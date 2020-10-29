Where’s the sea ice? 3 reasons the Arctic freeze is unseasonably late and why it matters

Mark Serreze, University of Colorado Boulder
With the setting of the sun and the onset of polar darkness, the Arctic Ocean would normally be crusted with sea ice along the Siberian coast by now. But this year, the water is still open.
I’ve watched the region’s transformations since the 1980s as an Arctic climate scientist and, since 2008, as director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center. I can tell you, this is not normal. There’s so much more heat in the ocean now than there used to be that the pattern of autumn ice growth has been completely disrupted.
To understand what’s happening to the sea ice this year and why it’s a problem, let’s look back at the summer and into the Arctic Ocean itself.
Siberia’s 100-degree summer
The summer melt season in the Arctic started early. A Siberian heat wave in June pushed air temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit at Verkhoyansk, Russia, for the first time on record, and unusual heat extended over much of the Arctic for weeks.
The Arctic as a whole this past summer was at its warmest since at least 1979, when satellite measurements started providing data allowing for full coverage of the Arctic.
With that heat, large areas of sea ice melted out early, and that melting launched a feedback process: The loss of reflective sea ice exposed dark open ocean, which readily absorbs the sun’s heat, promoting even more ice melt.
The Northern Sea Route, along the Russian coast, was essentially free of ice by the middle of July. That may be a dream for shipping interests, but it’s bad news for the rest of the planet.
Warmth sneaks in underwater
The warm summer is only part of the explanation for this year’s unusual sea ice levels.
Streams of warmer water from the Atlantic Ocean flow into the Arctic at the Barents Sea. This warmer, saltier Atlantic water is usually fairly deep under the more buoyant Arctic water at the surface. Lately, however, the Atlantic water has been creeping up. That heat in the Atlantic water is helping to keep ice from forming and melting existing sea ice from below.
It’s a process called “Atlantification”. The ice is now getting hit both from the top by a warming atmosphere and at the bottom by a warming ocean. It’s a real double whammy.
While we’re still trying to catch up with all of the processes leading to Atlantification, it’s here and it’s likely to get stronger. https://www.youtube.com/embed/C17-Z_sl5cI?wmode=transparent&start=0
Climate change’s assault on sea ice
In the background of all of this is global climate change.
The Arctic sea ice extent and thickness have been dropping for decades as global temperatures rise. This year, when the ice reached its minimum extent in September, it was the second lowest on record, just behind that of 2012.
As the Arctic loses ice and the ocean absorbs more solar radiation, global warming is amplified. That can affect ocean circulation, weather patterns and Arctic ecosystems spanning the food chain, from phytoplankton all the way to top predators.
On the Atlantic side of the Arctic, open water this year extended to within 5 degrees of the North Pole. The new Russian Icebreaker Arktika, on its maiden voyage, found easy sailing all the way to the North Pole. A goal of its voyage was to test how the nuclear-powered ship handled thick ice, but instead of the hoped-for 3-meter-thick ice, most of the ice was in a loose pack. It was little more than 1 meter thick, offering little resistance.
For sea ice to build up again this year, the upper layer of the Arctic Ocean needs to lose the excess heat it picked up during summer.
The pattern of regional anomalies in ice extent is different each year, reflecting influences like regional patterns of temperature and winds. But today, it’s superimposed on the overall thinning of the ice as global temperatures rise. Had the same atmospheric patterns driving this year’s big ice loss off Siberia happened 30 years ago, the impact would have been much less, as the ice was more resilient then and could have taken a punch. Now it can’t.
Is sea ice headed for a tipping point?
The decay of the Arctic sea ice cover shows no sign of stopping. There probably won’t be a clear tipping point for the sea ice, though.
Research so far suggests we’ll stay on the current path, with the amount of ice declining and weather systems more easily disrupting the ice because it’s thinner and weaker than it used to be. https://www.youtube.com/embed/vtM9KTVGFVw?wmode=transparent&start=0
The bigger picture
This year’s events in the Arctic are just part of the climate change story of 2020.
Global average temperatures have been at or near record highs since January. The West has been both hot and dry – the perfect recipe for massive wildfires – and warm water in the Gulf of Mexico has helped fuel more tropical storms in the Atlantic than there are letters in the alphabet. If you’ve been ignoring climate change and hoping that it will just go away, now would be an appropriate time to pay attention.
Mark Serreze, Research Professor of Geography and Director, National Snow and Ice Data Center, University of Colorado Boulder
The fresh water will more easily freeze… nothing to see here.
Except a record low extent for this date… truly exceptionally low for the Laptev.
