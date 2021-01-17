Ocean acidification

Claim: Ocean acidification locks algal communities in a simplified state

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
14 Comments

Researchers from the University of Tsukuba find that ocean acidification restricts algal communities to a state of low biodiversity and complexity

UNIVERSITY OF TSUKUBA

Research News

Tsukuba, Japan – Out with the old, in with the new, as the New Year’s saying goes, but not where the marine environment is concerned. Researchers from Japan have discovered that ocean acidification keeps algal communities locked in a simplified state of low biodiversity.

In a study published on 11th January 2021 in Global Change Biology, researchers from the University of Tsukuba have revealed that as oceanic carbon dioxide levels rise, the biodiversity and ecological complexity of marine algal communities decline.

Ocean acidification is the continuing increase in the acidity of the Earth’s oceans, caused by the absorption of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2). The largest contributor to this acidification is human-caused CO2 emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.

“Ocean acidification is harmful to a lot of different marine organisms,” says lead author of the study Professor Ben P. Harvey. “This affects not only ecosystem functions, but the goods and services that people get from marine resources.”

To examine the changes caused by CO2-enriched waters in algal communities, the researchers anchored tiles in the ocean for the algae to grow on. The tiles were placed in reference conditions (i.e., ones that represent the structure and function of biological communities subject to no/very minor human-caused disturbances) and acidified conditions. The team used a natural CO2 seep for the acidified conditions to represent the CO2 conditions at the end of this century, and compared differences between the cooler months (January to July) and warmer months (July to January).

“We found that the tiles ended up being taken over by turf algae in the acidified conditions, and the communities had lower diversity, complexity and biomass,” explains Professor Harvey. “This pattern was consistent throughout the seasons, keeping these communities locked in simplified systems that had low biodiversity.”

The team also transplanted established communities between the two conditions. The transplanted communities ultimately matched the other communities around them (i.e., high biodiversity, complexity and biomass in the reference conditions, and vice versa for the acidified conditions).

“By understanding the ecological processes that change community structure, we can better evaluate how ocean acidification is likely to alter communities in the future,” says Professor Harvey.

The results of this study highlight that if atmospheric CO2 emissions are not reduced, we may see an increased loss of large algal habitats (such as kelp forests). But the study also shows that shallow-water marine communities can recover if significant reductions in CO2 emissions are achieved, such as those urged by the Paris Agreement.

###

The article, “Ocean acidification locks algal communities in a species-poor early successional stage,” was published in Global Change Biology at DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15455

Scissor
January 17, 2021 10:04 am

I just swallowed a glass of water that was over 1000% more acidic than sea water. Wish me luck.

Phil Salmon
January 17, 2021 10:15 am

Climate alarmism locks the scientific community in a simplified state.

Gregory Woods
January 17, 2021 10:19 am

No doubt that soon seawater will be a good substitute for sulpheric acid…

Krishna Gans
January 17, 2021 10:21 am

Using “acidification”, the paper doesn’t woth the ink it’s printed with.

Latitude
Reply to  Krishna Gans
January 17, 2021 11:37 am

worse…much much worse….these people are idiots…on flat out lying cons

“We found that the tiles ended up being taken over by turf algae in the acidified conditions”

turf algae is always the first to establish….it creates a strata for the higher algae to attach to

…and then go on to admit their lying…by saying this

CO2 had no effect at all……

====================

The team also transplanted established communities between the two conditions. The transplanted communities ultimately matched the other communities around them (i.e., high biodiversity, complexity and biomass in the reference conditions, and vice versa for the acidified conditions).

Willis Eschenbach
Editor
January 17, 2021 10:30 am

First, anyone talking about “acidification” is an alarmist. I remember titration in high school chemistry, where adding a small amount of a base to an acid or a small amount of acid to a base is called “neutralization”. The ocean is slowly neutralizing.

Next, these folks talk as though going from a pH of 8.1 to a pH of 7.8 is some kind of death sentence from the ocean. According to them its gonna “lock algal communities in a simplified state.

Seems they never noticed that the pH in Alaska is on the order of 7.7, and those are some of the most productive marine regions on the planet.

Finally, people think of the pH as being both the same everywhere and constant over time. Here is the average, standard deviation and range of some locations.
comment image

And here are the changes at the inlet pipe for the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
comment image

They go past the range of the study at the high and low ends, and guess what?

All of the creatures in the aquarium are doing just fine.

As you can see, these alarmist “scientists” are just hyping their results. Why? Likely for further funding, perhaps for professional advancement, I don’t know … but they are clearly alarmists.

w.

Scissor
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
January 17, 2021 10:35 am

Nice graphs!

fred250
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
January 17, 2021 11:02 am

“The ocean is slowly neutralizing”

Are they? or are they just “theoretically” neutralizing.

The Aloha study showed a change, but it was too short to be any significance given the oscillations seen as other places in the Pacific.

comment image

A composition of all surface pH readings taken around the world shows a very slight increase in pH

comment image

mikebartnz
January 17, 2021 10:35 am

Why is my BS detector on high alert.
So a process that might take 80 years and might not even occur they have sped up so it takes a fraction of the time and they think that is scientific.

Joel O'Bryan
January 17, 2021 10:39 am

“But the study also shows that shallow-water marine communities can recover if significant reductions in CO2 emissions are achieved, such as those urged by the Paris Agreement.”

That’a a Garbage disinformation statement thrown in for virtue signaling and propaganda.
The Paris agreement makes no reductions for all the developing world, including the world’s largest emitter of CO2 by a long ways, China.

A CO2 seep can cause highly saturated CO2 conditions in the surrounding water that far exceed any high end emissions scenarios. Without quantifying the CO2 saturation levels at both locations in the water surrounding the tiles, this is a useless study that tells us nothing about ocean water pH and algae growth. High saturation levels of CO2 can make the water toxic for animal life that the diversity of algal colonies depends on.

fred250
January 17, 2021 10:55 am

The study does not show the oceans are “acidifying”

It shows that algae in a rich CO2 seep is different from in normal seawater.

This is entirely expected.

A real case of a “SO WHAT” study. pertaining to NOTHING.

Rory Forbes
January 17, 2021 11:04 am

What utter nonsense. I can’t believe anyone is still talking about “ocean acidification” after years of continual correction by real scientists. The word “acidification” is a meaningless neologism intended to scare uninformed hysterics. Anyone using the term except as a parody, should be laughed out of the science department.

fred250
January 17, 2021 11:15 am

Meanwhile, more proof of a MUCH warmer Holocene optimum

https://notrickszone.com/2021/01/17/proof-of-warmer-earlier-climate-swiss-geologist-studies-10800-year-old-tree-trunk-under-alps-glacier/

Dave Fair
January 17, 2021 11:32 am

I’d be interested in learning how the study authors controlled for the differences in study site conditions other than CO2 concentrations. Temperatures, mineral concentrations, tides and etc.

