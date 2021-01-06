Yawning Jaguar. By Katie Chan - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, link
Alarmism

Climate Resource Conflict Inferred From a Jaguar Killing an Ocelot

37 mins ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Amazing what you can infer from watching a big cat grab a passing snack.

Climate-Change-Induced Conflict? Rare Footage Captured of Jaguar Killing Ocelot at Waterhole 

By WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY JANUARY 6, 2021

In what may be a sign of climate-change-induced conflict, researchers have captured rare photographic evidence of a jaguar killing another predatory wild cat at an isolated waterhole in Guatemala.

In the footage, a male jaguar arrives near the waterhole and apparently lies in wait for an hour. It lets a potentially dangerous prey animal, a large tapir, pass by, but when the ocelot stops to drink, the jaguar pounces and carries off the smaller predator.

“Although these predator-on-predator interactions may be rare, there may be certain instances when they become more prevalent, and one of those could be over contested water resources,” said Daniel Thornton, a WSU assistant professor and co-author on the paper. “People don’t often think of tropical systems as being dry, but in many parts of the world, tropical rains are quite seasonal, and with climate change, some of these tropical ecosystems are expected to become even more seasonal. The more isolated and rare water resources become, the more they’re going to become hotspots of activity.”

While some research has noted signs of ocelot in jaguar feces, until now, no known images have been captured of a jaguar directly killing an ocelot.

“We have evidence that many things are happening related to climate change, but we might not be aware of every detail, of every consequence,” said Lucy Perera-Romero, a WSU doctoral student and lead author on the study. “For example, in these beautiful, green forests, we may not be aware that water flow is a serious issue. It could be another source of mortality—apart from deforestation, from hunting, and from everything else that we do.”

Read more: https://scitechdaily.com/climate-change-induced-conflict-rare-footage-captured-of-jaguar-killing-ocelot-at-waterhole/

I mean, it could have been a jaguar driven to desperation by the ravages of climate change. Or it could have been a hungry big cat getting tired of waiting for a snack, grabbing the first small animal unlucky enough to pass too near.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Snuffy
January 6, 2021 10:11 am

Yet more proof that ph.d stands for piled high and deep!

1
Reply
Mr. Lee
January 6, 2021 10:17 am

Difficult to discern where the climate change shoehorning ends and where the brainwashing begins.

1
Reply
MarkW
January 6, 2021 10:18 am

The jaguar doesn’t look underfed, so the claim that it’s feeding on the ocelot because it is desperate doesn’t stand up.

Predators hiding near watering holes to nab a snack is as old as predators and watering holes.

0
Reply
Ian Magness
January 6, 2021 10:20 am

This is, of course, complete, unadulterated climate carp. It’s just about a larger predator eating a smaller one – who’d have thunk? I recall many years ago seeing a BBC documentary about tigers in India and, guess what?, the film-makers saw a tiger had half-eaten a leopard which they had previously filmed very much alive and healthy. No AGW inference was made (but of course it would now – the BBC wouldn’t miss that one).
All sorts of predators – from a wide range of families from fish to mammals – have even been observed eating their own kind. They ain’t that fussy when easy food is available.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
January 6, 2021 10:20 am

Writing such BS is Climate Change based.
Challenge of idiot-award continues 😀

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 6, 2021 10:31 am

Only climate agenda AI with high speed computers can keep up with all the climate scare combinations at this point in the Climate Crusades.

0
Reply
Pauleta
January 6, 2021 10:35 am

This article is full of things that I love: climate change linked to BS, hyphenated names, woke Latina (Latinx) PhD student that came from 3rd World Country (TM) using funds from her rich family.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism

To Promote Climate Alarm, Good News Is Regularly Portrayed as a Disaster

5 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

MIT Technology Review: Pandemic Denial Shows Rising Climate Deaths Might Not Lead to Action

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Opinion

LA Times: Children “literally organizing out of climate anxiety”

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Climate Models

Study: Dangerous Global Warming Could Occur by 2027

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Alarmism

Climate Resource Conflict Inferred From a Jaguar Killing an Ocelot

37 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Lawsuits

Are Climate Nuremberg Trials On The Way?

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Coronavirus Opinion

BBC Urges NYT to Correct “Misleading” Coronavirus Article

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Paleoclimatology

Climate change caused mangrove collapse in Oman

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: