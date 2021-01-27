Ridiculae

Biden Climate Executive Order: Government Vehicles to be Electric

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Libertarians rejoice! Thanks to President Biden’s latest climate brainstorm, in the future the US Federal Government will only function within 200 miles of the nearest operational EV charging station, and only when a fully charged EV is available in the car pool.

From the Biden White House;

Leverage the Federal Government’s Footprint and Buying Power to Lead by Example

  • Consistent with the goals of the President’s Build Back Better jobs and economic recovery plan, of which his clean energy jobs plan is a central pillar, the order directs the federal agencies to procure carbon pollution-free electricity and clean, zero-emission vehicles to create good-paying, union jobs and stimulate clean energy industries.
  • In addition, the order requires those purchases be Made in America, following President Biden’s Buy American executive order. The order also directs agencies to apply and strictly enforce the prevailing wage and benefit guidelines of the Davis Bacon and other acts and encourage Project Labor Agreements. These actions reaffirm that agencies should work to ensure that any jobs created with funds to address the climate crisis are good jobs with a choice to join a union.
  • The order directs each federal agency to develop a plan to increase the resilience of its facilities and operations to the impacts of climate change and directs relevant agencies to report on ways to expand and improve climate forecast capabilities – helping facilitate public access to climate related information and assisting governments, communities, and businesses in preparing for and adapting to the impacts of climate change.
  • The order directs the Secretary of the Interior to pause on entering into new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or offshore waters to the extent possible, launch a rigorous review of all existing leasing and permitting practices related to fossil fuel development on public lands and waters, and identify steps that can be taken to double renewable energy production from offshore wind by 2030. The order does not restrict energy activities on lands that the United States holds in trust for Tribes. The Secretary of the Interior will continue to consult with Tribes regarding the development and management of renewable and conventional energy resources, in conformance with the U.S. government’s trust responsibilities.
  • The order directs federal agencies to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies as consistent with applicable law and identify new opportunities to spur innovation, commercialization, and deployment of clean energy technologies and infrastructure. 

Read more: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/01/27/fact-sheet-president-biden-takes-executive-actions-to-tackle-the-climate-crisis-at-home-and-abroad-create-jobs-and-restore-scientific-integrity-across-federal-government/

Of course, it may take some time to completely replace the government vehicle fleet, and I suspect government employees working in remote regions will try to cling on to their gasoline and diesel vehicles, so the process of Federal withdrawal from unpowered regions may take a long time.

4 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
19 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
mikebartnz
January 27, 2021 10:15 pm

Where is Duane to put his spin on this insanity as he thinks Biden is sane.
I love the leading photo. Very appropriate.

Last edited 1 hour ago by mikebartnz
0
Reply
Iain Russell
January 27, 2021 10:19 pm

Just how much did Elon punch into Biden’s election campaign??

1
Reply
mikebartnz
Reply to  Iain Russell
January 27, 2021 10:31 pm

As he has moved to Texas I think you need to give him some slack as I don’t think he believes in real pipe dreams. He is just forward thinking and as a business man he doesn’t object to subsidies when he can reap them.

0
Reply
RayB
Reply to  mikebartnz
January 27, 2021 10:49 pm

He is setting himself to leave earth anyway.. he doesn’t care. He cares about the money he can make to develop his Martian Citadel.

1
Reply
Hartog
January 27, 2021 10:32 pm

If they manage to turn off Trump, we will soon see the idea of five year plans come up like in the old Soviet Union and Chairman Xi’s China. Planning, planning and more planning.

0
Reply
fred250
January 27, 2021 10:36 pm

Operating in places like Syria will be such fun ! 🙂

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
January 27, 2021 10:37 pm

Our dementia-ridden President Biden is not calling the shots on this administration.
Let’s be clear about that poor dumb ass Biden White House.
The Biden White House couldn’t buy a military expert to correct their bad stuff if they wanted to.
So any EO’s and decisions that come from the WH on Biden’s name are those of his puppeteer controllers and are disconnected from reality.
Dementia Joe wouldn’t know an M1 Abrams tank or M2 Bradley, an MRAP vehicle, or an armored HummVee from a Fiat 500 or a hole in the ground. The WH democrats really are that scary stupid.
Really.
Dementia Joe wouldn’t know the difference of any of these US military weapons and a Chinese knock-off of a Russian tank or fighter. That is how bad the disconnect is between the shit that comes out this Biden White House and reality.
Be afraid. Really afraid… with this Biden dumb-ass White House on military matters.

Last edited 57 minutes ago by joelobryan
2
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
January 27, 2021 11:36 pm

They can’t discern sex and gender, boy and girl, adult and child, tolerance and normalization, justice and social justice, climate and weather, and babies are “burdens” or profit in the progressive vernacular.

0
Reply
Phillip Bratby
January 27, 2021 10:47 pm

As we just read, “You can’t fix stupid”.

1
Reply
RayB
January 27, 2021 10:52 pm

I heard that the Pelosis bought shares in Tesla some days ago, before this announcement. Clearly an insider trading move.

1
Reply
John V. Wright
January 27, 2021 10:55 pm

I wonder if Biden understands that electric vehicles are powered by fossil fuels…

3
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  John V. Wright
January 27, 2021 11:09 pm

In fact it requires far more ff usage simply to declare that your personal transport device isn’t emitting any “greenhouse gases” (to virtue signal for your friends).

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  John V. Wright
January 27, 2021 11:16 pm

Coal and nat gas powered Tesla’s are the norm. NO Tesla owner is charging his/her T-car from wind or solar. The electric grid they are plugged in to for recharge requires reliable electricity from nat gas, coal, nuclear, or hydro. Wind and solar are bad jokes on America.

0
Reply
Prjindigo
January 27, 2021 11:00 pm

Lay out the science to the GOP and let them use it to impeach Biden for fraudulent criminal presidential orders. Make the next 3 years about doing ACTUAL science, not fraud.

0
Reply
Warren
January 27, 2021 11:06 pm

Great news for my business.
Our US competitors pay half what we pay in Australia for electricity.
Soon they’ll be paying what we pay.
Levels the playing-field for many product lines.
Excellent!
Unfortunately our Chinese competitors will never pay big so we shift manufacture of impacted items to China when the volume justifies it.

1
Reply
Intelligent Dasein
January 27, 2021 11:09 pm

Does this include the USPS?

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Intelligent Dasein
January 27, 2021 11:30 pm

Dementia Joe just carried in a bunch of blithering idiots to his White House who can’t even count to 20 … with both shoes off.
And you want them to understand the USPS mail delivery problems?

0
Reply
Chris Nisbet
January 27, 2021 11:10 pm

I’d love to see the day come when loony ideas like this have to be backed by some kind of cost-benefit analysis and/or at least give some indication of how much they’ll affect the climate (not CO2 levels).
We currently have no way to tell if any of these lunatic policies have ‘worked’ (we all know they won’t). How can voters make informed judgements about their effectiveness?
We’re going through this same lunacy here in NZ and it seems to go completely unchallenged.
Governments can’t be allowed to continue to do this to us in an effort to fix this non-problem. They are absolutely wrecking the place, and a good number of people are cheering them on.
So frustrating.

0
Reply
Warren
January 27, 2021 11:14 pm

Our friends at Austal Ships are ready to cash-in

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Ridiculae

LA Times Demands a Fossil Fuel “Non Proliferation Treaty” to Combat Climate Change

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

Green Matters: Humans are Responsible for 110% of Global Warming

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

Study: “Baked In” Global Warming of 2.3C Means International Climate Goals have Already Failed

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

Massachusetts city to post climate change warning stickers at gas stations

1 month ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Ridiculae

Biden Climate Executive Order: Government Vehicles to be Electric

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
natural gas petroleum

“You Can’t Fix Stupid”… Biden Pauses New Oil & Gas Leasing on Federal Lands and Waters

6 hours ago
David Middleton
United Nations

UN: Angry Birds Survey Proves the World Demands Climate Action

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News Energy

Bright Green Impossibilities

14 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
%d bloggers like this: