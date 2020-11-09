Put More Money into Renewable Energy or We’ll Report You to Joe Biden?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to The Guardian, Boris Johnson has only pledged £4 billion per year of an estimated £33 billion per year which is required to fund Britain’s zero carbon conversion to renewable energy. But the Guardian are confident Joe Biden will take an interest in Boris Johnson’s apparently lacklustre commitment.
Global experts question UK’s commitment to tackle climate crisis
Boris Johnson pledged to put environment at centre of post-Covid strategy, but report says funding needed is so far badly lacking
Toby Helm and Robin McKie
Sun 8 Nov 2020 21.00 AEDT
Boris Johnson’s government is investing only 12% of the funds needed to tackle the climate emergency and the growing threat to nature, according to a new report that will raise fresh international concerns about the UK’s commitment to the green agenda.
The study – released before an expected major speech on the environment by Johnson – says ministers need to commit £33bn each year of this parliament to green causes. So far only £4bn a year has been pledged.
The report by the IPPR thinktank comes as Johnson faces increasing global pressure to act, most notably from the next US president Joe Biden, who is committed to green causes. Donald Trump took the US out of the Paris agreement on climate change, but Biden has promised to rejoin it on 20 January, the day he takes power.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/nov/08/global-experts-question-uks-commitment-to-tackle-climate-crisis
Britain plans to become “The Saudi Arabia of Wind Power”. But every other year Britain seems to experience a prolonged wind drought, at least in the last few years – 9 days in 2018, at least two weeks in July this year.
I guess if they build a really huge battery able to provide the UK’s daily energy consumption of six terawatt hour, and maintain that level of power for a couple of weeks, Britain will be able to make it through the wind droughts.
The big South Australian battery which cost AU$161 million holds 129MWh, so Britain needs about 6 trillion / 129 million = 46,500 South Australia size batteries for every day they plan to keep the grid supplied with electricity when the wind fails.
14 days x 46,500 batteries x AU $150 million = AU $97 trillion (about GBP £53 trillion / USD $70 trillion) should just about cover it. Get on with it Bojo.
18 thoughts on “Put More Money into Renewable Energy or We’ll Report You to Joe Biden?”
When do they start construction on the undersea power lines to S. Africa to offload the power?
You wish! But subsea power connections are getting an increasingly bad rap for unreliability. Ask Tasmanians about Basslink. Or the inhabitants of Jersey, whose link to France got trashed by the tides. Or the inhabitants of the Hebrides, who find that they have to shut down their wind farms because the surplus export cable to mainland Scotland has failed, and they don’t have the cash for repairs. Or the Rampion wind farm, off Brighton, Sussex, which has spent many months on and off because of cable faults. Or the Irish about the Moyle interconnector to Scotland, which has has repeated faults and long periods in part or no service. Or the long suffering bill payers in England, doling out constraint payments to Scottish wind farms because they can’t export power over the Western Link HVDC cable, again with repeated faults and long period out of service. Or about the trawler that trashed the IFA link from France to England, rendering it unserviceable for many months. Or about the Norwegian links, the partial loss of which has caused problems across Scandinavia, as explained here:
http://pfbach.dk/firma_pfb/references/pfb_challenging_summer_for_nordic_power_systems_2020_10_11.pdf
You may prefer Eskom’s power cuts. At least they don’t usually last for months on end.
Fortress Europe just got electrified fences too.
New term to describe the renewable-unreliables — wind drought. Sunshine-drought soon to come.
Wood pellet burn-out ?
The “Growing Threat To Nature”?
Give me strength!
Humankind has so far turned one third of Earth’s land area to desert
One third remains under ice
We are fully on track to turn the remaining third to desert, well inside the next 100 years.
And Trapped Heat has precisely zero, nada, zilch, diddly squat or sweet FA to do with it
Boris Johnson refused to address a question on Joe Biden’s anti-Brexit position, but praised the prospect of “American global leadership in tackling climate change”.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/11/09/boris-refuses-address-question-bidens-anti-brexit-position/
I had hoped for another four year delay.
Johnson is hated by just about everybody now.
NASA just announced that here are at least 300 million inhabitable planets in our galaxy. Beam me up, Scotty, there’s no intelligent life on this planet, let’s go look at one of the others.
When the BBC wanted to interview Biden yesterday he said, “The BBC? I’m Irish” and shut the door. In this and many other ways he has made it crystal clear that he is even less interested in relations with the UK than Obama, and Obama very pointedly humiliated our Prime Minister Gordon Brown, and went out of his way to be offensive on other occasions.
Any UK politician who doesn’t recognize this fact and react accordingly is a fool.
Can we then call his VP ‘Indian’, or is that racist ?
Lord Kilclooney (he is Irish too) sparks outrage after calling Kamala Harris ‘the Indian’. He is urged ‘retract and apologise’.
I don’t have a favourable impression of Ms Harris on a number of fronts. Assuming the putsch goes ahead and she becomes President soon after the mid-terms, I suspect people will have a lot of names for her.
Those who make it their profession to be offended will always be offended. Of course 1.3Bn Indians will be offended that she designated the term ‘Indian’ an insult. She should retract and apologize,
The worst part for the UK is that, by congratulating Biden for his fake win, Boris has ensured that Trump will not look kindly on any future deals after he wins the election.
The man is going to go down as the worst Prime Minister Britain ever had.
The “Growing Threat To Nature”?
Strange term. What precisely do Toby Helm and Robin McKie imply? This ambiguous statement is difficult comment.
Okay, Toby and Robin is selling us something costing £33bn per year.
What is this something and how may we, Joseph Biden and nature benefit from it?
Will the £33bn please the weather gods, thus ensuring optimum 14m/sec wind speed for the wind turbines and a clear sky for the solar PVs?
That is about £800 per family per year and may not be such a bad deal if Toby and Robin will promise no excess birds and bats are killed with their product. That electricity bills will remain or fall from current level. That rural areas are not getting plastered with industrial concrete and steel constructions.
A cost/benefit covering all aspects of Toby and Robin’s deal is expected before further evaluation is and consideration is possible.
We’re doomed.
I’d like to know where the cash is going to come from to pay for this nonsense?
The UK is all but bankrupt after wasting £300bn on 2 pointless lockdowns.
Would one of the alarmists out there please say what is so wrong with climate that an investment of this magnitude is necessary?
Griff, before you reply, your reasoning needs to be able to withstand honest scientific scrutiny.
You have greatly underestimated the battery capacity needed to keep the UK powered up, partly because you are only looking at short spells of well below average winds. I have done calculations based on an optimised combination of wind and solar using 30 years of refactored weather data from Staffel & Pfenniger that show that at least 30TWh would be needed, assuming present demand levels.
Of course, the assumption that is usually made is that interconnectors can save the day. Unfortunately, when it comes to seasonal and annual averages, which are the main drivers of storage needs, it turns out that it ain’t necessarily so. Weather systems are persistent and at continental scale. Here are a couple of charts that offer some insight into that:
This is taken from actual wind outputs from across Europe, and show the daily totals of wind output in 2016 (ENTSO-E closed their data server in 2017):
https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/QcA5c/1/
This is a heat matrix of the correlations of the hourly data summarised in the above chart:
https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/6yqhP/2/
The extensive positive correlation across Northern Europe show the scope for interconnectors is limited.
I also took a look at the Staffel & Pfenniger data, which divides wind up into onshore and offshore (where applicable) hourly capacity factor estimates by country covering 35 years, producing this scatter chart of average capacity factors and the degree of correlation to the European average. The highest correlations are with the epicentre of coverage in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, but there is no anti-correlation that would be necessary if you were to find wind blowing someplace else when it isn’t locally.
https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/tn541/1/
Staffell & Pfenniger claim their data produces a 95% correlation with actual wind generation as justification for their approach to use weather data to estimate wind speeds and hence wind outputs. It does have the advantage of a long run – 1980 to 2016 – to evaluate those seasonal and inter-annual swings, and of not being based on a purely statistical model, which can never imitate the random patterns of weather successfully. I have not attempted to verify their claim, but perhaps it should be on my agenda.
Why wait for Jan. 20th to award him the Nobel Prize….in something or other. Barry says do it now.
The adds on this website terrible. Had to be said.