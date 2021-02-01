Sea ice

Unexpected ice

58 mins ago
Charles Rotter
12 Comments

From NASA

Unexpected ice header

by Natasha Vizcarra

On the prowl for food, Adelie penguins scan the ice ceiling. They peck at silverfish and hunt for polynyas, gaping holes in the sea ice where shoals of krill and bug-like copepods graze on clouds of algae. When spring comes, the huge plates of sea ice start to melt and later in the brief Antarctic summer all but disappear. Then, algae blooms unfurl: a bacchanalian feast for krill and critters all the way up the Antarctic food chain. Sea ice, sunlight, and food—they all come and go with the seasons in the Southern Ocean.

Paul Holland, a climate modeler with the British Antarctic Survey, has spent the last ten years studying Antarctica’s sea ice and the Southern Ocean. Lately, he has been scrutinizing the seasons of Antarctica and how fast the ice comes and goes. Holland thinks these seasons may be a key to a conundrum: If Earth’s temperatures are getting warmer and sea ice in the Arctic has been shrinking fast, why then is sea ice in the Antarctic slowly increasing?

Photograph of a seal under the sea ice
A Weddell seal hunts for food under the sea ice near McMurdo Sound in Antarctica. (S. Rupp/National Science Foundation)

Opposite poles

Sea ice is simply frozen seawater. Although found only in the Arctic and the Antarctic, it influences Earth’s climate in big ways. Its bright surface reflects sunlight back into space. Icy areas absorb less solar energy and remain relatively cool. When temperatures warm over time and more sea ice melts, fewer bright surfaces reflect sunlight back into space. The ice and exposed seawater absorb more solar energy and this causes more melting and more warming.

Photograph of sea ice
This scene shows a mixture of sea ice types commonly seen in the Southern Ocean. The different thicknesses of sea ice form a spectrum of colors and shapes ranging from dark black open water, a thin grease-like covering called grease ice, and thicker grey ice. Older sea ice has a bright white covering of snow and many chaotic deformation features visible as ridges and rubble fields caused by the continuous motion of the ice pack. (Courtesy M. Studinger/NASA)

Scientists have been watching this feedback loop of warming and melting in the Arctic. To them, Arctic sea ice is a reliable indicator of a changing global climate. They pay the most attention in September when Arctic sea ice shrinks to its smallest extent each year. Measured by satellites since 1979, this minimum extent has been decreasing by as much as 13.7 percent per decade. Antarctic sea ice, on the other hand, has not been considered a climate change indicator. Whereas Arctic sea ice mostly sits in the middle of land-locked ocean—which is more sensitive to sunlight and warming air—Antarctic sea ice surrounds land and is constantly exposed to high winds and waves.

According to climate models, rising global temperatures should cause sea ice in both regions to shrink. But observations show that ice extent in the Arctic has shrunk faster than models predicted, and in the Antarctic it has been growing slightly. Researchers are looking much closer at Antarctica, saying, “Wait, what is going on down there?” Holland is one of those intrigued.

“The Antarctic case is as interesting as the Arctic case,” Holland said. “You can’t understand one without understanding the other.”

Minding the models

To Holland, the discrepancy calls parts of the climate models into question. Modeling groups from around the world collaborate on the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 5 (CMIP5), which simulates Earth’s climate and predicts how it will change in the near future. World leaders and policy makers rely on it to decide how much countries should limit carbon emissions, known to cause some aspects of climate change.

“Almost all of the CMIP5 models produce a decrease in Antarctic sea ice,” Holland said. “There is a problem in the bit that reproduces the last 30 years of sea ice variability.” Holland was searching for data to improve and verify his own modeling of trends in Antarctic ice when he noticed that other researchers were finding that the trends varied in strength in the different seasons.

Most studies on Antarctic sea ice trends focus on changes in ice extent. For Holland, it was more important to look at how fast the ice was growing or shrinking from season to season. “Changes in climate forcing directly affect the rate of ice growth,” he said, “not the amount of ice.” Year to year cooling in autumn, for example, may cause faster ice growth during autumn, but not necessarily an increase in the amount of autumn ice.

Photograph of a pressure ridge in Antarctic sea ice
A pressure ridge forms on the sea ice near Scott Base in Antarctica. These form when separate ice floes collide and pile up on each other. Lenticular clouds are seen above. (Courtesy M. Studinger/NASA)

Spring surprise

Holland used data from NASA’s National Snow and Ice Data Center Distributed Active Archive Center (NSIDC DAAC) to calculate the ice concentration rate of growth for each single day, which he called intensification; and the total ice area rate of growth, which he called expansion. “I did that for all thirty years of data and plotted the trends,” he said. Holland’s plots showed that the different regions in the Southern Ocean contributed to the overall increase, but they had very diverse trends in sea ice growth. This suggested that geography and different wind patterns played a role. So to gain more insight Holland looked at seasonal wind trends for the different regions.

Holland found that winds were spreading sea ice out in some regions and compressing or keeping it intact in others and that these effects began in the spring. It contradicted a previous study in which, using ice drift data, Holland and Ron Kwok from the NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) found that increasing northward winds during the autumn caused the variations.

