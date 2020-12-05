Lancing the Lancet’s global-warming pustule

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
The Lancet, once a respected medico-scientific journal and now just another me-too mouthpiece for theusual suspects, ran an editorial this week on climate change – on which subject it has neither expertise nor a missio canonica to pronounce. Here is a letter to the editor in response:
Sir, – Your notion of a “climate crisis” (editorial, December 2), though fashionable among the classe politique, is misplaced. That notion sprang from an elementary error of physics perpetrated in the 1980s by climate scientists who had borrowed feedback formulism from control theory, another branch of physics, without quite understanding it. Interdisciplinary compartmentalization delayed its identification until now.
After correcting the error, anthropogenic global warming will be only one-third of current midrange projections, well within natural variability and net-beneficial to life and health. CO2 fertilization (for CO2 is plant food) has assisted in steadily increasing crop yields – this year’s global harvest has set yet another record – and in improving drought resistance (Hao et al., 2014) and greening the planet.
Your suggestion that warmer worldwide weather has caused net loss of life, particularly among the world’s fast-declining population of poor people, is fashionable but misplaced. Cold is a bigger killer than warmth. Research conducted three years ago for the European Commission found that, for this reason, even if there were 5.4 C° global warming from 2020-2080, there would be 100,000 more Europeans than with no warming at all.
However, now that nearly all major banks – citing “global warming” as their pretext – refuse to lend to developing countries for coal-fired electricity (dates from which they decided to abandon the poor are below), a billion people lack the capacity to turn on a 60 W lightbulb for just four hours a day (the International Energy Agency’s scarcely generous definition of “access to electricity”).
According to the WHO, 4 million annually die of particulate pollution from smoke in cooking fires because they lack domestic electrical power and, for the same lack, 500,000 women die in childbirth. These are just two of the many causes of death from lack of access to electricity that kill tens of millions annually. The chief reason why so many cannot turn on a light is not global warming but misconceived policies intended to address what is in reality a non-problem.
More than 90% of all new greenhouse-gas emissions (BP Annual Review of Energy, 2019) are in nations exempt from the Paris agreement, which, after correction of the error of physics, is in any event supererogatory.
You have said China must do more, but China – though it has its own space programme and continues to occupy Tibet by military force – is exempt from Paris on the ground that it is a “developing country”. It is not required to forswear its sins of emission.
Your advocacy of “low-carbon diets” is fashionable but misplaced. Like it or not, we have evolved over 2 million years to eat meat, which can provide all necessary energy, nutrients and vitamins. Yet ill-informed official guidelines on both sides of the Atlantic recommend low-fat, high-carbohydrate diets. Those recommendations have demonstrably been the chief cause of the surge in obesity and diabetes in both the UK and the USA. They were abandoned by court order a decade ago in Sweden at the instance of a brave doctor whom the medical authorities had attempted to prosecute because she cured all her diabetes patients by ignoring the guidelines and recommending a high-fat, low-carb diet.
Your advocacy of “renewable” energy is fashionable but misplaced. Using 14th-century technology to address a 21st-century non-problem would be silly enough in itself. What is worse, however, is that “renewables” have not only quadrupled the price of electricity but have also added to CO2 emissions. The chief reason for this apparent paradox is that the more windmills and solar panels are connected to the grid the more grossly-inefficient, CO2-emitting spinning reserve must be maintained in the often vain hope of preventing blackouts when the wind stops or the night falls.
Besides, the trillions that have been squandered on fashionable but misguided attempts to abate greenhouse-gas emissions have made no difference at all. The radiative forcing from anthropogenic greenhouse gases has increased in a fashion very close to a straight line (the dotted line above) for 40 years.
With respect, The Lancet should study more science and economics, however unfashionable, and peddle less totalitarian politics, however fashionable and profitable – and deadly.
Yours faithfully,
32 thoughts on “Lancing the Lancet’s global-warming pustule”
Da Lord knocks it outa the park once again. And let’s see if the presstitutes in this “professional” journal have the moral courage even to respond, much less to acquiesce to real science.
An absolutely brilliant letter. Thank you m’Lord. Only Trump recognised the total idiocy of exempting China, whilst the pathetic Obama and the Europeans just looked on and were mugged.
I hope that Bojo gets sight of your letter somehow because he is coming up with the most ludicrous Green proposals that will ensure that China walks all over us economically.
Careful – if you Lancet, you might wind up with Green stuff.
In response to Mr Snook, I’m planning to send the Prime Minister a letter before claim in judicial review, on the ground that, particularly given the vast economic damage caused by the Chinese curse, the ludicrous economy-destroying proposals that he has been issuing are irrational and consequently ultra vires the Government. I shall be asking him to get his fave climate “scientists” to produce a considered reply to our paper demonstrating that the climate scam is rooted in a huge scientific error, by which the feedback response to direct warming by the preindustrial noncondensing greenhouse gases has been overstated by 3200%. This 33-fold exaggeration – our lockdown project was to quantify it – leads to a tripling of equilibrium climate sensitivity. Divide all predictions by 3 and you end up with too little global warming to matter – well within natural variability. I look forward to their answer. If they don’t give a reasoned answer, they lose the case.
What we have to “fear” is cold.
What that means, they may just feal it in the Alpine regions:
https://www.wetteronline.de/wetterticker/0a400e2c-db29-4c67-8818-34cb8f7cdefd
https://www.wetteronline.de/wetterticker/76218830-1e74-4bc8-9ec9-00009d446612
Christopher,
At “misplaced” they threw your letter in the blue bin…..
At least they recycled…
Thank you for this timely article.
The third figure lists about thirty banks, some in purple, some in red.
What’s the difference between “red banks” and “purple banks”?
The image is of a slide I use in my talks: it is easier to see the names of the individual banks if their colors are alternated.
In the mid 70’s I was a co author on a paper that was published in Lancet. I was particularly proud of that publication. I have been following the decline of many journals and the buy in of AGW by many publications. Sad
I used to read “Science News” weekly, but had to cancel my subscription due to this and other issues.
Then I had to stop reading Scientific American. Same problem.
Thank God for Wattsupwiththat. I can stay pretty current without having my intelligence insulted.
Is this the same Lancet that was forced to retract their Mehra et al. paper last summer because it denied the benefits HCQ with phony fraudulent data? Their quackery (and that of other vicious scientrash con artists) likely resulted in the deaths of a million people or more. Hey Lancet, your crackpot political agenda is showing. Put a bag over your head.
Editorial, December 2
Is this the link to the Lancet article https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)32579-4/fulltext or is it the report mentioned in the article that you are responding to?
The Lancet should stick to their own knitting and expertise, if they still have any. Virtue-signalling to follow the crowd only displays ignorance of the facts.
Dear Christopher,
My compliments replacing the Global warming postulate with pustule; a word Hercule Poirot might have used while investigating a crime. Thank you
Dear Lord Monkton of Berkley,
My most sincere respect for this very well written answer to a very bad paper that, as a MD, I never thought could find it’s way to what I thought was the most serious medical journal in the world, at least until the publication of the disgraceful Mehra et al. paper, that made me think their editorial board should have taken a holiday. Clearly they are still of for tea.
I enjoyed the ‘sin of emission’ line particularly.
Lord M,
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ × 1,000,000
Brilliant, as usual.
Thank you !!!!!
Many thanks to Mr Garrett for his kind rating.
The brilliant Paul Homewood has given his thoughts on this Lancet report – https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/12/04/lancets-heat-related-deaths-con-trick/
Now that’s a nugget worth including in my file of quotes, factoids & smart remarks.
Glacier experts say that principal cause of melting is the direct absorption of sunlight not warm air. Glacial ice is quite dark in color. The key variables are CLOUDINESS and snow cover. It would interesting to know the degree of cloud cover in the arctic from the start of polar satellites 1979 to present. This should relate to melt in Greenland and perhaps sea ice. You then have something to compare the 60 year cycle to and meteor dust
They’re doctors. They’re doctors, right? This means they’ve graduated from medical school, endured a cruelly arduous apprenticeship as medical residents, and have acquired a wide knowledge of how to diagnose and treat human ailments. How doe this qualify them to pass judgement on the accuracy of predictions about climate change? Do they also write articles on the law or engineering? Give tips on interior decorating?
Ian, if we follow your line of reasoning, Moncockton is not qualified to make any pronouncement on climate. He’s been trained in the classics, and journalism, but not in science.
Brilliant letter but I don’t think they will have the professional integrity and honesty to publish the letter.
Moderately Cross is probably right. Though the editors will not necessarily be any the wiser after receiving my letter, at least they will be better informed.
It does make you wonder who they think the final audience is for climate claptrap published in the Lancet.
Do they expect Doctors to swallow it and then give their patients a stern talking to about the dangers of global warming when they came in to see the Doctor about prostate problems or pregnancy issues?
But there aren’t many lay people who read the Lancet. My first guess is they just hope the general MSM will print stories like “Look even your Doctor believes in cAGW, so you must do what the government/greens tell you.” I think most people are able to see this as a bit pathetic.
My second guess is to ask the question: “So who is paying the Lancet to print this?” While advertorials are not officially allowed at places like the BBC and, hopefully, still not the Lancet, it is not uncommon these days for someone to employed as an “external consultant/contractor”. It is rather easier for such people to accept bribes without being caught or disciplined.
Thanks, Christopher. That was a treat to read.
Regards,
Bob
Many thanks, Bob!
Any way a wider distribution? Copy all broadsheet editors?