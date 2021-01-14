Climate News

EU Approves Climate Friendly Mealworms

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
18 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Climate activists vegans rejoice; soon you will be able to legally supplement your greens, nuts and lentils with delicious insect protein.

Eat the Bugs: EU Approves Mealworms For Human Consumption to Save the Environment

OLIVER JJ LANE
13 Jan 2021

The European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) revealed the decision that the dried larva of the insect spcies Tenebrio molitor was safe for humans to eat in their journal on Wednesday, noting only that people with allergies to dust mites and crustaceans might experience a reaction to the new food. By the EFSA’s own reckoning, it is the first time bugs have been approved as a food in the European Union.

EFSA expert panel on nutrition member Dr Helle Knutsen was quoted by the body as saying among the investigations needed into new foods were “nutrition, toxicology, chemistry and microbiology to name a few.” The Guardian reported the remarks of EFSA scientific officer Ermolaos Ververis who said of the decision: “This first EFSA risk assessment of an insect as novel food can pave the way for the first EU-wide approval. Our risk evaluation is a decisive and necessary step in the regulation of novel foods by supporting policymakers in the EU in making science-based decisions and ensuring the safety of consumers.”

The idea of eating bugs as a meat substitute is one that has enjoyed a great deal of media attention in recent years, as the concept is pushed as an alternative to meat consumption by climate change campaigners agitating against traditional food. Indeed, mealworms are just one of the insects presently being considered by European regulators including locusts, crickets, and grasshoppers, all of which are expected to be authorised in time.

Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/01/13/eat-the-bugs-eu-approves-mealworms-for-human-consumption/

There is no problem with people who want to eat bugs having their favourite food approved for consumption. What concerns me is the association of bug eating with the climate crusade. I worry that some people might eventually be forced to eat bugs against their will, if other sources of protein are priced out of their reach by carbon taxes.

Pauleta
January 14, 2021 2:02 pm

Still not vegan.

Robert Arvanitis
January 14, 2021 2:04 pm

But if it crawls, is it really vegan? Also, no cell walls. Does it feel pain? How do we know?!

Tom Halla
January 14, 2021 2:05 pm

Strict vegans won’t eat bugs, so allowing mealworms makes no difference.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 14, 2021 3:19 pm

Very strict vegans graze in parcs or pastures, I never saw one 😀

ResourceGuy
January 14, 2021 2:06 pm

What new Elon Musk tax credit this way comes?

John VC
January 14, 2021 2:06 pm

Well, my chickens really like them, but at 8 bucks a pound, I don’t think they will offer much of a challenge to steak

SMC
January 14, 2021 2:10 pm

Aren’t insects considered animals? Doesn’t consuming insects make you a carnivore? How can the consumption of insects be vegan?

Joel O'Bryan
January 14, 2021 2:16 pm

This will be the diet protein source for the masses as agricultural grains and cereals will necessarily become prohibitively expensive under any scenario of restricting oil and natural gas consumption via carbon taxes and cap and trade schemes that only the most wealthy will be able to afford.
High quality (uncontaminated by insects) cereals and grains will first become unavailable for livestock feed supplementation except for the most wealthy of consumers, to the affordable production of beef, pork, poultry, or lamb. The Greentards have repeatedly affirmed their commitment to ending large-scale commercial livestock production of affordable meats. So this loss of affordable animal protein source for the masses is a given in any Green New Deal (GND) socialist society of authoritarian rule. The problem then becomes where does the necessary dietary protein come from then for the masses, as Soylent Green is still not realized (yet).

The extremely deleterious effects of prohibitively expensive petroleum on the world’s agriculture output are many faceted. One facet is dealing with grain spoilage of “meal worm” contaminated grains. Now the spoilage with meal worms can simply be labeled as “protein supplementation” for human consumption, and even intentionally “insect supplemented” (as some B-vitamins have been for a long time with “enriched flours”). The “insect supplemented” grains then processed and served in the bread at GND-created breadlines. Dietary protein problem solved… unless you’re Bill Gates, or simlar financially situated person and family who will still enjoy their best cuts of meats and private jets and yachts to destinations then unspoiled by the unwashed masses (you and me) cluttering the beaches and ski slopes.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
January 14, 2021 2:33 pm

In the movie Soylent Green, there were 3 color Soylents for consumption by the masses, red, yellow, and green.

Soylent Yellow was “lentils and soybean” the original.
Soylent Red was likely assumed to be “lentils and insects.”

Soylent Green was originally supposed to “lentils and plankton”. But the scarcity of plankton began as the oceans died. This forced the government to secretly switch out the plankton protein source out for another protein source. Hence the movie plot.

n.n
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
January 14, 2021 2:50 pm

Cannibalized-child is a profitable side-effect of selective-child supported by vegans.

John Tillman
January 14, 2021 2:17 pm

Do they taste like lobster?

After all, insects are land crustaceans.

Scissor
Reply to  John Tillman
January 14, 2021 3:00 pm

The beetle stage would be awful crunchy.

No one
January 14, 2021 2:33 pm

Soylent Brown. Perhaps preparing for a two species ecosystem, due to climate change, of course.

Do them come with ‘furniture’?

Flight Level
January 14, 2021 2:33 pm

I might be wrong but it seems that bushmeat was blamed for various major outbreaks like Ebola and even AIDS.

COVID is officially blamed on alternate wet food market practices.

So, what’s in the pipeline as school cafeterias and cheapest bidder caterers start serving coffin flies sauce du chef ?

marlene
January 14, 2021 3:02 pm

But if you miss the taste of steak and lobster, you can always lick the plates of the elites. Or their shoes. That’s why they’re called “meal” worms. After all, they couldn’t do this to us if we don’t let them…

Krishna Gans
January 14, 2021 3:11 pm

I liked mealworms for fishing, every fishing shop was selling them for some cent.
Will I be a fish ? 😀

Ron Long
January 14, 2021 3:17 pm

Wow, we’ve come a long way from “let them eat cake!”.

n.n
January 14, 2021 3:19 pm

Isn’t veganism a first-order forcing of [catastrophic] [anthropogenic] climate cooling… warming… change? People… persons or just cows?

