 57 minutes ago by John Tillman
Climate believer
Reply to  John Tillman
February 10, 2021 7:11 am

 Except that sea ice is presently above average for this date in the past decade.”

﻿

Climate believer
Reply to  Climate believer
February 10, 2021 7:17 am

Helps if I attach it….

Arctic Ice Coverage Feb 2021.png
ResourceGuy
February 10, 2021 6:19 am

Yes, and blowtorches use fossil fuels for tourist attractions….in Paris no less

PARIS (AP) — Workers at the Eiffel Tower used a blowtorch to melt the ice collecting on its surfaces and snow was blocking roads and halting trains and school buses Wednesday across northern France.
Amid a European cold snap, areas in Normandy and Brittany unused to such icy conditions were closing highways for lack of snow-clearing equipment. In parts of the Paris region, local authorities halted school buses and urged parents to keep their children at home.
Snow blanketed the French capital and froze the Eiffel Tower.

bonbon
February 10, 2021 6:35 am

Everyone knows in central Europe it is a Siberian blast that is freezing the beer.
There should be sanctions, I”ll say!
How dare they export such weather! Russian collusion it is!

John Shewchuk
February 10, 2021 6:38 am

But … but … but … Obama’s science advisor (John Holdren) said more cold outbreaks create more global warming … https://newtube.app/user/RAOB/3fEZDK4

DMacKenzie
February 10, 2021 6:40 am

I quit reading at “…Rhamstorf “

Robert W Turner
February 10, 2021 7:05 am

Let’s not abuse the meaning of “theory”. There is no global warming causes the splitting of the polar vortex theory, it’s baseless propaganda that can be dismissed with five minutes of research.

GeoNC
February 10, 2021 7:17 am

I’m pretty sure it was the warmists who started the game of making every heat wave a sign of the climate apocalypse but every cold snap as nothing more than weather. Apparently according to that Swiss dude if you try to reverse these rules to rebut the warmists it makes you a wild eyed right wing nut. I’m not sure of his logic in attempting to inject political viewpoints into what should be a purely scientific discussion. I hope he’s a better scientist than he is as a political analyst.

Rod Evans
February 10, 2021 7:18 am

The obvious takeaway from Climate Alarmist logic is, the warmer it gets the colder the weather will be….?
And we used to think the Salem Witch hunters were mad.

Vuk
February 10, 2021 7:23 am

3 weeks ago on WUWT
Vuk  January 18, 2021 6:10 am
“What are the Implications?Very cold February in the North hemisphere“.
See rest of discussion @:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/01/18/the-stratosphere-has-warmed-profoundly-this-month-what-are-the-implications/

