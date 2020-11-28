The Guardian: Climate Activists Avoid or Regret Having Children

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Imagine kids growing up in a household where the eco-activist parents think their own children are an unacceptable burden on the planet.
Climate ‘apocalypse’ fears stopping people having children – study
Damian Carrington
Environment editor
Fri 27 Nov 2020 22.00 AEDT
Survey of 600 people finds some parents regret having offspring for same reason
People worried about the climate crisis are deciding not to have children because of fears that their offspring would have to struggle through a climate apocalypse, according to the first academic study of the issue.
The researchers surveyed 600 people aged 27 to 45 who were already factoring climate concerns into their reproductive choices and found 96% were very or extremely concerned about the wellbeing of their potential future children in a climate-changed world. One 27-year-old woman said: “I feel like I can’t in good conscience bring a child into this world and force them to try and survive what may be apocalyptic conditions.”
These views were based on very pessimistic assessments of the impact of global heating on the world, the researchers said. One respondent, for example, said it would “rival world war one in its sheer terror”. The research also found that some people who were already parents expressed regret over having their children.
Having a child also potentially means that person going on to produce a lifetime of carbon emissions that contribute to the climate emergency, but only 60% of those surveyed were very concerned about this carbon footprint.
“The fears about the carbon footprint of having kids tended to be abstract and dry,” said Matthew Schneider-Mayerson, of Yale-NUS College in Singapore, who led the study. “But the fears about the lives of existing or potential children were really deep and emotional. It was often heartbreaking to pore through the responses – a lot of people really poured their hearts out.”
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/nov/27/climate-apocalypse-fears-stopping-people-having-children-study
The abstract of the study;
Eco-reproductive concerns in the age of climate change
Matthew Schneider-Mayerson & Kit Ling Leong
Eco-reproductive concerns in the age of climate change

Matthew Schneider-Mayerson & Kit Ling Leong

Media reports and public polls suggest that young people in many countries are increasingly factoring climate change into their reproductive choices, but empirical evidence about this phenomenon is lacking. This article reviews the scholarship on this subject and discusses the results of the first empirical study focused on it, a quantitative and qualitative survey of 607 US-Americans between the ages of 27 and 45. While 59.8% of respondents reported being "very" or "extremely concerned" about the carbon footprint of procreation, 96.5% of respondents were "very" or "extremely concerned" about the well-being of their existing, expected, or hypothetical children in a climate-changed world. This was largely due to an overwhelmingly negative expectation of the future with climate change. Younger respondents were more concerned about the climate impacts their children would experience than older respondents, and there was no statistically significant difference between the eco-reproductive concerns of male and female respondents. These and other results are situated within scholarship about growing climate concern in the USA, the concept of the carbon footprint, the carbon footprint of procreation, individual actions in response to climate change, temporal perceptions of climate change, and expectations about the future in the USA. Potential implications for future research in environmental psychology, environmental sociology, the sociology of reproduction, demography, and climate mitigation are discussed.
On one hand, perhaps we are seeing evolution in action; if the only people who have kids are those with an unusually strong urge to procreate, expect to see a lot more children in the future.
But my heart goes out to the few kids those radical activists decide to have despite their beliefs, and the psychological trauma some of them must be enduring.
Imagine growing up in a household where the parents literally think their children are planet wrecking wastes of space or worse. Imagine being taught from the cradle that you are your parents’ guilty burden on the planet.
How do the children of parents who see their very existence as a mistake, whose parents teach them that their inevitable future is misery and a painful fiery death, ever discover a sense of self worth and happiness?
“Daddy, daddy, look what I made in art class!”.
“That’s lovely, but it doesn’t really matter, because you’ll die a horrible death from global warming before you reach adulthood. And you’re helping to make it happen just by being alive”.
19 thoughts on “The Guardian: Climate Activists Avoid or Regret Having Children”
Nice picture of Greta
Showing her best side !
I agree, true Eco-activist’s should stick to their principles & never be parents as they are a blight on the earth.
… the Eco-activist’s will die out just like the Shakers (but at least they made nice furniture) & the earth won’t even notice…or care.
There have always been nutters like these – it used to be ‘the Bomb’ that they cited.
During the Cold War and escalating atomic weapons menace I too feared somewhat to have children, but finally, my fear disappered. Not to compare with imaginated climate crisis
I suggest they go preach this in the Sahel, south Asia, and the Arabian peninsula…….without bodyguards.
The nut doesn’t fall far from the tree, hence the regret.
More proof that ecoloonies are unhinged at best. Imagine growing up and finding you were an unwanted child. Especially when AGW is found to be a false narrative all along.
People like this should not breed.
absolutely true, a very wise observation.
Whatever it takes to get them to drop out of the gene pool.
This is great news: Natural Selection at work! Guardian readers and journalists are on the way to becoming extinct.
Imagine the guilt of the parents who bore the nutters.
I wonder if Griff, Ghalfrunt, Lloydo…have procreated?
God help their children if they did. I can’t imagine what it would be like living with misanthropes.
I sure hope that they will accomplish the promise. If this pathetic eco-activism can, somehow, be linked to genes, they will loose their genetic continuity. Check this link in the same guardian page:
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2019/mar/12/birthstrikers-meet-the-women-who-refuse-to-have-children-until-climate-change-ends
So they will not have children forever…
Think of it as evolution in action
Tipical Eric Worrall. He either doesn’t understand the survey or deliberately bullshit about it. Of course his headline has little to do with the survey. What they say is “The research also found that _some_ people who were already parents expressed regret over having their children”, this “some” is never quantified and likely amounts to a few. Our Eric actually missed the most important finding: the overwhelming majority, 97% of US Americans are deeply concerned with climate change. This is significant on multiple levels. The actual effects of climate change are too obvious now, and the constant barrage of denier BS, the never ending gas lighting and gish gallop is getting ineffectual at last. This is natural, reality eventually overcomes any BS.
Natural Selection.
These creeps are just warmed over zpgers. Shame that their zpg parents did not follow through.