Paul Ehrlich… Again?

Guest “implied facepalm” by David Middleton

Worried about Earth’s future? Well, the outlook is worse than even scientists can grasp

January 13, 2021 12.00am Anyone with even a passing interest in the global environment knows all is not well. But just how bad is the situation? Our new paper shows the outlook for life on Earth is more dire than is generally understood. The research published today reviews more than 150 studies to produce a stark summary of the state of the natural world. We outline the likely future trends in biodiversity decline, mass extinction, climate disruption and planetary toxification. We clarify the gravity of the human predicament and provide a timely snapshot of the crises that must be addressed now. The problems, all tied to human consumption and population growth, will almost certainly worsen over coming decades. The damage will be felt for centuries and threatens the survival of all species, including our own. […] Corey J. A. Bradshaw

Matthew Flinders Professor of Global Ecology and Models Theme Leader for the ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Flinders University Daniel T. Blumstein

Professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, University of California, Los Angeles Paul Ehrlich

President, Center for Conservation Biology, Bing Professor of Population Studies, Stanford University The Conversation

I got this far…

We outline the likely future trends in biodiversity decline, mass extinction, climate disruption and planetary toxification.

Before I just had to find this…

This apocalyptical fantasy is loaded with hilarious factoids like this:

Our research also reviewed the current state of the global environment. While the problems are too numerous to cover in full here, they include: […] about one million plant and animal species globally threatened with extinction. The Conversation

All “plant and animal species” are “globally threatened with extinction.” Extinction, real extinction, by definition is global and way over 90% of the species that ever existed on Earth are already extinct…

Warning: Harsh language!

The combined mass of wild mammals today is less than one-quarter the mass before humans started colonising the planet. The Conversation

Colonizing the planet? What, are we Martians?

Or are we actually descended from the passengers of Golgafrinchan Ark Fleet Ship B?

Of course the mass of wild mammals is smaller… We ate a lot of them, domesticated a lot of them and many just got smaller after the last Pleistocene glacial stage.

Insects are also disappearing rapidly in many regions The Conversation

Not fast enough in my region. Besides, aren’t the Malthusians encouraging us to eat bugs to save the planet?

This bit made me break out George Carlin twice in the same post!

“Earth’s capacity to regenerate itself”? Earth has been regenerating itself for over 4 billion years.

Warning: Extremely harsh language!

This just boils down to another screed about why we need less people and no economic growth.

I could go on, but I’ll just leave you with this WUWT post, dedicated to Paul Ehrlich’s greatest hits misses:

Great moments in failed predictions