“I always thought, and as far as I can tell everyone else thought, that the biggest changes must be in autumn,” Holland said. “But the big result for me now is we need to look at spring. The trend is bigger in the autumn, but it seems to be created in spring.”

“Paul has created two more sea ice metrics that we can use to assess how Antarctic sea ice is responding,” said researcher Sharon Stammerjohn, referring to the measures of intensification and expansion. The new metrics help assess how the system is responding as opposed to simply monitoring the state of the system. “Say your temperature is at 99.2 degrees Fahrenheit,” Stammerjohn said. “You don’t have any insight to that temperature unless you take it again an hour later and you see that it changed to 101 degrees. Then you can say, okay, my system is responding to something.”

Data image showing Antarctic sea ice trends
The panels above show seasonal variations of sea ice quantities for each region and the whole Southern Ocean. The mean monthly total ice expansion (b) peaks in autumn, and mean monthly total ice area (a) peaks in the winter. Interannual trends in monthly total ice area (c) show that for the last thirty years, Antarctic sea ice has tended to expand during the autumn. Interannual trends in monthly total ice expansion (d) show that changes in ice growth in the spring produced the change in the ice the following summer and autumn. (Courtesy P. R. Holland)

Partial explanations

Holland continues to study the Antarctic spring to better understand why Antarctic sea ice is changing. While Holland’s work helps researchers begin to see the problem in more detail, scientists continue to develop ideas about why the ice is expanding.

One study paradoxically suggests that ocean warming and enhanced melting of the Antarctic ice sheet is causing the small but statistically significant sea ice expansion in the region. Another study suggests that rain caused by a warmer climate has been causing an influx of fresh water into the Southern Ocean, making it less dense and inhibiting oceanic heat from reaching sea ice in the Antarctic. To date, there is no consensus on the reason for the expansion.

“Partial explanations have been offered, but we don’t have the complete picture,” said Ted Scambos, a scientist at NSIDC DAAC. “This may just be a case of ‘we don’t know yet.’”

This scene shows a mixture of sea ice types commonly seen in the Southern Ocean. The different thicknesses of sea ice form a spectrum of colors and shapes ranging from dark black open water, a thin grease-like covering called grease ice, and thicker grey ice. Older sea ice has a bright white covering of snow and many chaotic deformation features visible as ridges and rubble fields caused by the continuous motion of the ice pack.
Emperor penguins rest near the coast in Antarctica and hunt for food in the nearby sea ice. (Courtesy K. Watson)

References

Bintanja, R., G. J. Van Oldenborgh, S. S. Drijfhout, B. Wouters, and C. A. Katsman. 2013. Important role for ocean warming and increased ice-shelf melt in Antarctic sea-ice expansion. Nature Geoscience 6: 376–379, doi:10.1038/ngeo1767.

Cavalieri, D. J., C. L. Parkinson, P. Gloersen, and H. Zwally. 1996, updated yearly. Sea Ice Concentrations from Nimbus-7 SMMR and DMSP SSM/I-SSMIS Passive Microwave Data. Southern Hemisphere. Boulder, Colorado USA: NASA National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) DAAC.

Holland, P. R. 2014. The seasonality of Antarctic sea ice trends. Geophysical Research Letters 41, doi:10.1002/2014GL060172.

Holland, P. R. and Kwok, R. 2012. Wind driven trends in Antarctic sea-ice drift. Nature Geoscience 5: 872–875, doi:10.1038/ngeo1627.

Holland, P. R., N Bruneau, C. Enright, M. Losch, N. T. Kurtz, R. Kwok. 2014. Modeled trends in Antarctic sea ice thickness. Journal of Climate 27: 3,784–3,801, doi:10.1175/JCLI-D-13-00301.1.

Kirkman, C. H., C. M. Bitz. 2011. The effect of the sea ice freshwater flux on Southern Ocean temperatures in CCSM3: Deep-ocean warming and delayed surface warming. Journal of Climate 24: 2,224–2,237, doi:10.1175/2010JCLI3625.1.

Scambos, T. A., R. Ross, T. Haran, R. Bauer, and D.G. Ainley. 2013. A camera and multisensor automated station design for polar physical and biological systems monitoring: AMIGOS. Journal of Glaciology 59(214): 303–314, doi:10.3189/2013JoG12J170.

Stammerjohn, S., R. Massom, D. Rind, and D. Martinson. 2012. Regions of rapid sea ice change: An interhemispheric seasonal comparison. Geophysical Research Letters 39, L06501, doi:10.1029/2012GL050874.

