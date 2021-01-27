Climate News

My Interview on NTD: Energy Prices to Rise Under Biden

Anthony Watts
President Joe Biden has made fighting climate change one of his top priorities. In his first two days of office, Biden rejoined the Paris climate accord, froze permits for drilling and fracking on federal land for 60 days, and canceled the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

Anthony Watts, senior fellow for environment and climate at The Heartland Institute, says Biden’s environmental policies revolve around more government regulation, which, he says, won’t result in less carbon emissions or pollution, but result in a slew of other consequences, including rise of energy prices and dependence on other countries for energy.

Video here:

https://www.ntd.com/expert-energy-prices-to-rise-under-biden_558156.html

