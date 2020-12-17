Ridiculae

From the Bleeding Obvious Files: U.S. Army Still Relies on Carbon-Based Fuels

2 hours ago
David Middleton
9 Comments

Guest “No Schist Sherlock” by David Middleton

U.S. Army still relies on carbon-based fuels, report says

The U.S. Army still relies on carbon-based fuels, which will likely remain the primary fuel, according to a report released by Dr. David J. Gorsich and Dr. André Boehman.

Army’s chief scientist for ground vehicle systems Dr. David J. Gorsich and professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Michigan, director of the university’s Walter E. Lay Automotive Laboratory André Boehman noted in its report that the Army’s requirement calls for the highest energy-density fuel combined with the lowest mass and volume—and gasoline and diesel still win over alternative energy.

Army scientists’ report examined why isn’t the U.S. Army using alternative forms of energy and powertrains more extensively to reduce fuel usage for its vehicles?

Tesla is building large semitrucks, and UPS and FedEx are starting to order these vehicles for delivery operations. It seems the entire automotive industry is migrating toward electrification as battery costs have dropped dramatically and recharge times and range have improved accordingly. With all of the major automobile manufacturers moving toward hybrids and electric vehicles, it’s easy to get confused and wonder why the Army is so far behind.

The reality is that the Army is not behind. It has experts in all of these fields who have been conducting research on alternative energy sources and hybrids for military vehicles for more than 20 years. 

[…]

However, the bottom line is that there is a good reason the Army hasn’t unilaterally decided to switch to alternative fuels. The Army has a unique set of operational requirements, and no current fuel source meeting those requirements contains as much energy, by weight, as diesel or gasoline.

[…]

This analysis focuses on energy density (the amount of energy stored in a system per unit of volume), conversion of that energy, as well as mass and volume requirements, to determine how they compare to current sources.

[…]

DEFENCE BLOG

They needed a report for this?

Although… The Army could save a lot of money on night vision gear if they went to 100% solar power… 😉

In other news…

https://babylonbee.com/news/to-celebrate-move-to-texas-tesla-introduces-battery-powered-ar-15
5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Alexander Mentes
December 17, 2020 6:03 pm

The military’s job is to break things and kill people. Efficiency counts.

1
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
December 17, 2020 6:23 pm

Woe be unto the enemy facing the modern US Army, and US military in general, who thinks the dark of night is their friend keeping them from attack.

h/t: Luke 10:13

1
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
December 17, 2020 6:36 pm

BTW: The Babylon Bee article was quite humorous.
But Elon’s “The Boring Company” that made the flame thrower would be a better corporate fit for a Tesla battery-powerd AR. The Boring Company is moving to near Austin as well.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
December 17, 2020 6:48 pm

I can just see a battleship or aircraft carrier having to return to base to recharge….

0
Reply
commieBob
December 17, 2020 6:53 pm

Nobody does logistics better than the military.

0
Reply
Don
Reply to  commieBob
December 17, 2020 7:31 pm

Tactics win battles… logistics win wars.

0
Reply
Fred Ohr
December 17, 2020 7:30 pm

Those pesky power plants needed for recharging can’t make it onto the battlefield? Who would have thunk it? Maybe longer extension cords?

0
Reply
Phil
December 17, 2020 7:47 pm

Nobody is beyond the reach of totalitarianism.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
December 17, 2020 7:51 pm

I can’t find any confirmation online of any battery-powered large long haul trucks actually operating profitably.
As usual this supposedly exciting move to electric trucking is merely puffery.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Ridiculae

Women, parents and early-career faculty in ecology most impacted by COVID-19

2 days ago
Charles Rotter
Ridiculae

If you Thought Climate Grief was Strange, Meet the Climate Grief Therapists

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate cash Ridiculae

Climate Report: $100-150 Trillion over 30 Years to Fix Global Warming

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

We’re Saved! New Zealand just Declared a Climate Emergency

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: