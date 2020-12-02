Guest essay by Eric Worrall
While nobody expects the elimination of New Zealand’s carbon footprint to have a significant direct impact on global warming, the rest of the world will surely be inspired by New Zealand’s moral example.
New Zealand declares a climate change emergency
Phil Taylor in Auckland
Wed 2 Dec 2020 13.42 AEDT
Jacinda Ardern calls climate change ‘one of the greatest challenges of our time’ and pledges carbon-neutral government by 2025
New Zealand has declared a climate change emergency and committed to a carbon-neutral government by 2025, in what the prime minister Jacinda Ardern called “one of the greatest challenges of our time”.
Speaking in parliament after its introduction, Ardern said the country must “act with urgency”.Climate emergency: New Zealand must match words and actionsRead more
“This declaration is an acknowledgement of the next generation. An acknowledgement of the burden that they will carry if we do not get this right and do not take action now,” she said.
“It is up to us to make sure we demonstrate a plan for action, and a reason for hope.”
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/02/new-zealand-declares-a-climate-change-emergency
New Zealand does not manufacture much, decades of radical environmentalism have taken a toll. So despite New Zealand’s pledge to be carbon neutral by 2025, they will be importing lots of carbon tainted manufactured goods for the foreseeable future.
14 thoughts on “We’re Saved! New Zealand just Declared a Climate Emergency”
I laugh in their general direction. Welcome to living in the 18th century again…
Tokenism.
More calorie-free virtue signalling. When they give up the importation of all manufactured goods from non-zero emission countries, I’ll be impressed.
She looks like a Racist White Colonial to me. Anyone else see it?
Andrew
What a bunch of delusional nonsense. What next? Make cancer illegal? order volcanoes to knock it off? I don’t laugh in their general direction, I pass gas in their general direction, which both I am good at and is more appropriate.
Repent now for your methane emissions!
Send indulgence payments to St. Michael of Mann.
And another micro degree C bites the dust
Wow. Any chance instead of a life sentence for treason they can just send the Big Tech and Deep State traitors to New Zealand to give that country what it deserves? There are two islands. One for those that are right and want life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, the other for the Leftists.
Couldn’t the AOC alike PM have waited to after Christmas?
German National TV is also spoiling Christmas as in this video I made English subtitle to a few hours ago:
cv19-german-state-tv-propaganda
Was in Auckland a few years ago. The harbour tour guide mentioned the cantilevered additions to the harbour bridge. Made in Japan. Because New Zealand has no smore a steelproducing capacity worth mentioning. It will be interesting when the navy of imperialistic China will come knocking on the door intending to take over the country.
Next thing she will be ordering earthquakes to stop, caused no doubt by carbon dioxide emissions..
Good luck with that idea.
Doesn’t NZ export a lot of lamb?
How do they feed them?
How do they transport the meat around the world?
Who/what transports the all blacks rugby team??
Let me know when they ban tourism, tourism advertising, tour boats, cruise ships, rental cars, fishing boats, and long distance airlines.
Hell give them what they want.
Ban all exports,to NZ,of any carbon based products,materials made from oil and fossil fuelled production lines.
Stop the Oil Tankers supplying their transport needs.
And of course,since agriculture is the number one user of CO2 we cannot accept any imports of food from NZ,as all those products shamelessly(And very necessarily) consume CO2..
I surrender,give the virtue poseurs what they demand.
I am sure Jacinda will immediately stop using those refrigerated Ships and ban all sea going freight as the “Carbon Emissions” are too much to bear.
Forward.To the Glorious Future.
Now I wonder,did NZ’s last election use the wonders of computer sythesized voting?
Or did the cities of Auckland and Wellington just do their normal thing?
Is this the Wednesday emergency or the Thursday one?