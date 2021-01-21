Paleoclimatology

Woolly mammoths may have lived thousands of years after supposed extinction

From The GWPF

Date: 19/01/21

GWPF & Scientific American

Scientists have discovered the DNA of some 2,100 kinds of plants and 180 animals — including American horses and woolly mammoths – dating to thousands of years after their supposed extinction.

One of the most popular theories for the extinction of the wholly mammoth and other so-called ‘megafauna’ that roamed the wilderness during the Pleistocene is the claim that rapid global warming at the end of the last Ice Age killed off these species.

The idea that global warming rather ‘overkill’ by human hunters was chiefly responsible for the disappearance of the mammoth has gained in popularity in conjunction with claims that humans today are facing the same fate due to the same alleged catastrophe.

Paleontologists have been arguing for decades what may have caused these species to vanish. For much of the second half of the 20th century the ‘overkill hypothesis’ dominated the scientific debate, claiming that the post-glacial expansion of human populations into their habitats led to the overhunting and gradual destruction of these species.

With the rise of climate catastrophism, a growing number of studies attempted to show that global warming rather than humans were primarily responsible for the disappearance of these Pleistocene species.

Now, a team of paleogeneticists have discovered DNA of “about 2,100 kinds of plants and 180 animals—including American horses and woolly mammoths, in samples from soil dated to thousands of years after their supposed extinction.”

Once this new discovery can be confirmed, the whole idea of an abrupt climate catastrophe wiping out the wholly mammoth and other Pleistocene species in one fell swoop is likely to go the way of the Dodo.

Ancient DNA preserved in soil may rewrite what we thought about the Ice Age

Based on bone and tooth records, the Yukon’s last mammoths were thought to have gone extinct about 12,000 years ago. But a new genetic sampling technique suggests the great beasts may have stuck around a lot longer, plodding through the Arctic tundra with bison and elk for thousands of years more. The story is in the soil.

Bones are rich sources of prehistoric genetic information, but not the only ones; items ranging from shed Ice Age skin cells to pine needles can contribute to the genetic record stored in dirt. Paleogeneticists have been extracting and analyzing “environmental DNA” from soil for a long time, but getting rid of non-DNA material without destroying these fragile clues is daunting.

“Environmental samples contain a huge range of other chemical substances that are challenging to separate from the DNA we’re interested in,” says McMaster University geneticist Tyler Murchie. “We can’t afford to lose whatever we can get.” In Quaternary Reports, Murchie and his colleagues describe gentler techniques that recover up to 59 times as much genetic material as other methods.

In the new approach, soil samples are extracted with a sterilized chisel and then broken into smaller portions, stirred and run through a “cold spin method” to separate as much DNA as possible. The DNA is then compared against an existing genetic library to detect species matches.

“Not only do these techniques get more DNA, but they get more diverse DNA,” says East Tennessee State University paleontologist Chris Widga, who was not involved in the new study. “It’s becoming more nuanced, and it looks like there is actually the potential to document larger slices of the ecosystem.”

Read the full article here.

bob boder
January 21, 2021 6:06 am

Mammoth burgers are the best!

Joe Wagner
January 21, 2021 6:08 am

> Once this new discovery can be confirmed, the whole idea of an abrupt climate catastrophe wiping out the wholly mammoth and other Pleistocene species in one fell swoop is likely to go the way of the Dodo.

Oh, you optimist!
They’ll just use some mental gymnastics to still attribute it to Climate Change…

This is a cool technique though! Although I wonder what percentage of DNA is actually reliably categorizable. I would think it would be much more damaged and unusable.

2hotel9
January 21, 2021 6:22 am

It is quite comical that college educated people think “extinction” happens like a switch has been flipped. What idiots. No wonder they cheer for China Joe as black lies matter and pantyfa burn down DNC offices in two cities.

Ron Long
January 21, 2021 6:31 am

Without weighing in on the science of extracting dna from dirt, I would like to mention how innovative, yes and even viscous, the early indigenous hunters were. In Montana there are several cliffs known as “buffalo jumps”. The locals would find a buffalo herd in a mountain valley, a valley that was glacier carved, with steep canyon walls and terminating in a drop off, commonly referred to as a “hanging valley”. They would then stampede the buffalo herd down the valley until the lead animals could not stop and were pushed over the cliffs to die below. The tribe would then cut up the animals and eat well for some time, not to mention saving the hides. I have no idea how the tribes hunted woolly mammoths, but I guarantee you not with bows and arrows.l.

shrnfr
Reply to  Ron Long
January 21, 2021 6:45 am

Spears are another matter: https://www.livescience.com/64540-ice-age-hunters-spear-mammoth.html

The last mammoths actually died within the past 4,000 years: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/10/191007081750.htm

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Ron Long
January 21, 2021 7:04 am

The same way polar bears hunt walrusses.

David Middleton
Editor
January 21, 2021 6:33 am

I don’t know of any credible scientists who assert that rapid global warming at the end of the Pleistocene caused the extinction of mammoths and other megafauna. The fact that they thrived through numerous glacial/interglacial cycles is a big, fat QED.

John Tillman
January 21, 2021 6:43 am

Woolly mammoths survived on Wrangel Island until about 2000 BC.

David Streeter
January 21, 2021 6:44 am

Gee, I guess we don’t know as much as we think. How about a little intelligent skepticism? That seems to be or should be the essence of science.

Matthew W
January 21, 2021 6:45 am

 ‘overkill’ by human hunters
I never really thought that small groups of men with pointy sticks could wipe out a species like that.
A changing environment, more likely

Ed Zuiderwijk
January 21, 2021 7:06 am

All those climate catastrophists. They didn’t notice the elephant in the tundra.

