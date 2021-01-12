African Workers Installing Pipes in a Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant in Egypt. Nicolás Adamo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
solar power wind power

Study: Africa’s Green Energy Transition “Unlikely”

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
49 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The planned construction of 2,500 new power plants, most of them fossil fuel, has dashed hopes that Africa would leapfrog the developed world’s reliance on fossil fuels by going straight to renewable energy.

Climate change: Africa’s green energy transition ‘unlikely’ this decade

Matt McGrath – Environment correspondent
Tue, 12 January 2021, 2:03 am AEST

Fossil fuels are set to remain the dominant source of electricity across Africa over the next decade, according to a new study.

Researchers found that around 2,500 power plants are planned, enough to double electricity production by 2030. 

But the authors say that less than 10% of the new power generated will come from wind or solar.

The authors say that Africa now risks being locked into high carbon energy for decades. 

They argue that a rapid, decarbonisation shock is needed to cancel many of the plants currently planned.

Until now, there has been a widely shared view that African countries would “leapfrog” directly to renewable energy sources, and away from old world coal, oil and gas.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-55620848

The abstract of the study;

A machine-learning approach to predicting Africa’s electricity mix based on planned power plants and their chances of success

Galina Alova, Philipp A. Trotter & Alex Money 
Published: 

Energy scenarios, relying on wide-ranging assumptions about the future, do not always adequately reflect the lock-in risks caused by planned power-generation projects and the uncertainty around their chances of realization. In this study we built a machine-learning model that demonstrates high accuracy in predicting power-generation project failure and success using the largest dataset on historic and planned power plants available for Africa, combined with country-level characteristics. We found that the most relevant factors for successful commissioning of past projects are at plant level: capacity, fuel, ownership and connection type. We applied the trained model to predict the realization of the current project pipeline. Contrary to rapid transition scenarios, our results show that the share of non-hydro renewables in electricity generation is likely to remain below 10% in 2030, despite total generation more than doubling. These findings point to high carbon lock-in risks for Africa, unless a rapid decarbonization shock occurs leading to large-scale cancellation of the fossil fuel plants currently in the pipeline.

Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41560-020-00755-9

No doubt African nations will come to their senses when they realise renewables are the cheapest form of energy (do I need the /sarc?).

4 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
49 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pauleta
January 12, 2021 10:03 am

Hey, there’s always the next decade to start. They should ban gas powered cars right now, it should help a lot, I guess.

I have seen predictions of 6C in 2145 (I don’t know why not 2146 or 44), which is quite scary. /s

1
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Pauleta
January 12, 2021 10:41 am

When making a guess based on no evidence or inventing a statistic, it’s always best to be very precise. That way others are fooled into believing your fantasies.

3
Reply
David Yaussy
Reply to  Rory Forbes
January 12, 2021 10:51 am

That’s correct 84.6% of the time.

2
Reply
griff
January 12, 2021 10:05 am

Hmmm. click thru the BBC link to the original research paper and see its modelled based on some very speculative data.

-2
Reply
fred250
Reply to  griff
January 12, 2021 12:38 pm

Thanks for showing us that models are NOT REALITY

The CHIMP5/6 models can now be totally ignored as NOT REALITY

They are the only place that atmospheric CO2 causes warming

Wouldn’t you agree, griff.

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  griff
January 12, 2021 12:52 pm

In other words, it’s standard fare for the climate alarmist set.

0
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  griff
January 12, 2021 1:03 pm

All models are speculation based on incomplete shonky data, particularly climate models

0
Reply
Bill Toland
January 12, 2021 10:07 am

“Until now, there has been a widely shared view that African countries would “leapfrog” directly to renewable energy sources, and away from old world coal, oil and gas”.
Who has this “widely shared view”?

9
Reply
OweninGA
Reply to  Bill Toland
January 12, 2021 10:10 am

By the same people that can’t do math and think renewables can drive a western economy.

5
Reply
DonM
Reply to  Bill Toland
January 12, 2021 10:31 am

The ones that pretended to hold that view are the same ones that wanted to term coal, oil & gas as “old world”. They are the propagandists, the lairs, and the would be beneficiaries of the lie (I am leaving out the odd dupes since they are few and far between at this point in time; the ‘beneficiaries’ include those that are on board just make themselves better about their worthless lives).

True old world energy sources are wind, solar, geothermal, hydro, & slave. Galina Alova, Philipp A. Trotter & Alex Money are liars and propagandists.

Last edited 2 hours ago by DonM
0
Reply
Jeffrey H Kreiley
Reply to  Bill Toland
January 12, 2021 11:38 am

The new Colonialists-western Progressives.

0
Reply
Jim Gorman
Reply to  Jeffrey H Kreiley
January 12, 2021 11:57 am

Can the progressives not see that telling African nations what to do and how to live is EXACTLY what progressives did throughout the U.S. Colonialism in the 19th and 20th century period?

If they really believed in Black Empowerment they would not be considering how Africans should live. They would be supporting their decisions.

