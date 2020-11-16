The Conversation: How do we Protect Venice from Flooding and Sea Level Rise?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to The Conversation, if we don’t take urgent action, climate change could cause flooding to occur in the ancient Italian city of Venice.
Preserving cultural and historic treasures in a changing climate may mean transforming them
November 14, 2020 12.40am AEDT
Professor of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management, North Carolina State University
With global travel curtailed during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are finding comfort in planning future trips. But imagine that you finally arrive in Venice and the “floating city” is flooded. Would you stay anyway, walking through St. Mark’s Square on makeshift catwalks or elevated wooden passages – even if you couldn’t enter the Basilica or the Doge’s Palace? Or would you leave and hope to visit sometime in the future?
The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently reported that over the next 30 years flooding in Venice will increase. With the Adriatic Sea rising a few millimeters each year, severe flooding that once happened every 100 years is predicted to happen every six years by 2050, and every five months by 2100.
Venice is just one example of the challenges of preserving iconic landmarks that are threatened by the effects of climate change, such as rising seas and recurrent, intensifying droughts, storms and wildfires. In my research as a social scientist, I help heritage managers make tough decisions prioritizing which sites to save when funds, time or both are limited.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/preserving-cultural-and-historic-treasures-in-a-changing-climate-may-mean-transforming-them-145214
I hate to break it to you Erin, but some people think Venice is already flooded, and has been for centuries. Venice was originally built on a chain of low lying estuary islands, by people fleeing the violence of the Italian mainland following the collapse of the Western Roman Empire. When Venice began to sink, rather than abandon their beautiful city people decided to build upwards. There is no reason for them not to continue building upwards indefinitely – I’m pretty sure modern construction techniques can keep up with a few mm per year subsidence or sea level rise or whatever.
Venice is hardly unique, except maybe in that they chose to have canals rather than elevated streets. Several US cities, like Chicago and Seattle, were also raised several metres to defeat flooding, but those cities also raised the level of their streets, otherwise parts of Chicago and Seattle might have eventually become like Italy’s Venice.
Even without large scale city projects, people who renovate houses in flood prone areas often raise the floor a little, if they perceive the flooding is causing a problem.
15 thoughts on “The Conversation: How do we Protect Venice from Flooding and Sea Level Rise?”
There are plenty of ancient cities under water all along the Mediterranean Sea. It happens.
https://www.hopechannel.com/au/read/sunken-cities-of-the-mediterranean
You forgot the “sh”.
Like New Orleans, build a city in a swamp, live with the swamp or move out of the swamp. Next problem please.
Venice was built atop islands of silt in a lagoon about 1400 years ago and flooding has always been an issue to be dealt with.
For over 50 years I have been asking, “What part of BELOW sea level don’t they understand?”
Looks like another case of a liberal social scientist invoking IPCC’s RCP8.5 (back to coal) for political purposes. Hmm.
Is there any reason Venice exists except for tourists? Tourists don’t want to see new stuff.
There is a very large and expensive flood defence scheme which should be completed in next few months. It has already been tested
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/10/venice-much-delayed-flood-defence-system-fully-tested-first-time-italy
It may be over complex and arguably is causing its own environmental problems but the city does need protecting. You can’t build on top of centuries old iconic buildings which are themselves sinking
tonyb
The MOSE, as is called in Italy, have done his good job twice this year.
https://www.ilmessaggero.it/italia/mose_diretta_acqua_alta_venezia_diretta_oggi_sollevamento_barriere-5501009.html
It is a very low lying city, just inches above sealevel. There is practically no tidal cycle in the Adriatic, the connection to the open ocean at the strait of Gibraltar is a thousand miles away and too narrow to have a sufficient tidal flow into and out of the Mediterranian. The flooding in Venice is always caused by strong southerly winds pushing the waters of the Adriatic northwards.
The way to defend the city is a (wind)surge barrier that is raised when needed. Construction is ongoing and more a battle against burocratic incompetence and corruption than against the elements.
Protecting Venice, from flooding or from droughts ?
Climate change can do anything.
https://static.independent.co.uk/s3fs-public/thumbnails/image/2018/02/02/11/venice-low-tide.jpg
Just what, exactly, is a ‘social scientist’? Is it one that likes going to parties instead of staying in the lab without eating or washing? Just wondered…
They are fake “scientists “. Nothing they do can be repeated because humans are always adapting to their situation. Take the massive drop in tourism to Paris BEFORE covid. Or citizens revolting against a foreign invasion. Or even just walking because the gas price is higher. Humans will adapt withOUT government mandates long before the sea level rises.
Venice recently successfully tested their floodgate system during an “acqua alta” (high water) back in October. from the New York Times article on the test:
By 10 a.m., all 78 floodgates barricading three inlets to the Venetian lagoon had been raised, and even when the tide reached as high as four feet, water levels inside the lagoon remained steady, officials said.
“There wasn’t even a puddle in St. Mark’s Square,” said Alvise Papa, the director of the Venice department that monitors high tides.
Had the flood barriers not been raised, about half the city’s streets would have been under water, and visitors to St. Mark’s Square — which floods when the tide nears three feet — would have been wading in a foot and a half of water, he said.
I think Venice can well withstand the few mm per year of sea level rise, even without build their buildings any higher.
Really? Who is “we” kemosabe? It is the Italians’ problem. They make the money from tourism, so they can pay for it. Let THEM make Venice great again.