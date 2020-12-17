Australia: Chinese Embargo of High Quality Aussie Coal is Increasing CO2 Emissions

Coal

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the Australian Government, the Chinese Embargo of Australian Coal is increasing CO2 emissions, because the coal China is burning instead is lower quality. But there is a much better way for Australia to get China’s attention.

‘Bad outcome’: Australia to use coal strike to challenge China on emissions

By Eryk Bagshaw and Mike Foley
December 15, 2020 — 6.22pm

China and Australia’s trade dispute over coal threatens to escalate into a wider spat over climate change and net-zero emissions targets.

The Morrison government will use China’s indefinite ban on Australian coal to accuse Beijing of skirting its climate change commitments, as it responds to a major trade strike on Australia’s second largest export.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said that coal imports from other countries “have 50 per cent higher emissions” than Australian coal. “As a result, that would be a bad outcome for the environment,” he said.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said China would have to increase its local production and imports from other countries, including Indonesia, Russia and Mongolia, whose thermal coal produces emissions higher than Australia’s.

Chinese state media on Monday confirmed a formal ban on thermal coal imports after months of Australian exports being stranded offshore. The strike on thermal coal, which is used to generate electricity, is the latest in half-a-dozen trade hits on Australian products after a year of rising tension over human rights and national security policies.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/bad-outcome-australia-to-use-coal-strike-to-challenge-china-on-emissions-20201215-p56nph.html

Frankly I think the Australian government response is a bit pathetic.

If Australia wants to retaliate in a way which gets China’s attention, Australia could temporarily ban or restrict the export of iron ore to China, to give the US steel industry a boost at the expense of Chinese competitors.

The price of iron ore is already at levels which is threatening the profitability of the Chinese steel industry. Any further constriction of supply would cause China real economic pain. A suitable punishment for China’s ugly geopolitical games.

Joel O'Bryan
December 17, 2020 10:41 pm

4 years ago:
Trump Has Called Climate Change a Chinese Hoax. Beijing Says It Is Anything But.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/19/world/asia/china-trump-climate-change.html

“In 2014, Mr. Xi stood next to Mr. Obama in Beijing and said that China would ensure that its greenhouse gas emissions peaked by 2030 and that 20 percent of its energy would come from non-fossil fuel sources by that year. Mr. Obama pledged to greatly reduce coal use by 2025.

But it is still unclear whether China’s emissions have hit a peak, well before the 2030 deadline.”

The internet never forgets, and some things just don’t age well. And yet the climate scam train, loaded down with climate rent-seekers, is like some insanely over-loaded Indian commuter train… it just rolls on with ever more hangers-on.
PeterW
December 17, 2020 11:03 pm

Standing up to a bully may be hard, but nowhere near as hard as the consequences of appeasing one.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  PeterW
December 17, 2020 11:05 pm

N Chamberlain v. W Churchill

ghosts of 1938 are everywhere right now.
Those who don’t see it, don’t want to see it.

n.n
December 17, 2020 11:08 pm

China is exempt. Australia can go Green and purchase carbon offsets. Throw another baby on the barbie, it’s over.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  n.n
December 17, 2020 11:17 pm

Per the UNFCCC rules, emissions are on the CO2 emitter.
Australia should be like Saudi Arabia, and not accountable for the emissions of where the fuel is burned.

