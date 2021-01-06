Changing Climate Debate History

Climate Change Debate

Andy May
By Andy May

While researching my next book, I found a bit of interesting deception on the Intelligence Squared web site. This is the organization that hosted the famous March 14, 2007 global warming debate on the motion “Global Warming is not a Crisis.” Debating in favor of the motion were the late Michael Crichton, Professor Richard Lindzen (MIT, now emeritus), and Professor Philip Stott (University of London, emeritus). Against the motion were Dr. Brenda Ekwurzel of the Union of Concerned Scientists, Dr. Gavin Schmidt of NASA, and Professor Richard Somerville of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

The debate was held at the Asia Society and Museum in New York City. Their auditorium holds 258 people and, I presume, every seat was filled. The audience was polled on the assertion before the debate and after. According to the verbatim transcript of the debate (one of the tabs on the Intelligence Squared link above), moderator Brian Lehrer, announced the results at 1 hour 37 minutes:

“And now the results of our debate. After our debaters did their best to sway you…you went from, 30% for the motion that global warming is not a crisis, from 30% to 46%. [APPLAUSE]

01:38:58

Against the motion, went from 57% to 42%… [SCATTERED APPLAUSE, MOANS] And “undecided” went from 13% to 12%. The hardcore ambivalent are still among us. [LAUGHTER] So, in terms of opinion change, those in favor of the motion, have carried the day, congratulations to the team for the motion.”

You can hear the debate and the results on an NPR recording as well.

Gavin Schmidt was intensely embarrassed at their clear defeat in the debate. As Anthony Watts wrote in 2018, eleven years after the debate, Schmidt was so demoralized and defeated he still would not appear on stage with skeptical scientists, like Dr. Roy Spencer. Schmidt reportedly said debates are not worthwhile, regardless of the outcome. This is quite shocking to hear, debate is at the heart of scientific research. If you will not debate your points, you are not doing scientific work.

As you can probably imagine, I was nearly knocked to the floor when I clicked on the Intelligence Squared tab for the debate results on 28 December 2020. This was after I had listened to the debate and read the transcript. Under the tab on December 28 and still there January 6th, I read the winner, post-debate, was Against the motion, by 89%! Someone with access to the Intelligence Squared web site had radically changed the results from a win for the climate skeptics to a win for the alarmists. You may still be able to see this when you go to the web site. I wrote to them about this error December 28, and have received no answer.

As Wim Rost found, the Wayback machine shows that the correct results were on the web page December 15, 2016 as you can see below. Use this link to search the Wayback machine yourself. Be patient, it takes a little while to bring up the calendar.

The web page as it existed December 15, 2016 according to the Wayback machine.

There is certainly no excuse for lying about the results of this famous debate, but someone did.

RegGuheert
January 6, 2021 2:09 pm

Wow! That is really sad!

Tom Abbott
Reply to  RegGuheert
January 6, 2021 3:11 pm

No, it’s outrageous. Sean Hannity says “sad” a lot. The word “sad”really isn’t strong enough for the situation.

It’s an outrage when the public is deliberately lied to for political purposes.

Gums
Reply to  RegGuheert
January 6, 2021 4:47 pm

Salute!

No problem, as prolly same folks are “deniers” about history, and simply erase what they do not agree with.

Gums sends…

Mickey Reno
January 6, 2021 2:15 pm

One of William Connelley’s little Wikipedia sock puppets evidently got access to the web site.

ResourceGuy
January 6, 2021 2:16 pm

Typical.

Don
January 6, 2021 2:16 pm

Any word as to whether a Dominion voting machine was involved in the recount?

Last edited 2 hours ago by Don
Latitude
January 6, 2021 2:19 pm

so…..we’re won nothing

we’ve sat back….let it go on….and the next 4 years we are really screwed

Andy May
Author
Reply to  Latitude
January 6, 2021 2:25 pm

This was not the only alteration to the Internet I’ve seen recently. TheBestSchools web pages of the debate between William Happer and David Karoly are disappearing also. I got one back from the Wayback machine, but I’m still missing Glenn Tamblyn’s contributions. If someone told you the liberals are trying to change history, believe them!

Enginer01
Reply to  Andy May
January 6, 2021 5:00 pm

As Andy says, A significant function of debate is to defend your ideas; science is a process, not a body of fixed knowledge. And if a Wayback machine is needed to preserve those individual ideas for later examination, so be it. An idea should not be accepted or rejected because one debater is a more elegant speaker than another. The idea MUST be preserved for review and reference.

