Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Let me check, I’m sure I’ve got some spare change in my pocket somewhere…
Funding the fight against global warming
A report estimates that trillions will be needed to transform the global economy
By: James Langton
December 4, 2020 15:41
Shifting the global economy to low-carbon mode will require an estimated US$100-trillion to US$150-trillion worth of investment over the next 30 years, according to a new report.
Industry trade group Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA) published a report, along with Boston Consulting Group, that examines the emerging climate finance market.
…
To generate this sort of investment, “the price of carbon must rise to fully price in emissions,” it suggested.
…
Given the scale of the challenge, the report called for coordinated action by the government and the private sector to significantly grow the climate finance market, with a view to developing the financial and risk management tools that are needed to catalyze investment.
“The unprecedented call to action aims to help mitigate substantial mis-pricing and potential financial stability risks which would undermine the long-run ability of the financial system to direct finance to fully support the Paris-aligned transition,” the GFMA said.
…Read more: https://www.investmentexecutive.com/news/research-and-markets/funding-the-fight-against-global-warming/
The report is available here.
To put this fun new number into perspective, if you spent $130 million every day since the death of Jesus Christ, just about now you would be approaching $100 trillion.
More than $14,000 for every man woman and child on Earth.
You know what, thanks but no thanks. I think I prefer the global warming.
19 thoughts on “Climate Report: $100-150 Trillion over 30 Years to Fix Global Warming”
Money or existential death. I choose life.
As CO2 has nothing to do with climate and no gas at any concentration can alter the climate, all of this is for nothing. We have no control over the climate and all claims otherwise are pure lies. It’s a political agenda in its pure form.
Money or existential death does not include life, because the spending and plans for altering our lives makes life nothing but slavery.
I say oppose the agenda and have a life.
Why would anyone want to pick a “fight against Global Warming”. Global Warming never did anything to anybody. Damn intolerant bullies. Global Warming is our friend, it grows life sustaining plant life, melts nastyass snow and ice and works to counter the horrible prospects of the next Ice Age.
Like I and other keep saying, it’s not about the climate. It’s about money….
The estimate is out by a factor of 3 or 4 but it begins to give an indication of the size of the task.
It also highlights the fundamental fact that so-called “renewables” are not. Their energy output for energy input is so low that all human endeavour would need to be directed at producing energy if this was the only energy source. Forget all other creative and leisure activities. People would be educated to make the energy harvesters to support the next generation of energy harvesters; that would be the lot of humans.
The best fusion reactor to date has shown a gain of 0.67. That looks good compared with weather dependent generators and the storage system needed for them to produce something useful.
And this is where the investment in wind turbines ends up:
https://hotfashionnews.com/world-news/hundreds-of-fiberglass-wind-turbine-blades-pile-up-in-landfills/
Perhaps we can finance it with bake sales?
”
And therein lies the nub of the argument. It is not just cash that is needed for their so called “investment”, it also requires an even larger loss of income that arises from higher energy costs.
I believe economists already have a phrase to describe this kind of insanity. It is called “the broken window fallacy”. It asserts that economic activity and greater employment and wealth can be created by breaking what you already have, because it then creates employment and wealth by having to repair it.
I don’t think I need to say any more.
I am not willing to give even my worthy 2 cents of advice.
‘way behind me is memories of people actually doing
COST-BENEFIT ANALYSES…
Good comment, Enginer01, and I’m willing to bet that our brothers and sisters, the green plants that breath CO2, will come down heavy on the BENEFIT side.
And after $100 – 150 trillion has been pissed away, what are you hoping will be the resulting effect upon the climate? Griff, Loydo, Simon, Nyocli, feel free to weigh in. In fact, all of us anxiously await your response.
They are not responding as they are awaiting instructions
The Biden plan says it will cost 1.5 trillion for the USA to go Green, of that is actually just a down payment
Or more likely, it will be the daily interest charges on the actual amount of money the USA will have to borrow
Because no matter what the plan is, the USA doesn’t have the money
Nor does the world
Evolving judgments and labels, same apologies and outcomes. Redistributive and retributive change couched in aquasi-scientific prophecy and social justification. You may as well throw another baby… Fetal-American on the barbie and sequester her unprofitable carbon ashes. Surely, a wicked solution. Oh, wait, that’s what people… persons voted for: one step forward, two steps backward.
There was a syndicated article published in 1954 by Dr Gerald Wendt for UNESCO on climate change and the supposed role of CO2.
Dr Wendt (1891-1973) was a renown scientist, humanist and nuclear power optimist.
The article includes: “… it is now quite certain that the average temperature of the inhabited parts of the earth has risen about 2 deg F (~1C) within the past 100 years with most of that change since 1890… Philadelphia, United States of America, the rise in temperature has been 4 deg. (~2C) in the past century. In Montreal, Canada, in Britain, and in Scandinavia, the increase has been about 2 deg. (~1C) since 1850 …”.
The global average increase 1890-1950 has since been ‘corrected’ from ~1c to ~0.4C (GISTEMP).
The long article is unapologetically optimistic ending: ” … time was when Greenland and Iceland supported a flourishing culture and grapes could be cultivated in England. Such times are likely to return, and vast areas of Canada, Alaska, and Siberia may become available for food production …”.
https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/118242896
The current CO2 hysteria is a product solely of social framing through corrupted science, mass media propaganda and the environment movement aided and abetted by commercial opportunism.
Someone has their head way up their ass and will never see daylight again.
The CO2 being put into the atmosphere at power plants and industrial sites needs to be turned into Good paying full time jobs and money. Carbon Capture Utilization ~ not Sequestration.
We want power plants to be profitable so our electricity costs stay low. We must help President Trump. America has to be Energy Wise and coal needs to be a big part of that. Coal can be combusted and put into the atmosphere less CO2 than what a natural gas power plant emits.
President Trump made a promise to the coal miners and their communities back in 2016 & 2017, but the swamp has kept him so busy that he has not been able to make time to fight the Sierra Club and others who have been getting utilities to shut down many coal power plants across the country.
Let’s rebuild it Bigger and Better. http://www.SidelGlobal.com
No wonder the weather cultists push their scam calamity so hard when this is the amount they expect to loot from Normal people.
Forget if AGW is real or not. At some point the world should/must realize that no matter how much the West/developed countries reduce fossil fuel use it will still increase at the same rate and nothing will be accomplished. Even the so called redistribution of wealth won’t occur. It will just shift to different major countries. And that’s been the real plan all along.
Now let’s see them prove that doing nothing would achieve the same thing. Recent science based on real science claims that adding carbon at this point would have little effect. Lets see them challenge that claim.Teah, right
The world would have generated almost $3 quadrillion in GDP over those 30 years. $150 trillion is peanuts, but something tells me that almost all of it is expected to come from the USA.
Never vote Left, folks. Never vote Left.