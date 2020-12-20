Climate Models

Study: “Venus was once more Earth-like, but climate change made it uninhabitable”

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
21 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Despite the unsettling title, the authors are not trying to say Earth will end up like Venus if we don’t mend our wicked ways. But the Forbes article and study models positing an early ocean covered Venus appear to make a lot of assumptions, with very little evidence to guide those assumptions.

Venus was once more Earth-like, but climate change made it uninhabitable

December 14, 2020 12.04am AEDT
Richard Ernst
Scientist-in-Residence, Earth Sciences, Carleton University (also a professor at Tomsk State University, Russia), Carleton University

We can learn a lot about climate change from Venus, our sister planet. Venus currently has a surface temperature of 450℃ (the temperature of an oven’s self-cleaning cycle) and an atmosphere dominated by carbon dioxide (96 per cent) with a density 90 times that of Earth’s. 

Venus is a very strange place, totally uninhabitable, except perhaps in the clouds some 60 kilometres up where the recent discovery of phosphine may suggest floating microbial life. But the surface is totally inhospitable.

However, Venus once likely had an Earth-like climate. According to recent climate modelling, for much of its history Venus had surface temperatures similar to present day Earth. It likely also had oceans, rain, perhaps snow, maybe continents and plate tectonics, and even more speculatively, perhaps even surface life. 

Less than one billion years ago, the climate dramatically changed due to a runaway greenhouse effect. It can be speculated that an intensive period of volcanism pumped enough carbon dioxide into the atmosphere to cause this great climate change event that evaporated the oceans and caused the end of the water cycle.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/venus-was-once-more-earth-like-but-climate-change-made-it-uninhabitable-150445

The abstract of the study;

Was Venus the first habitable world of our solar system?

M. J. Way, Anthony D. Del Genio, Nancy Y. Kiang, Linda E. Sohl, David H. Grinspoon, Igor Aleinov, Maxwell Kelley, Thomas Clune

Present‐day Venus is an inhospitable place with surface temperatures approaching 750 K and an atmosphere 90 times as thick as Earth’s. Billions of years ago the picture may have been very different. We have created a suite of 3‐D climate simulations using topographic data from the Magellan mission, solar spectral irradiance estimates for 2.9 and 0.715 Gya, present‐day Venus orbital parameters, an ocean volume consistent with current theory, and an atmospheric composition estimated for early Venus. Using these parameters we find that such a world could have had moderate temperatures if Venus had a prograde rotation period slower than ~16 Earth days, despite an incident solar flux 46–70% higher than Earth receives. At its current rotation period, Venus’s climate could have remained habitable until at least 0.715 Gya. These results demonstrate the role rotation and topography play in understanding the climatic history of Venus‐like exoplanets discovered in the present epoch.

Read more: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/2016GL069790

The assumptions behind this modelling exercise appear to be a significant stretch. For example;

Venus was resurfaced by volcanic activity hundreds of millions of years ago [e.g., McKinnon et al., 1997Kreslavsky et al., 2015], so its topography before that time is unknown. As an estimate with some observational basis, we use modern topographic data from the Venus Magellan mission via the PDS (Planetary Data System) archive (http://pds‐geosciences.wustl.edu/mgn/mgn‐v‐rss‐5‐gravity‐l2‐v1/mg_5201) and fill the resurfaced lowlands with water.

Read more: Same link as above

The postulated periodic “resurfacing” Venus experiences is far more violent than any volcanic event ever known to have occurred on Earth. The basis of the resurfacing theory is the lack of impact craters on Venus. The estimated age of impact craters which have been observed suggests the entire surface of Venus was covered in lava or otherwise destroyed in a violent volcanic upheaval around 300 million years ago. It seems a big assumption that the previous surface topography of Venus was anything like the current topography.

What about initial atmospheric conditions? Here the models make another big assumption, that the initial atmospheric conditions of Venus resembled Earth.

… Given the fact that Venus shows substantial N2 in its atmosphere today and has few modern day sources or sinks (unlike Earth), we assume that an ancient Venus could have had a ~1 bar N2 atmosphere (1012.6 mb) in its early history. A modern Earth amount of CO2 and CH4 is also included (400 ppm, 1 ppm), given otherwise poor constraints on these gas concentrations. …

Read more: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/2016GL069790

Don’t get me wrong, speculative modelling is obviously an interesting intellectual exercise, and might be useful to explore model boundaries or limits. But I think it would be a big leap to believe that models which struggle to explain the current climate of the Earth can tell us anything meaningful about events which occurred hundreds of millions of years ago on another planet.

21 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ScarletMacaw
December 20, 2020 6:08 pm

Is this what passes for “science” these days?

Flight Level
December 20, 2020 6:15 pm

Despite being significantly closer to sun than earth, is there evidence of venusian junkyards of SUV’s, jet liners, anything that’s supposed to doom earth ?

Otherwise it could simply mean that despite phenomenal efforts to purify their planet and recycle all traces of civilization in a globalized fierce climate control effort, venusians were still baked by the sun.

David Middleton
December 20, 2020 6:19 pm

Based on Climate modelling which means BS. What result do we want, now design the model to produce that result.Another scare story. The planet will be long dead from other things before this happens.

Alan
December 20, 2020 6:21 pm

If only Greta had been there 0.7 GYA.

Meab
December 20, 2020 6:25 pm

Venus has 224,000 times more CO2 than Earth. Not only does Venus have a FAR greater fraction of CO2 (96.5% vs. 0.04%) Venus has an atmosphere 93 times denser than on Earth. It’s the density that’s key, not CO2. The Earth has such little oil that if we burned it all it would be insufficient to raise the pressure of our atmosphere appreciably.
 
Venus’s atmosphere at the altitude where its atmospheric pressure is the same as it is on the surface of the Earth is nearly the same temperature as the surface of the Earth – this despite Venus having 96.5% CO2 vs. Earth’s 0.04% CO2.  That’s why you might have read about fanciful plans to float a human habitat high in the Venusian clouds.  What Venus actually proves is that CO2 isn’t all that effective at trapping heat.
 
How can this be, you say? It is because CO2 is a very, very weak greenhouse gas – it only has very minor IR absorption bands, and the absorption is logarithmic – every additional doubling of CO2 produces less effect than the last doubling.
 
Venus is hot for one reason and it has little to do with CO2. Venus is hot because Venus has a crushingly dense atmosphere. Venus would be just as hot (or hotter) if the Venusian atmosphere was pure water vapor.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Meab
December 20, 2020 6:28 pm

Or pure N2, providing the same opaque cloud layer was present. Without its clouds insulating the solid surface from the cold of outer space, the surface of Venus would be a whole lot cooler.

Last edited 2 hours ago by co2isnotevil
John Tillman
Reply to  Meab
December 20, 2020 7:31 pm

Venus is hot because it turns so slowly. It’s hotter than also slow Mercury because it has an atmosphere which keeps the dark side from cooling off during the long night.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  John Tillman
December 20, 2020 7:41 pm

The AVERAGE temperature is independent of the rotational speed. While a slower rotation makes the daytime warmer, it also makes the nighttime colder and relative to the temperature based on the AVERAGE emissions, they cancel.

On Venus, there’s little to no dirunal or seasonal temperature variability at the surface. This being the case, the rotational speed has no effect.

co2isnotevil
December 20, 2020 6:25 pm

What ever happened to constraining models by reality? There’s simply not enough carbon and oxygen on the planet for our atmosphere to become 90 bar of CO2, nor are we close enough to the Sun for so much water to evaporate that the planet would be covered from pole to pole by a layer of clouds nearly completely opaque to the incident solar energy. These are the necessary conditions for a Venus like climate to emerge and anyone who thinks a few hundred ppm of atmospheric CO2 can do the same thing needs to learn how to think properly.

Richard (the cynical one)
Reply to  co2isnotevil
December 20, 2020 6:59 pm

What’s this “learn how to think properly”? No! What is needed is more of a willing suspension of disbelief. Without that there would not be, could not be the necessary consensus herd mentality. Come on you lemmings! All together now!

Kalsel3294
December 20, 2020 6:38 pm

What would modelling show if the assumption instead was that earth in the past was the same as Venus is now?

No one
December 20, 2020 6:56 pm

Models based on assumptions, not facts, are like graphs without legends.

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  No one
December 20, 2020 8:04 pm

It’s more like completely made up.

Bro. Steve
December 20, 2020 7:05 pm

Isn’t it a marvel how much these scientists can deduce from, well, pretty much nothing? Gone are the former days of man’s benighted ignorance when “science” meant that you had to go observe things. Now we can just write a computer model that tells us everything there is to know about the past and future — all from the comfort of home!

TomO
December 20, 2020 7:07 pm

I thought this might be about the World Ecnomic Forum using this modelling research for widely circulated story that unless we pay more tax – we’ll end up like Venus

ggm
December 20, 2020 7:40 pm

Venus is actually just outside the “habitable” zone. It’s only Earth and Mars that are technically inside the habitable zone where water can theoretically exist as a liquid (assuming all other things are suitable)

nicholas tesdorf
December 20, 2020 8:09 pm

This article stems not from scientific enquiry but comes direct from the Propaganda for Climate Change Department. It is full of assumptions, guesses, speculations, half-truths and the rest of the great propaganda panoply. It provides no facts drawn from reality, but then these are not needed in the World of Climate Change.

fred250
December 20, 2020 8:21 pm

According to recent climate modelling,

No point reading any further. GIGO !!

RickWill
December 20, 2020 8:22 pm

Less than one billion years ago, the climate dramatically changed due to a runaway greenhouse effect.

Implausible on Earth because there is no “Greenhouse Effect”. It is fairytale. Earth’s average surface temperature lies close to the middle of the two thermostatically controlled ocean limits of 271.3K and 305K giving 288K average.

The wide distribution of water over the surface and the buoyancy of moist air in dry air give rise to cloudburst that generate highly reflective cloud able to reflect a large proportion of the incoming solar radiation. The shatters start going up once the sea surface temperature reaches 26C. The shutters are sufficiently closed by 30C that very little sea surface exceeds 30C.

Climate models are laughably naive in their parameterisation of clouds. If they could resolve the atmosphere to 100m altitude intervals they may have a chance of identifying the presence and level of free convection that gives rise to cloudburst. Clouds are a response to surface temperature and resultant water column. They are responsive to surface temperature rather than some vague preset parameter.

Screen Shot 2020-12-21 at 3.15.31 pm.png
fred250
December 20, 2020 8:24 pm

Let’s not forget the layer of sulphuric acid clouds..

I’m sure those must be part of their modelling 😉

William Haas
December 20, 2020 8:35 pm

What they are saying about Venus is all speculation. Their modeling is for the most part fantasy. What seems to be missing is Hydrogen. Despite having so much CO2, there in no radiant greenhouse effect in the atmosphere on Venus.