David A
Reply to  Latitude
January 6, 2021 2:30 pm

I wrote President Trump’s site twice suggesting they initiate P.S.Ds. ( President Sponsored Debates). With CAGW being one of the three most important topics.

It would have been extremely effective.

M Courtney
January 6, 2021 2:21 pm

My father (a sceptic scientist) once debated a Jeremy Leggett (a solar power subsidy advocate). The theme was similar to this debate.

At the interval Leggett legged it. He wasn’t going to stick around for more of that embarrassment. He was beaten. Hammered.

Leggett was representing Greenpeace. The next day Greenpeace announced they would no longer engage in public debate of the science.

To this day my father says that overwhelming victory was his greatest defeat. If he hadn’t won so overwhelmingly Greenpeace would have lost many more public battles. That would have been beneficial for the truth.

I would say it was Pyrrhic but I cannot spell that.

David A
Reply to  M Courtney
January 6, 2021 2:33 pm

See my post just above. Imagine what such debates on a national stage would have accomplished!
Additional debates exposing the BLM crowds radical leadership and their lies would be yet another example.

Rational public debate on a national scale is non existent now.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  David A
January 6, 2021 3:23 pm

We can’t have rational debates when one political party controls the Media. The Media form public opinion and when they lie for partisan political purposes, they destroy the Republic, as they are on their way to doing now.

The Lying Media are the greatest threat to our freedoms.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Tom Abbott
January 6, 2021 3:52 pm

Yes, the Media are getting more bold and egregious in their manipulations.
The Fourth Estate has become a Fifth Column!

jdgalt1
Reply to  M Courtney
January 6, 2021 3:05 pm

We’ll just have to adapt Facebook technology to debates, so the next bad guy will see a different result than everybody else sees. Then maybe he’ll even brag about it and link to it! ;-b

Last edited 1 hour ago by jdgalt1
Mr.
Reply to  M Courtney
January 6, 2021 3:35 pm

I recall also that desmog blog & Guardian wallah Graham Readfearn once took on Christopher Monckton on stage in Brisbane (Australia), and left the debate blubbering after his lordship (figuratively) wiped the floor with the lad.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  M Courtney
January 6, 2021 3:50 pm

There is an old caution about winning the battle and losing the war. I also have experience with that.

gringojay
January 6, 2021 2:21 pm

Just sounds like the “new” normal of U.S.A. vote reporting. I mean, come on man, how dare anyone not accept what they’re told!

Latitude
January 6, 2021 2:27 pm

they even changed the pre-debate numbers….

nyolci
January 6, 2021 2:30 pm

debate is at the heart of scientific research.

Exactly. And the right forum for that is peer reviewed literature.

What is not is at the heart of scientific research is

  1. Pretending that outsiders’ opinion (and votes) have any meaning in scientific debates.
  2. Involving outsiders and amateurs in scientific debates. Apart from being a waste of valuable time, it has the unfortunate side effect of giving some kind of legitimizing effect to deniers’ bs. No wonder scientists are rightly reluctant to these debates.
  3. “Scientific research” done by amateurs (eg. https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/12/26/why-do-the-hadsst-sea-surface-temperatures-trend-down/ https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/12/23/ocean-sst-temperatures-what-do-we-really-know/ )
Peter W
Reply to  nyolci
January 6, 2021 2:38 pm

In other words, if you are unable to win the debate using facts and logic, try censorship!

nyolci
Reply to  Peter W
January 6, 2021 4:38 pm

if you are unable to win the debate using facts and logic, try censorship!

They won the scientific debate. The scientists. Not the deniers.

fred250
Reply to  nyolci
January 6, 2021 4:53 pm

LIAR
!

Dave Fair
Reply to  nyolci
January 6, 2021 2:51 pm

And the Team picks the peer reviewers.

M Courtney
Reply to  nyolci
January 6, 2021 2:57 pm

Not at all. If people are wrong you should expose them to the full glare of debate and leave a record of how they are wrong.

Perhaps they may be right and you will learn something.

But if they are wrong then you have evidence to wave in front of the ill-informed (the majority on any particular subject). Because the ill-informed will eventually stumble on the confused people. That is effective. You stop the rot.

Trying to ignore people who are wrong just leaves them to their self-facing bubbles where people get more persuaded and committed to their error. They then will grow, fester and refuse to accept evidence or argument against their new idol.

A good way to tell a thinker from a zealot is that thinkers welcome debate while zealots consider it a source of heresy.

nyolci
Reply to  M Courtney
January 6, 2021 4:37 pm

If people are wrong you should expose them to the full glare of debate and leave a record of how they are wrong.