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Jim Gorman
January 12, 2021 12:53 pm

Telling brown skinned people what to do and how to live, is only wrong when other people do it. This thinking is quite prevalent amongst progressives in the US as well.

0
Reply
Philip
Reply to  Bill Toland
January 12, 2021 11:49 am

It is the widely shared view of the green, anti-industrial, climate alarmist. Big champions of global poverty as idyllic, unencumbered living, and shaming/punishing people who don’t share their world view. It’s complicated. 🤣

0
Reply
John Bell
January 12, 2021 10:08 am

2500 power plants? WOW! the mind boggles.

0
Reply
OweninGA
Reply to  John Bell
January 12, 2021 10:14 am

It is still called the dark continent in part because there is very little electricity outside of large cities. 2500 plants will likely double the number on what is a very large piece of real estate. It likely still won’t extend power outside those few large cities though. Africa needs major investment in power infrastructure, and likely won’t get it while their corrupt governments steal everything that isn’t nailed down.

3
Reply
John Bell
Reply to  OweninGA
January 12, 2021 11:12 am

And if it can be pried up, it ain’t nailed down! 🙂

0
Reply
Joe Wagner
January 12, 2021 10:15 am

Am I missing something here?
Rather than actually going out and finding what projects are planned, they created a model and had it tell them what projects would be planned???

Thats…… well……. Mind Boggling stupid- except they get a published paper without leaving their cushy offices, so they have that going for the,

2
Reply
Tim Gorman
January 12, 2021 10:19 am

In this study we built a machine-learning model”

Once again, models all the way down. Why do so many scientists today think models = reality?

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Tim Gorman
January 12, 2021 10:45 am

They also believe that modeled output = data and use it accordingly.

0
Reply
ex-KaliforniaKook
Reply to  Rory Forbes
January 12, 2021 12:21 pm

The output is data. It’s just that until the model is validated, it is pretty useless data to be kept under one’s collective hat.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  ex-KaliforniaKook
January 12, 2021 12:53 pm

Oddly, I have always thought data arose from direct observation and measurement. Is the output of a random number generator data or just a statistical artifact?

0
Reply
Randy Stubbings
Reply to  Tim Gorman
January 12, 2021 10:49 am

Apparently it takes machine learning to figure out that the power plants most likely to get built are the ones that are economic.

5
Reply
fred250
Reply to  Randy Stubbings
January 12, 2021 12:42 pm

.. and RELIABLE.

0
Reply
Jeffery P
Reply to  Tim Gorman
January 12, 2021 12:34 pm

I blame Star Trek. Mr Spock could model anything perfectly and calculate the odds of success of an action that’s never been tried before.

0
Reply
fred250
Reply to  Tim Gorman
January 12, 2021 12:41 pm

With Africa’s very large coal reserves, and the need for RELIABLE electricity to lift the country from third world standards..

…. even a common sense model would show COAL is the way forward for most African countries.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
January 12, 2021 10:25 am

UK’s energy transition is hardly a Bed-of-Roses either…
Quote:
“”All energy retailers will make large losses tomorrow“”

https://postimg.cc/F1NzSyXg

1
Reply
fretslider
January 12, 2021 10:31 am

Bad news for Al Jabeeba and Harrabin sidekick McGrath.

They dream of Star Trek villages.

-1
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 12, 2021 10:39 am

The Chinese are doing the real work in Africa while the U.S. flings trinkets from diplomats.

1
Reply
Jeffery P
Reply to  ResourceGuy
January 12, 2021 12:40 pm

That’s because China allows bribes and makes promises it doesn’t intend to keep.

1
Reply
Philip
Reply to  Jeffery P
January 12, 2021 12:57 pm

Whatever China spends on building with imported Chinese labor in Africa, is offset by the debt dependency Chinese loans require of those African States in the fine print. Hard currency in dollars. It’s estimated the half of Ethiopia’s billions of external debt is owed to China in dollars. Not the Ethiopian Birr.

0
Reply
Glenn Vinson
Reply to  ResourceGuy
January 12, 2021 1:00 pm

Your right. The Chinese realize Sub-Saharan Africa cannot build nor maintain a modern society. The Chinese plan to be the camel with its head in the tent.

0
Reply
Mr. Lee
January 12, 2021 11:01 am

Is it me, or is the abstract poorly written? E.g., they mix tenses here:

We found that the most relevant factors for successful commissioning of past projects are at plant level:

0
Reply
RobH
Reply to  Mr. Lee
January 12, 2021 12:33 pm

It’s you. It makes perfect sense and the use of tenses is correct and appropriate.

0
Reply
Mr. Lee
Reply to  RobH
January 12, 2021 12:54 pm

No. The use of “past” in “past projects” implies that the factors took place in the past. It should be “were at plant level” or, better yet

After careful study of past projects, we found the most relevant factors, for successful commissioning, to be at plant level:

0
Reply
Mr. Lee
January 12, 2021 11:05 am

They use the word “realization” twice in the abstract. It’s not wrong to use, but, imho, it is overwrought.

