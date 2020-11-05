WHO Presses for More Action on Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
In the midst of an ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with many nations struggling with their response, the WHO has decided to focus their efforts on combatting climate change.
Climate change and health
Messaging for COP26
A Call for Action to the Health Community
In November 2021, the UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26)
The science is clear: we must urgently scale up action to respond to the threat of climate change to have a chance of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees, and to adapt effectively and increase our resilience
The UK is committed to fulfilling the potential of the Paris Agreement by facilitating a balanced negotiated outcome that accelerates climate action, enables greater ambition, and powers the process forward
The UK is also seeking to bring governments, business and civil society together to accelerate progress on shared challenges of climate change: adaptation & resilience, energy transitions, nature, clean transport, and finance. This briefing pack highlights the health benefits of action in those areas
The public health motives for action have a strong science basis and are well evidenced and compelling
We can rise to the challenge by working together, calling for stronger action in our countries, sectors, and professions to ensure the need to protect public health, by countering climate change, is fully recognised and acted upon
A turning point for our planet and our health
COVID-19 has brought into sharp focus the fragile relationship between society, the economy and health. We owe it to future generations to build our recovery on solid foundations
The last year has also demonstrated the need for resilient health and social care systems, as well as renewed focus and public support for global health priorities
COP26 provides the opportunity to unite on an evidence based path to a zero carbon, resilient and inclusive global economy – building back greener and healthier from COVID-19
…Read more: https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/cop26-key-messages-on-climate-change-and-health
The document is the usual tired UN renewable energy tropes. Take the recommendation on burning less fossil fuel;
Energy transition and health
Global emissions from coal are ~45% of total CO2 emissions and it is the most polluting source of energy. Transition to renewable power is underway and the market is moving fast, but the transition must accelerate to keep warming well below 2°C
Burning fewer fossil fuels reduces pollution, and offers immediate and local benefits for society and the economy
Health professionals can support the campaign by;
- raising awareness to governments and the public of the health implications of coal power and other fossil fuels;
- advocating for the phase out of coal and the adoption of renewable sources of energy which also help to reduce human exposure to air pollution, and joining the Powering Past Coal Alliance
Read more: Same link as above
President Trump withdrew funding from the WHO, in the wake of their disastrous handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Joe Biden has promised to restore funding to the WHO if he wins.