The problems is that they were not wrong. Furthermore science and policy got mixed up in the shittiest way.

fred250
Reply to  nyolci
January 6, 2021 4:54 pm

Yep, policy triumphed over reality and over science…

actual real science never got a look in.

Andy May
Author
Reply to  nyolci
January 6, 2021 2:57 pm

nyolci, If you are trembling with fear at debating your opponents, there may be a problem with your reasoning or analysis. Someone who disagrees with you is not necessarily wrong, it may be that it is you who are wrong.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Andy May
nyolci
Reply to  Andy May
January 6, 2021 4:12 pm

If you are trembling with fear at debating your opponents

Do I? 😉 Seriously, I’m talking about “opponents” who can’t even understand they are wrong. This is waste of time. You’re a good illustration. Nick Stokes explained to you quite a few times why your results were, khm, the “artifact of your method”.

Trying to Play Nice
Reply to  nyolci
January 6, 2021 4:21 pm

Neither you nor Nick Stokes could use knowledge, reason or logic to find your way out of a paper bag. You never present any facts or reasoning, only BS.

fred250
Reply to  nyolci
January 6, 2021 4:31 pm

Yes you do ..

You COWER away from producing any actual scientific evidence whatsoever.

You are a waste of time… that is for sure.

Nick Stokes is a mediocre hack, who’s explanation carry little to no weight.

fred250
Reply to  nyolci
January 6, 2021 4:43 pm

“who can’t even understand they are wrong.”

nyholist seems to live in a hall of MIRRORS.. but with its eyes shut so he can’t see itself

Use a bit of introspection, you poor gullible anti-science twerp.

Mr.
Reply to  nyolci
January 6, 2021 3:25 pm

I might kinda agree with you to some extent, except for the elephant in the peer review room that the reviewers are hand-picked by the journal editors (what outcome do I want?), and the selected reviewers are opaque to the recipients of their critiques.

So there is nothing ‘open’ about this kind of scientific review.

fred250
Reply to  Mr.
January 6, 2021 4:03 pm

I doubt nyholist even knows how “peer-review” is conducted

He just “BELIEVES”

nyolci
Reply to  Mr.
January 6, 2021 4:18 pm

I might kinda agree with you to some extent, except for the elephant in the peer review room
Thx for your answer. Well, the process is far from perfect, that’s true, and very slow anyway. Still, the long term outcome is pretty good.

fred250
Reply to  nyolci
January 6, 2021 4:33 pm

ROFLMAO

Climate change™ peer-review is basically WORTHLESS.

The amount of utter trash that gets through from so-called climate scientists, who are actually nothing but activists, is hilarious.

commieBob
Reply to  nyolci
January 6, 2021 3:58 pm

Pretending that outsiders’ opinion (and votes) have any meaning in scientific debates.

Are you even educated past kindergarten? Do you even understand the concept of a debate? Do you even know that there are basic logical fallacies? Debates are won by facts and logic and not by argument from authority. How about nullius in verba? OMG I do wish Monckton were here to properly lambaste you?

nyolci
Reply to  commieBob
January 6, 2021 4:21 pm

Do you even understand the concept of a debate?

Yes.

Debates are won by facts and logic and not by argument from authority.

Exactly. On the level of facts and logic, science wins. The thing is that most people couldn’t understand a scientific debate. That’s why scientific debates should be done by (actual) scientists.

Last edited 38 minutes ago by nyolci
Andy May
Author
Reply to  nyolci
January 6, 2021 4:31 pm

nyolci, Refusing to debate your opponents is admission that you have no case. The alarmists dare not debate the skeptics, if they do it exposes their ignorance and lack of any evidence supporting their assumptions and assertions.

fred250
Reply to  Andy May
January 6, 2021 4:58 pm

Yep, we see it every time an AGW “sympathiser/apologist” is asked to present evidence, even for the most basic fallacy of the AGW farce.

A complete and utter FAILURE.

You watch as the nyholist yet again ducks and weaves, and then FAILS UTTERLY and COMPLETELY..

1… Do you have any empirical scientific evidence for warming by atmospheric CO2?

2… In what ways has the global climate changed in the last 50 years , that can be scientifically proven to be of human released CO2 causation?

fred250
Reply to  nyolci
January 6, 2021 4:37 pm

“On the level of facts and logic, science wins”

﻿

So you finally ADMIT that the AGW meme is total scientific farce.

Well done ! 🙂

Pity the so-called “climate scientists™” are too COWARDLY to debate real scientists.