0
Reply
paranoid goy
January 12, 2021 11:14 am

In Africa we don’t do green energy. Green wood is too hard to set on fire.
It has long been a concern for Africa; ya’ll white bastards had your industrial revolution, burning coal and oil, now you want to keep AFrica dark by insisting we don’t pollute?
ANyway, bro’s, go look how much pollution comes off cooking fires, electrix from coal stations have reduced that by a huge amount wherever it is available. We can spend twenty years replacing wood fires by coal stations, or two hundred years of wood smoke and green dreams we cannot afford, because the Green Freaks are using “peacekeepers” to patrol our ancestral hunting grounds turned into open-cast mines, where ya’ll each keep a piece and we don’t get to keep a very big piece of that action at all…

0
Reply
Mr. Lee
January 12, 2021 11:16 am

What I seem to be reading is that they predict the “renewable” energy plants will fail and the fossil fuel plants will be successfully built.

I like the phrase,

 high carbon lock-in risks for Africa

What is the “risk” here? The “risk” of producing CO2? In other words, the production of CO2 is a disaster unto itself. The people of South Africa will suffer because of all that evil CO2 in the air!

0
Reply
John Bell
January 12, 2021 11:23 am

OT a bit, but…is there really that much snow on ground down south now? (I’m in Michigan)
https://www.iweathernet.com/snow/snow-depth-and-percent-coverage
I thought snow was a thing of the past? Children won’t know…

0
Reply
Mr. Lee
January 12, 2021 11:24 am

The idea of punishing indigenous S. Africans , who have suffered the privations of being without reliable electricity, with a “decarbonisation” shock…seems a bit racist to me. As it seems to imply that they are not worthy of affordable electricity.

2
Reply
Steve Case
January 12, 2021 11:34 am

“The authors say that Africa now risks being locked into high carbon energy for decades.”

So what?  

CO2 is NOT 
 a Problem 

0
Reply
Philip
January 12, 2021 11:41 am

“Until now, there has been a widely shared view that African countries would “leapfrog” directly to renewable energy sources, and away from old world coal, oil and gas.”

These same greenies hoping Africa would also not industrialize. They could scape and dig for resources on their hands and knees under some cute name like artisanal mining, but manufacture anything more than t-shirts or sneakers for today’s favored brand, eeeek! That’s eco terrorism. Committing the social crime of contributing to climate change and earths inevitable doom. 😒

0
Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  Philip
January 12, 2021 11:57 am

Go for it Africa !! don’t let the Greenies achieve their 1 bn population at your expense

2
Reply
fred250
January 12, 2021 12:03 pm

Slightly OT.

Report on the grid separation in the EU the other day

https://notrickszone.com/2021/01/12/europes-near-electricity-black-friday-was-triggered-in-france-due-to-polar-cold-wave/

The Macaroon shutting down a couple of nuclear power plants

NO WIND over the whole grid

etc etc

Was bound to happen sooner or later…

….. but will it be enough for the necessary wake-up call. !

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 12, 2021 12:10 pm

Well, with models you don’t have to get out and get your shoes dirty.

1
Reply
commieBob
January 12, 2021 12:34 pm

Africa doesn’t have a huge energy infrastructure, so there’s nothing to keep them from doing anything that is viable. The promoters of wind energy tell us it is cheaper than any other energy. If that’s true, Africans would be crazy to use anything else.

So, if there’s nothing to stop them from using wind energy and assuming they aren’t stupid or crazy, why aren’t they installing wind?

Clearly the assumption, that wind is so cheap it makes any other kind of energy unnecessary, is flawed.

My question for the promoters of wind energy is this, why isn’t Africa embracing wind energy?

1
Reply
MarkW
January 12, 2021 12:48 pm

The Greens want Africans to use money they don’t have, to build power systems that don’t work.

0
Reply
MarkW
January 12, 2021 12:50 pm

Until now, there has been a widely shared view that African countries would “leapfrog” directly to renewable energy sources”

In other words, Green nutcases, talking to other green nutcases were all in agreement.

The opinions of actual Africans, and people who know something about power systems, were not welcome.

0
Reply
Rick
January 12, 2021 12:53 pm

The world needs to act now before Africa is allowed to regress any further. They need to be encouraged to promote the advanced technology that they have been using for years, such as recycling everything of value, small charcoal fires for cooking, and human powered water movement. Why should they be forced to give up their green nirvana for the slavery of cheap energy?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

wind power

How To Handle 40 GW Offshore Wind (Or Not!)–Drax

2 days ago
Charles Rotter
Coal wind power

Iced Covered Wind Turbines Hamper China’s Efforts to Retire Coal

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
solar power wind power

Claim: Expensive Vanadium Flow Batteries will Make Renewable Energy Viable

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
wind power

Google Deepmind AI Project to Improve Renewable Energy Reliability Quietly Disappeared

4 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

solar power wind power

Study: Africa’s Green Energy Transition “Unlikely”

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Bad science

Impacts of climate change on our water and energy systems: it’s complicated

7 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Astronomy

Planetary Sleuthing Finds Triple-Star World

11 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

New analysis highlights importance of groundwater discharge into oceans

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: