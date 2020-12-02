We’re Saved! New Zealand just Declared a Climate Emergency

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

While nobody expects the elimination of New Zealand’s carbon footprint to have a significant direct impact on global warming, the rest of the world will surely be inspired by New Zealand’s moral example.

New Zealand declares a climate change emergency

Phil Taylor in Auckland

Wed 2 Dec 2020 13.42 AEDT

Jacinda Ardern calls climate change ‘one of the greatest challenges of our time’ and pledges carbon-neutral government by 2025

New Zealand has declared a climate change emergency and committed to a carbon-neutral government by 2025, in what the prime minister Jacinda Ardern called “one of the greatest challenges of our time”.

…

Speaking in parliament after its introduction, Ardern said the country must “act with urgency”.Climate emergency: New Zealand must match words and actionsRead more

“This declaration is an acknowledgement of the next generation. An acknowledgement of the burden that they will carry if we do not get this right and do not take action now,” she said.

“It is up to us to make sure we demonstrate a plan for action, and a reason for hope.”

…