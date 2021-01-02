nuclear power

Nobody’s Fuel – an engineer’s guide to saving the planet

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
7 Comments

Nobody’s Fuel – an engineer’s guide to saving the planet On a road trip to the heart of an ailing planet [sic] with a message of hope. This documentary about nuclear energy may change the way you see the greening of the planet.

HT/Brian RC

Peter W Watson
January 2, 2021 2:46 am

Nuclear power is the future; in particular PBMRs should be developed. Wind and solar can not supply today’s energy requirements let alone the next century’s.

DonM
Reply to  Peter W Watson
January 2, 2021 2:52 am

Wind and solar can not supply wind and solar’s energy needs.

paranoid goy
Reply to  DonM
January 2, 2021 3:29 am

…but at least we have juice when the national power company shuts down our neighbourhood to fulfill their contractual obligations to the unneeded, mostly inoperative foreign-owned aluminium smeltery five hundred miles thattaway.
In case you wonder, smelters can never be switched off, they have to be kept warm, even though the world is so overrun with scrap metal, no-one needs to buy expensive “virgin metal”.

Doug Huffman
Reply to  paranoid goy
January 2, 2021 4:01 am

Recycled aluminum must also be re-refined and smelted. But you are right, smelters cannot be allowed to cool.

In South Carolina the aluminum smelters have a dedicated hydroelectric power supply. A common sight on the highway is truck loads of huge carbon electrodes.

alastair gray
January 2, 2021 3:30 am

He sings from the global warming hymsheet a bit too loudly, but I agree that a shift to Nuclear is nothing but beneficial to humanity so even as an ex fossil fuel devotee I can easily get behind this policy- Never thought to make common cause with Jim Hansen and Bob Geldof but my first priority is to avoid catastrophic bankrupting of Western economies and subsequent totalitarian takeover.

Peter
January 2, 2021 3:44 am

O/T Thanks for the first time since the the change to WUWT website I am able to read the stories and comments without the giant rating stars and the giant +,- and return symbols.

I am pleased to be able to follow WUWT again.

RickWill
January 2, 2021 4:21 am

The Indian reactor is still a year away – at least. It has taken a looooong time to build.

Coal is not in short supply in Australia. There is probably enough coal sitting in ships off China right now to power Australia for another year or so but would be hard to bring it back home. The globe still has a long way to go to get atmospheric CO2 levels up to a healthy life support level. Imagine the day when CO2 starts to reduce and the global population has lost the ability to recover and burn fossils. How long before plant life struggles to survive. That is a real risk maybe in the next 1000 years. Climate Change is a figment of deranged minds and poses no threat to humanity other than the religious zealotry that surrounds the belief.

All the actual air pollution from burning fossil fuels can be relatively easily controlled by modern technology. Those heavily polluted cites in India and China are the result of using dated technology.

Australia also has the world’s largest proven reserves of uranium so that is also OK.

It would seem a lot smarter for the world to be investing in better fission heaters than the insanity of building wind turbines. I agree on that aspect.