For more information

NASA National Snow and Ice Data Center Distributed Active Archive Center (NSIDC DAAC)

About the remote sensing data
SatellitesNimbus 7 and Defense Meteorological Satellite Program (DMSP) F8, F11, F13, F17
SensorsScanning Multichannel Microwave Radiometer (SMMR), Special Sensor Microwave/Imager (SSM/I), Special Sensor Microwave Imager/Sounder (SSMIS)
Data setSea ice concentrations from Nimbus-7 SMMR and DMSP SSM/I-SSMIS Passive Microwave Data
Resolution25 kilometers
ParameterSea ice concentration
DAACNASA National Snow and Ice Data Center Distributed Active Archive Center (NSIDC DAAC)

The photograph in the title graphic shows sea ice in the Bellingshausen Sea, off the coast of Antarctica, as seen from a NASA Operation IceBridge flight on October 13, 2012. (Courtesy M. Studinger/NASA)

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joseph Zorzin
February 1, 2021 6:10 am

Sorry- off topic- but I think significant:
“World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency”
https://academic.oup.com/bioscience/article/70/1/8/5610806

One of the senior authors is Bill Moomaw- who I’ve tried to debate here in Massachusetts where he lives but he refuses. He often talks about locking up forests- which is when I try to debate him. I don’t know enough about the other topics to know exactly what he and his cronies have wrong. He’d like to drive us all into poverty to save the Earth- but he won’t go hungry as he has his nice pension from Tufts- thanks to powerful academic labor unions. Perhaps one of the experts here will try to deconstruct this paper as a post to the site.

0
Reply
fretslider
February 1, 2021 6:16 am

To date, there is no consensus 

You don’t see that every day

1
Reply
John Shewchuk
Reply to  fretslider
February 1, 2021 6:25 am

Ya think maybe the current Interglacial Warming Period has peaked? Once the glaciers start advancing in earnest again, just watch how fast folks start digging up coal and drilling for oil just to stay warm. Let’s see how well solar panels and windmills keep NYC warm today.

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  John Shewchuk
February 1, 2021 6:34 am

Ya think maybe the current Interglacial Warming Period has peaked

Let me controversial here and give you my honest non-Mannian reply

I don’t know. Possibly.

0
Reply
Steve Keohane
February 1, 2021 6:19 am

I don’t understand why the people insist on looking at the Arctic upside down. It isn’t melting. it is just beginning to form ice. Where do they think over a meter of sea level went in the last few thousand years?

0
Reply
Ron Long
February 1, 2021 6:21 am

“We don’t know yet” is not the research finding that will get more funding, although it is spot-on correct. Looks like the combination of ocean currents and atmospheric wind patterns are affecting the north pole more than the south pole. As I sit here in Argentina, our month equivalent to August in the northern hemisphere, we are in the thjrd day pf cold rain, 18 deg C, and not only the pass to Chile closed by snow but also snow visible in the nearby foothills. Can somebody send me some of that global warming deal? Nice picture of the penguins, I hope the polar bears don’t get them all.

1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Ron Long
February 1, 2021 6:41 am

Valparaiso experienced a deluge Sunday morning.

0
Reply
HenryP
February 1, 2021 6:25 am

Ja. Ja. I told you so.

https://breadonthewater.co.za/2021/01/26/am-i-a-climate-denier-denialist/

0
Reply
Jean Parisot
February 1, 2021 6:28 am

At least they got the penguins and polar bears right.

0
Reply
MarkW
February 1, 2021 6:46 am

When a study starts with a falsehood, how can you trust anything else it says.
During the Arctic/Antarctic summer, the albedo differences between water and ice are small.
During the Arctic/Antarctic winter, ice acts as an insulator keep sea waters warmer.

Averaged over the whole year, loss of sea ice is a negative feedback, not the strong positive that the activists want it to be.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by MarkW
0
Reply
Paul C
February 1, 2021 6:51 am

So, the AMO has moved from its (minimum temp) cold phase (North Atlantic Basin) in the 1970s to its (maximum temp) warm phase (North Atlantic Basin) currently. Coincidentally, the Arctic sea ice has tended to melt during this shift in extremes of the cycle from cold to warm. Strangely enough, at the same time the warm surface water was migrating north, the ice at the other end increased. I’m sure there must be some sort of connection there that the “experts” are missing. If only they didn’t already know it was because of CO2 – the science is settled after all.

Last edited 3 minutes ago by Paul C
0
Reply
John Tillman
February 1, 2021 6:52 am

The Antarctic isn’t warming, so no surprise that it’s sea ice has grown since 1979.

So-called global warming isn’t global. It’s supposedly most pronounced in the Arctic, but who knows? The temperature “data” from that zone are largely made up.

The North Temperate Zone has allegedly enjoyed the next most warming, but the data there have been adjusted beyond recognition.

The North and South Tropics should theoretically warm the least, but the South Temperate Zone, mainly ocean, has also not warmed much, if at all. Oz wildfires weren’t caused by summers hotter than in the past.

Temperatures at the South Pole haven’t changed since continuous recording began there in 1958. Antarctic sea ice set a satellite record high in 2014. The record low in Arctic sea ice remains 2012.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Sea ice

Global Ice Story: What they don’t tell you

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Sea ice Weather

Sea Ice Slows Ships In North China Ports

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Sea ice

Nares Strait Ice Arches

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Paleoclimatology Sea ice

Researchers discover a new tool for reconstructing ancient sea ice

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Sea ice

Unexpected ice

58 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #439

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Oceans

Claim: Marine heatwaves becoming more intense, more frequent

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Paleoclimatology

Claim: Important climate change mystery solved by scientists

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: