New Climate Theory – Jupiter Herding Micrometeors Towards Earth?

New theory suggests Earth’s 60‐Year climate cycle may be driven by planetary oscillations directing micrometeors toward Earth, creating more dust – which change cloud cover.
A paper published in Geophysical Research Letters claims there is increasing evidence that Earth’s 60-year climate cycle may be driven by planetary oscillations. They claim a 60-year climate cycle is found in the Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation, aurora sightings, rainfall, and ocean climatic records.
The paper says:
“…the orbital eccentricity of Jupiter presents prominent oscillations with a period of quasi 60 years due to its gravitational coupling with Saturn.” The authors propose that the planetary system modulates the interplanetary dust falling on Earth and modifying the cloud coverage.
The orbital eccentricity of Jupiter presents a strong 60‐year oscillation that is well correlated with several climatic records and with the 60‐year oscillation found in long meteorite fall records since the 7th century.
Since meteorite falls are the most macroscopic aspect of infalling space dust, we conclude that the interplanetary dust should modulate the formation of the clouds and, thus, drive climate changes.”
The paper and abstract:
A 60‐Year Cycle in the Meteorite Fall Frequency Suggests a Possible Interplanetary Dust Forcing of the Earth’s Climate Driven by Planetary Oscillations
Nicola Scafetta Franco Milani Antonio Bianchini First published: 14 September 2020 https://doi.org/10.1029/2020GL089954
Abstract
One of the most famous climate oscillations has a period of about 60 years. Although this oscillation might emerge from internal variability, increasing evidence points toward a solar or astronomical origin, as also argued herein. We highlight that the orbital eccentricity of Jupiter presents prominent oscillations with a period of quasi 60 years due to its gravitational coupling with Saturn. This oscillation is found to be well correlated with quite a number of climatic records and also with a 60‐year oscillation present in long meteorite fall records relative to the periods 619–1943 CE. Since meteorite falls are the most macroscopic aspect of incoming space dust and their motion is mostly regulated by Jupiter, we propose that the interplanetary dust influx also presents a 60‐year cycle and could be forcing the climate to oscillate in a similar manner by modulating the formation of the clouds and, therefore, the Earth’s albedo.
Data Availability Statement
All data are available from references and public domain repositories: Figure 1 uses the ephemerides data of the orbit of Jupiter available, for example, from the NASA HORIZONS web interface (https://ssd.jpl.nasa.gov/horizons.cgi); Figure 2 uses the temperature reconstruction of Ljungqvist (2010, https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/paleo-search/study/9924); Figure 3 uses the HadCRUT4 record (Morice et al., 2012, https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadcrut4/), the Indian summer monsoon record (Agnihotri & Dutta, 2003; Sontakke et al., 1993) (http://iridl.ldeo.columbia.edu/SOURCES/.Indices/.india/index.html); and the G. Bulloides abundance variations data by Black et al. (1999, https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/paleo-search/study/2532); Figures 4 and 5 use the record of meteorite fall in China from AD 619 to 1943 published in Yu et al. (1983).
A caveat: In the past, I have dismissed much of Scafetta’s work as being little more than “cyclomania”, i.e. finding spurious cyclic correlations in data where there really isn’t any.
That said, there is a bit of plausibility in this idea that the gravitation of Jupiter might herd more micrometeors into Earths orbital path, and it is plausible that with more meteor dust in Earth’s atmosphere, that could form more cloud nuclei. Changes in cloud cover would modulate sunlight over time, and thus climatic records.
Or, it may be just another spurious correlation. Either way, I thought it was worth discussing. – Anthony
30 thoughts on “New Climate Theory – Jupiter Herding Micrometeors Towards Earth?”
And on top of that, the sun and all the past and existing natural cycles, the new, additional dominant climate driver, human CO2.
[…”the new, additional dominant climate driver, human CO2.” Still unproven – mod]
CO2 has been present in earth’s atmosphere for at least 4 billion years. In fact, on geological scales, its present concentration is at a minimum. Compared to natural CO2, “human” CO2 is miniscule.
I vote griff off the island for incessantly repeated trolling of fake info.
So Jupiter is Klendathu?
I don’t think this would be due to dust, but due to subtle changes in solar output. The gravitational tidal effect on the Sun from Jupiter and Saturn stretches and squeezes it’s core, slightly varying the rate of fusion. It takes a while for this effect to bubble up to the surface, so any climate effects being observed, including perhaps effects from the Sunspot cycle, would be the result of Jupiter and Saturn’s tidal effects on the Sun’s core that had occurred ages ago.
It takes a while for this effect to bubble up to the surface
Yes, on the order of 100,000-250,000 years….
Ice Age cycle?
Leif, if the “Jupiter” cycle was 60 years all during those hundreds of thousands of years, then the cycle effect could be the same, although the timing of the “bubbling up” would’nt likely be such as to fit the present oscillation in timing.
Uh, has meteorite dust or any dust measurement been made? Maybe that International Space Station could hang a bag outside and see what they collect?
