Global Hurricane Activity Below Average In 2020

28 seconds ago
Charles Rotter
Reposted from Not A Lot Of People Know That

DECEMBER 31, 2020

By Paul Homewood

As the year draws to a close, we can note that, despite a busy Atlantic hurricane season, global hurricane activity has actually been well below average:

http://climatlas.com/tropical/

And in the US, tornado activity has also been below average, according to provisional data:

https://www.spc.noaa.gov/wcm/#data

What is particularly notable is that again there have been no EF-5 tornadoes this year. EF-5s are the most powerful category, and it is now more than 7 years since the last one hit Moore County, Oklahoma in May 2013.

Since 1970 there has been a total of 36 EF-5s, of which 14 occurred in the 1970s:

image

https://www.spc.noaa.gov/wcm/#data