They already KNOW what the outcome would be, and they would , yet again, leave with their tails between their legs and a big LOSER sign tattooed across their forehead

Just like you.

Last edited 16 minutes ago by fred250
fred250
Reply to  nyolci
January 6, 2021 4:02 pm

No wonder scientists are rightly reluctant to these debates.

Because so-called climate scientists KNOW that they will get absolutely TROUNCED when debating on scientific FACTS

As you have shown time and time again

You have no scientifically provable facts to back up the whole AGW farce..

Lowell
Reply to  nyolci
January 6, 2021 4:04 pm

nyloci: If the science was settled we would know:
1) What really caused the ice ages. Sorry the Milankovitch cycles could be just a correlation.
2) Ice records show frequent changes of 1 degree C within less than a hundred. Again were clueless.
3) At the beginning of the interglacial global temperature at least a magnitude faster than it is now. Again we have no clue.
4) The melting of the north America ice sheet should not have been possible with the actual amount of incoming radiation. Again we dont know why.

nyolci
Reply to  Lowell
January 6, 2021 4:34 pm

If the science was settled we would know:

Science is settled for recent anthropogenic warming due to buildup of greenhouse gasses. It doesn’t mean we know everything, neither it means we know all the minute details.

1) What really caused the ice ages. Sorry the Milankovitch cycles could be just a correlation.

And a good one. As far as I know science is settled for this.

2) Ice records show frequent changes of 1 degree C within less than a hundred.

This is really a detail we should consult climate scientists about. Sudden changes in short intervals usually (but not neccessarily) mean internal variation.

3) At the beginning of the interglacial global temperature at least a magnitude faster than it is now.

This is plainly wrong.

4) The melting of the north America ice sheet should not have been possible with the actual amount of incoming radiation.

Again, plainly wrong.

Notanacademic
Reply to  nyolci
January 6, 2021 4:39 pm

Your second point ” involving outsiders and amateurs in scientific debates” firstly the debate is no longer scientific it’s political because politicians use science as a front to close down debate. Second the outsiders and amateurs pay higher taxes and inflated utility bills, they have every right to question and debate why they are worse off. Third a well informed outsider and amateur would give you a bloody good hiding.

mikebartnz
Reply to  nyolci
January 6, 2021 4:48 pm

The trouble is that peer review has become pal review. You really are an idiot.

commieBob
January 6, 2021 2:33 pm

Things are bad. The Democrats didn’t learn their lesson from President Trump’s election four years ago. Now we have the storming of congress.

Truth and honesty have taken second place to the end justifies the means. The left thinks it’s OK to lie as long as it’s for the cause.

If the Democrats think President Trump was bad, what’s coming may be much much worse. They should straighten up and fly right before it’s too late.

They should start with basic honesty … also Dr. Mann should go to jail … that would be a good start. /rant

Smoke was coming out my ears. 180 degree turn. I’m so happy I can edit my comment. Thank you very very much.

Last edited 2 hours ago by commieBob
jdgalt1
Reply to  commieBob
January 6, 2021 3:09 pm

It’s a false flag attack by Antifa, see
https://gellerreport.com/2021/01/photos-reports-show-antifa-infiltrators-stormed-the-capitol-building.html/

Tom Abbott
Reply to  commieBob
January 6, 2021 3:31 pm

“Now we have the storming of congress.”

I think it was just a small group of individuals who actually entered the building. We don’t know exactly who they were yet. They might have been some radicals bent on causing trouble.

For the most part, the huge crowd was peaceful and stayed out side the building.

The Media, of course, is trying to blame Trump for everything.

Trump gave a speech to the crowd before they marched on the Capital Building and he told them to do it peacefully.

Trump didn’t tell anyone to tear up anything, just the opposite, but that’s not what you will hear from the Lying Media.

During Trump’s speech, I turned the channel over to CNN and MSNBC (I was watching on Fox) and neither one of them was carrying his speech. On one of the more important days in our history, and they want to censor it and pretend it wasnt happening.

These liars are who got our country in the situation it is in now with their lies and distortions of the truth. And they are hard at it still.

Bruce Cobb
Reply to  Tom Abbott
January 6, 2021 4:20 pm

TraitorTrump’s lies are the sole cause of the insurrection and violence. TraitorTrump belongs in prison for what he has done.

Latitude
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
January 6, 2021 4:49 pm

and what caused the liberals insurrection and violence for the past 20 years Bruce?

