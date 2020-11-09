Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Commuters seem to have lost their enthusiasm for being squished into a poorly ventilated box with suspiciously unhealthy looking strangers. The resulting rush for healthier alternatives has triggered an ongoing global bike shortage.
Bike Shortages Aren’t Going Away Anytime Soon—Here’s Why
At a makeshift counter outside The Bike Line, an independent bike shop in Indianapolis, employees regularly help a steady stream of customers looking to buy a new bike or replace the rusty chain on the an old ten-speed that’s been gathering dust in a garage for years.
In a normal year, these requests would be quickly handled. But, as we all know, 2020 is not a normal year. Inside The Bike Line, showroom floors once packed with shiny, new bicycles are now nearly bare. The repair area is packed with bikes, waiting for back-ordered parts to arrive.
The Bike Line has been feeling the pressure to keep up with demand. With sales more than doubling, they are still mostly unable to keep the store stocked with new bikes. Although primarily a Trek dealer, The Bike Line’s inventory was so low this summer, they needed to find alternative means of getting bikes. They eventually bought the entire inventory of Linus cruiser bikes—a brand that they typically don’t carry—from a dealer that went out of business just before the pandemic. Those bikes were gone in fewer than six weeks.
It will be interesting to see whether this enthusiasm for bicycles survives the winter; riding a bike through snow can be a challenging experience. In the meantime, if anyone has a machine shop tooled up which can satisfy this raging demand for all things bike, I doubt you will get a better opportunity than now to test your product range.
11 thoughts on “The Great Covid-19 Bicycle Shortage”
Cycling in London on a warm sunny day when there is little traffic about is fine. People will quickly change their minds when it is wet and windy and there is plenty of heavy traffic about.
Riding a bicycle increases your PSA levels. I have no interest in an unattractive man putting his finger up my rectum.
….so many retorts better left unsaid 🙂
I left it open for a major thread hi-jacking.
Did you see that in the Twin Cities they have a police shortage? They are trying to import cops from surrounding areas and the police dept said these imported cops were there to take care of criminal activity (911 calls.) They explicitly said they are not going to answer complaints about stolen bicycles.
I did not make that up.
I tried biking for a few weeks, about 8 miles or so to work. It was in OK. It was easy pedaling. Flat as a pancake. There was no wind in the morning when I drove in and I had a tail wind biking home. And, it never rained in the summer.
Only problem was trying to carry anything or stopping off to pick up some food.
I decided it was just not practical, esp if I had to ride through a “bad” neighborhood.
I was one of those people looking to buy a new bike. I ended up getting a mostly pre-assembled mountain bike from Amazon because the bike shops were all empty unless you are over 6’2″.
A word of caution to those of you wishing to do the same. The bike is mostly assembled but, derailleurs and brakes will still need to be tuned in and I would check every bolt for correct torque. Those of you not mechanically inclined should drop the kit off at a trustworthy bike shop for assembly.
Shock, horror, you can’t make a modern bicycle without fossil fuels – steel requires coal, while rubber, plastic, etc. require petroleum. Only the fit and determined will ride bicycles in the winter in most western and northern European countries.
Like Rome, my Home town on the South Coast of England was built on seven hills. As it has the sea it also has a sea level at zero feet, so the hills are therefore more pronounced than in many other places. Much of the population here is not in the first flush of youth.
Age, many steep hills, rain, gales and dark evenings do not make for the pleasurable experience our elite would have us believe.
So people will continue to load their bikes into their cars to enjoy a rode miles away, but as a means of regular commuting or going to pick up shopping, cycling-which I enjoy on suitable routes-will remain a minority activity.
Mind you I got my first electric bike 15 years ago and charged it with a solar panel. Great fun! Do remember the first law of e-biking though, that it will run out of juice at the furthest point of your journey at the foot of a long steep hill. E-bikes are VERY Heavy to push
tonyb
No shortage of bikes here in the Netherlands, we have more bicycles than people in this country. And fortunately, we also have separate bicycle paths in most places to keep cyclists safe from car traffic.
Good rain gear helps to get through wet, windy weather. Electrically assisted bicycles can help covering large distances or negotiating hilly terrain. When you come to think of it, it is odd that you need a 1450 kg car to transport an 80 kg person. Power to weight ratio of bicycles is way better,
This was known long ago, April I couldn’t find a store, even Wally World, with bike tires.
So what month is this?