AGW Skeptic Marc Morano Receives DEATH THREAT From Sorbonne University Professor’s Email Account

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 1. January 2021

“Even in the USA, we have friends waiting to massacre you”… “a killer will always be very close”

Two days ago, December 30th, anthropogenic global warming (AGW) science skeptic Marc Morano received yet another email threat through the Contact form submission on his Climate Depot site.

Climate researcher Prof. Jean-Luc Melice’s email account appears to be the source of a crude death threat aimed at prominent climate science skeptic, Marc Morano.

Professor at Sorbonne University

The death threat was made using an email account belonging to Prof. Jean-Luc Mélice, a distinguished climate modeling researcher and Director at the Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute, Sorbonne University in Paris, France.

It’s the latest in a series of threats aimed at Marc Morano of Climate Depot, see background here.

What follows is the content of the most recent email threat, translated to the English (Warning: disturbing language):

From: Anonymous

Email: jlmelice@hotmail.fr

Message: So, the little shit of Morano the Moron, the negroid from Africa, you have to start shitting in your pants. With your filthy monkey mouth. As soon as you set foot in Europe, we’ll demolish with a baseball bat. Even in the USA, we have friends waiting to massacre you. You have no place to hide anymore. We have your address and we follow you step by step. You will never be able to rest… a killer will always be very close… Of course asshole, you do not have the intellectual level and the brain to understand french, wich is once again the language of every educated person…”

Not only does the message contain graphic threats of death, but also racial hatred. According to Prof. Jean-Luc Mélice’s LinkedIn account, he is a faculty member of the University of Sorbonne.

No comment from Prof. Mélice

In an attempt to clear up the matter, NTZ sent an email directly to Prof. Mélice to ask if he was aware that his email account was being illegally misused:

Dear Prof. Mélice, Please check your email account because it is being used to send out improper emails and messages, especially to people who are looking at climate science critically. Perhaps a hacker has breached your account and is using it illegally.

Hope this helps you out and that you are well.

Best wishes for 2021, Dipl.-Ing. Pierre Gosselin

https://notrickszone.com“

So far no reply has been received. Meanwhile Marc Morano said he would be taking the threats seriously and would contact the authorities.

Unfriendly comment to NTZ

Earlier on the same day, December 30th, NoTricksZone.com also had received an unfriendly comment from someone claiming to be Prof. Mélice:

In English:

So Pierre Gosselin, Are you trying to play intelligent? I believe the only solution for you is to quickly enter an old folks’ home. I’d love for you to send me your CV, which must be lousy…as well as your scientific publications. Regards, Jean-Luc Mélice.

Cyber-crime

It’s not clear whether the crude threats aimed at Marc Morano are really coming from Prof. Mélice, or from a hacker. If they aren’t, Prof. Mélice has the minimum obligation of making sure his account does not get used to commit criminal acts and hopefully will notify the authorities to get this situation under control.

And hopefully the authorities will act and execute justice.

Disgrace

Taken altogether, such threats originating from the email account of a professor is a disgrace to the academic community and to Paris-based Sorbonne University.

And it would be an even bigger disgrace if the authorities failed to act.