WTO..Occupy…Chicago, Baltimore, Ferguson, BLM, antifa

democrats belong in prison for what they have done

Right-Handed Shark
January 6, 2021 2:41 pm

I wouldn’t be at all surprised if it turns out that schmidt-for-brains changed this himself. The obnoxious little schmidt is second only to mann in the lying little turd club.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
January 6, 2021 3:00 pm

Both Schmidt and Mann were popped from the same distorted, ill-formed mold, having been heavily indoctrinated sociopolitical science … the new normal.

MarkH
January 6, 2021 2:55 pm

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth.”

  • George Orwell, 1984

You will very soon, if not already, be considered a thought criminal for daring to remember what actually happened.

“To the future or to the past, to a time when thought is free, when men are different from one another and do not live alone— to a time when truth exists and what is done cannot be undone: From the age of uniformity, from the age of solitude, from the age of Big Brother, from the age of doublethink — greetings!”

  • George Orwell, 1984
Last edited 2 hours ago by MarkH
Tom Abbott
Reply to  MarkH
January 6, 2021 3:36 pm

““The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth.”

  • George Orwell, 1984″

That sounds like what happened with the creation of the fraudulent Hockey Stick global surface anamoly chart.

Fortunately, not all the past was erased in this case and we still have the unmodified regional surface temperature charts that put the lie to the temperature profile of the Hockey Stick chart.

David Archibald
Reply to  MarkH
January 6, 2021 3:43 pm

Orwell also said “He who controls the past controls the future, he who controls the present controls the past”.

jdgalt1
January 6, 2021 3:02 pm

At least those guys are not going to decide the presidential election… oh wait…

Rory Forbes
January 6, 2021 3:05 pm

Having read through all the comments, it’s clear everyone is seeing the pattern here. The Left simply isn’t interested in debating something as important as destroying our society … by whatever means. The results of the 2020 election could be the beginning of the end for Western social freedoms. Sociopolitical science is gradually replacing real science.

M Courtney
January 6, 2021 3:09 pm

Looking at the new results there were no people left undecided. 15% swung to Alarmism and 2% swung to the motion of unalarmed.

That’s not how people work.
Being Undecided is not a “Don’t know about this subject” position. It’s a “Not Proven” position. If the evidence could overcome such reticence it would have worked all one way and still likely left some unmoved.

Whoever fabricated this is a very silly person. Probably very young.

Zoe Phin
January 6, 2021 3:17 pm

What did you expect from serial cheaters?

The pattern repeats …
http://phzoe.com/2021/01/06/something-rotten-in-georgia/

fred250
Reply to  Zoe Phin
January 6, 2021 4:07 pm

They got away with it in the first election, in several states.

Why wouldn’t they assume to get away with rampant cheating and fraud in this election.

A sad indictment of the USA that this can be allowed to happen.

The next 4 years are going to do great damage to the US morale, morality and economy.

Zoe Phin
Reply to  fred250
January 6, 2021 4:21 pm

Well at least we agree on something 🙂

Richard Greene
January 6, 2021 3:36 pm

After a few more “adjustments”, the percentage will be 97%.
97% is the magic number of climate science.
87% is junk science
96% is junk science
97% is real science.

I was stunned to find out that leftists would lie.
Actually, I am stunned when leftists tell the truth !
How can you sell leftist ideas without lying?
Open borders.
Defund the police.
Green New Ordeal

The coming climate crisis is imaginary — just one wrong climate prediction after another, stated every year for the past 60 years. Meanwhile, the climate on our planet keeps getting better.

J Mac
January 6, 2021 3:55 pm

Surprised??? The whole ‘Man Made Global Warming’ hypothesis is founded in lies and deceit. Why should one more overt and refutable lie be surprising?

Kevin
January 6, 2021 4:11 pm

Winston Smith will receive a little extra in his Christmas bonus. I hope the incineration source at the bottom of the memory hole chutes is carbon free.

MarkW
January 6, 2021 4:19 pm

The data was adjusted to better match the output of the models.

Patrick MJD
January 6, 2021 4:22 pm

Is anyone the slightest bit surprised?

dagpaz
January 6, 2021 4:37 pm

Speaking of “changing the facts”: https://youtu.be/JDb1ir4lH4M

Rud Istvan
January 6, 2021 4:53 pm

What Andy May discovered is not surprising. It is common climate revisionist dishonesty.
What is surprising is that more skeptics do not challenge that repeated dishonesty more often. Despite my rebuffs (Marcott, Science, 2013) there is no excuse for not still trying.

Tsk Tsk
January 6, 2021 4:57 pm

1984 just took a little longer to get here.