Yes, hypotheses that can be tested help to support a theory or not.
Yes, I recall from geology courses over 60yrs ago that it has been measured in some fashion and there is estimates of the annual mass added to the earth. I would think ice cores would have such info. There is a confounding factor with earth sourced dust, but composition should serve to differentiate.
I had the same question. It seems to me that micrometeorite concentrations are something we could realistically measure from ice core samples. Has anyone done this???
That the planets modulate meteorites and that they in turn drive various phenomena is an old idea. It has even been suggested that they drive the solar cycle: https://leif.org/research/See-and-Meteor-Theory-of-Sunspots.pdf (from 1921)
Personally, I’ll not put much confidence in any of this.
Leif, I’ve been using highly sensitive twilight photometry to measure the elevation of aerosol layers from 2 km to 170 km since 2014. My ultra-sensitive instrument is described in MAKE magazine (https://makezine.com/projects/twilight-photometer/). Some evenings there are multiple layers of meteoric smoke/dust, sometimes reaching 150 km. Occasionally the descent of very high layers can be observed over several evenings. I’m not sure how to analyze these data beyond the dates and elevations. I hope to complete a paper on this over the coming year.
Measuring the Earth’s shadow…..what a cool idea !……never heard of it before….Earthshine yes….bring on the Moonshine jokes…
T. Landscheid was on it too.
While a plausible mechanism has been identified, it feels like P-Hacking of nature.
Let’s look at everything we can find that might be cyclic and sort of correlates with our sort of identification of cycles and when we finally find something that our critics say might be plausible, Voila, we found the cause.
That’s sort of how science works. In the long run, we hope that good ideas displace bad ones.
You missed the “sort ofs” in my comment.
Is it a spurious correlation? The period 619 to 1943 is 22 sixty year cycles. That’s probably enough to establish that there is a correlation. The next question is about the reliability of the data.
As our dearly beloved Dr. Mann has amply demonstrated, it is possible to massage data to get whatever result you desire.
It’s probably worth some bright young PhD candidate’s time to try replicating the result.
And another thought.
Does this current theory by Scafetta invalidate all his previous theories?
Maybe it’s…nevermind.
Wait, maybe it’s…nevermind.
Ooh ooh, I know. It’s THIS!
You could say the same about Kepler…
I’ve often wondered:
Is there a lot of our atmosphere that is starved for seeding nuclei? I know that silver iodide can be fired into clouds to “seed” them, but I thought you already needed clouds present. I always thought that pretty much anywhere you had temperatures below the dew point you got clouds, but is this wrong? Would this dust make more clouds, or would it just increase the drop density in existing clouds?
Being skeptical is good. Being knowledgeable is good. Being open minded is good. I am skeptical of everything. But people do get hit by lightning. And their are magic BB’s.
It appears we have so many purported “cycles” in the Earth’s climate you wonder what would happen when they all max out or min out at the same time. Do we get a giant rogue wave like we see in the oceans?
Or are there mini cycles and one or two maxi ones? We currently have Jupiter/Saturn going into conjunction which may (or may not) influence the Sun enough to influence us, the AMO/PDO are in some kind of cycle state and then there is the sunspot cycle and the Earth’s geomagnetic cycle.. and many more.
But the big kahuna just may be the 12,000 year galactic magnetic flux cycle that may cause our Sun to micronova and really mess things up including a winter to end all winters and possible other mega disasters. But with CO2 killing us all in the next 10 years, this one could come and go and no one would notice (since we will all be dead).
60 year cycle? That’s twice the duration assumed/asserted by the consensus.
Hey, my faux space cloud theory actually being presented!!!! Lol
If the “Jupiter Oscillation” herds meteors towards earth, then it alternatively should herd them away from earth, too, doubling up on the effect.
Well if the data is public then I expect to see one of Willis’s analyses soon, showing those peaks that either line up or don’t.
I forget what it’s called, but it culls the noise and finds whether there’s an my “there” there or not. And he does it in plain English, which I enjoy.
More Scaffetta cyclomania, in my opinion.
There are three reasons:
1. If there really was enough remaining solar system ‘dust’ to affect cloud nucleation, then we would have observed some accumulation of it on the ISS over its more than twenty years of continuous occupation. We haven’t. And such requisite quantities would have affected deep space missions to Jupiter and Saturn. They didn’t. Observational fails.
2. There are massive amounts of organic cloud nucleation agents: turpenes from coniferous forests, isoprenes from deciduous and tropical forests (why the Great Smokey mountains are ‘smokey’ in summer), and marine bioaerosols like dimethyl sulfide (DMS) that overwhelm any ‘space dust’ contribution.
3. There is no good evidence for a ~60 year climate cycle in either Greenland or Antarctic ice cores having high resolution over the past few hundred years. The stadium wave hypothesis for the Arctic is about 60 years, but varying locationally (the stadium wave). If Scaffetta causality were correct, there would be no wave.