(and not just for the satellite record either: the Soviet/Russian records going back to 1933 are available and they show this year is far lower on Russian side than any date since 1933…)
Hi Griffo
It is likely to be lower the next year too, and possibly another one. It is quasi-harmonic natural oscillation at its ~70 years periodicity minimum, so is H. Hemisphere’s temperature at it’s maximum, look at the graph and calm down.
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/ArcticIce.htm
No surprise, just sit back and enjoy the warmer climate while it lasts
Except that the Laptev Sea has had a jetstream over it for almost all of October and a lot of September, A jetstream coming from the southern edge of Russia and dragging lots of warm air with it.
I will wager $10,000 in an escrow account that Arctic sea ice formation from October 21st through March 21st, 2021 will be in the Top 3 since 1979.
Any takers?
Nope. I agree.
Let us all simply ignore griff, it is not worth it to rebut him and he will not change, don’t encourage the trolls.
He wilfully refuses to learn anything.
The problem is that any idiocy that’s not refuted stands as the final word.
What we need is to form an anti-griff collective so that we can assign a single person per week to refute the griff collectives nonsense. That way they can’t take over threads.
Griff what caused the previous low extent that took place before the discovery of fossil fuel for energy? Enlighten us from you George Soros Stylebook.
griff hunts through the 10’s of thousands of data point for weather in the arctic so that they can find one that is going in the direction they are paid to push.
Griff give you brain a chance !! Al gore is Roung about Everything
you dont understand atlantification
Hi Steven
People shouldn’t take for granted everything written in the ‘Carbon Brief’ blog
The ice free Arctic is going to radiate a whole lot more heat into space during the NH winter than an iced up Arctic. Part of the Earth’s feedback system. What exactly is the worry? And the warmer the water, the more heat radiated out.
Steven Mosher October 29, 2020 at 10:35 am
you dont understand atlantification
This comment seems to be directed to Mark Serreze.
_ _ _ _
Explain this in the context of atlantification:
“It will without doubt have come to your Lordship’s knowledge that a considerable change of climate, inexplicable at present to us, must have taken place in the Circumpolar Regions, by which the severity of the cold that has for centuries past enclosed the seas in the high northern latitudes in an impenetrable barrier of ice has been during the last two years, greatly abated.
(This) affords ample proof that new sources of warmth have been opened and give us leave to hope that the Arctic Seas may at this time be more accessible than they have been for centuries past, and that discoveries may now be made in them not only interesting to the advancement of science but also to the future intercourse of mankind and the commerce of distant nations.”
President of the Royal Society, London, to the Admiralty, 20th November, 1817 [13]
*13 President of the Royal Society, Minutes of Council,
Volume 8. pp.149-153, Royal Society, London.
20th November, 1817.
There was no sea ice in 1817. This information comes from the book Borrow’s Boys which tells the story of Arctic exploration in the 1800s. The lack of ice was reported by whalers who back then had no ‘climate change’ or ‘global warming’ agenda but were simply reporting what they saw. Check it out and explain why this happened 200 years ago. The lack of ice encouraged search for the Northwest Passage and when the Arctic froze up again many lives were lost, including the members of the infamous Frankling Expedition.
As I read in a review, the NW Passage was closed.
But:
Source: The Top of the World:
Is the North Pole Turning to Water? by John L. Daly
PS
Apart from the archaic language, this parallels the recent reports of arctic ice melting. However, it’s a draft of a letter to the British government from Council Minutes of the Royal Society, written in 1817
Yes first-hand reports from past eras that describe observations about low ice conditions in the Arctic region always seem to be ignored in direct proportion to current low ice observations.
1922 comes to mind when the herring & sardine catches from northern waters were reported to be alarmingly poor on account of the warmest sea temps evah.
(Plot spoiler – they cooled off again on their own accord and things returned to “normal”)
Sorry should be ‘Barrow’s Boys’.
Still part of the recovery from the Little Ice Age.
Beneficial for humans, animals and plants.
Exactly what I’ve been telling you all along!
I don’t see that you can say this is anything except… exceptional!
https://forum.arctic-sea-ice.net/index.php?action=dlattach;topic=2975.0;attach=290121;image
But that doesn’t make it true 😀 and exceptional ? No, only if you forget the longer record you don’t have 😀
Like most warmunists, griff feels he has the right to ignore any data that doesn’t agree with what he’s paid to believe.
We have a very low solar minima, certainly lower than any since we started recording Arctic ice. The deep minimum results in very disorderly jetstreams (this is a long observed phenomenon). The jetstream has been encroaching above the Arctic circle all summer and autumn. Hence the lack of freezing.
It is also the reason why we have a very cold autumn in N. America and Europe – which you didn’t tell us about.
Interesting how ice conditions that aren’t in the slightest out of normal, are being pushed by paid trolls as being exceptional.
It is ‘exceptional’, if you can understand the long periods and cycles! It has happened before. It will happen again. Over and over and over. It always returns to ‘normal’ however, as noted in that letter. It ISN’T the end of the world Griff! Sorry.
Bandar Log (Monkey people)
“We all say it, so it must be true”
griff
I would judge that 2012 was exceptional in recent history. Because 2020 is in second place, I would judge it to be almost exceptional — but, no ‘seegar!’
Griff, it’s just pointless alarmist opportunistic nonsense seizing on a meaningless moment in time. We all know it is the residual effect of the Siberian heatwave – which happens periodically – as we learnt many decades ago at school.
Even if Arctic ice levels mattered, clearly they don’t as the world still exists – ice volume is already above last year’s level and central Arctic temperatures have plunged in the last few days with ice now advancing from the Russian shore and from the pack in the ocean.
Hope this reassures you!
Also, it’s currently -21C in Verkhoyansk, and the forecast for EARLY November is between -29C/-37C day/night for the foreseeable, which is all completely ‘normal’.
Another sky is falling article.
Please, write at least thousand more.
The first million wasn’t enough.
Andrew
Isn’t less ice the solution to less ice? More open water means more heat lost from the water to the atmosphere to space. Seems to me arctic sea ice is an efficient mechanism for regulating the temperature up there.
I went for a brisk walk this past weekend and came home “stoked”. So, I took off two layers – a windbreaker and a sweatshirt. I then sat down at my laptop for a couple of hours. Chilled, I got up and put the sweatshirt back on.
1) There was nothing unusual about this summer’s heat wave.
2) There’s always warm water entering the arctic during an El Nino. We’ve been in El Nino conditions more or less constantly since the massive El Nino back in 2016.
3) 8 years and we still haven’t gotten back to the lows of 2012, and this is supposed to be a crisis?
4) Anyone who claims that lack of sea ice in the arctic means that more solar energy is absorbed either doesn’t know what he’s talking about, or is a bald faced liar.
Conditions returned to La Nina in August.
The Arctic ice decrease started 160 years ago, as “climate change” wasn’t an issue, and CO2 was at low levels.
Sea ice extend shown in the graph in the post show lower extend than what DMI shows.
ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/plots/icecover/icecover_current_new.png
Is that a min cover, 15%, issue?
Now tell us about all of the anomalously cold parts of the NH. Above your pay grade, I guess.
There is a very simple reason why the Arctic is late freezing this year, and that is the jetstreams. They are all over the place. The northern jetstream has been as far south as the Canaries, and also frequently flowing up into the Arctic. On a couple of occasions we have had a jetstream over the North Pole. All that drags warm air with, hence no freezing. These disorderly jetsreams, associated with the solar minimum, were also the cause of the high temperatures in Siberia in the summer.
“the pattern of autumn ice growth has been completely disrupted”
Completely? Really? We even got treated to a graph that showed us the exact opposite of that. I.e. The sea ice is increasing as it usually does at this time of year, albeit a bit more slowly (I would guess that’s as a result of some weather).
“Research so far suggests we’ll stay on the current path”. I wish they’d make up their minds – Peter Wadhams told us that one day it’d just disappear quite quickly. We’ve all seen that quote of his.
Are we really meant to use observations over the last 40 years to form an opinion about what is ‘normal’ up there? That seems like a pretty short period of time to this non-expert. You’d think that the director of this place might think to look a bit further back in history.
Verkhoyansk got to 100F for the first time? Really? I’ve seen enough of these false claims to suspect that this really isn’t the case. It’s more likely that Verkhoyansk _frequently_ gets that hot.
I recall reading on WUWT about the poles shifting. If that is so, how much effect would that have on our climate? It seems to me it would have QUITE an effect!
How many years did storm numbers fall way short of predictions? Over and over again. So for once, we have more storms. This is known as confirmation bias. It’s unscientific, of course.
Arctic ice data may need to be collected for another century before we know what the normal behavior is. There are climate cycles we know about, and perhaps other phenomena to be discovered. Why should we assume the Earth is or should be more or less static. That seems tremendously naive. Nature does not work that way. Rather, there are cycle as mentioned, and other chaotic behavior that tends to remain bounded.
Hyperbole is often used for political and self-promotion purposes. Is that how science is advanced?
The southern hemisphere is doing very well. Antarctic sea ice is above normal. In fact if you look at sea ice levels in 1986 for both poles, Antarctic sea ice was at near record lows and Arctic sea ice at near record highs.
The green lines:
Antarctic: https://seaice.uni-bremen.de/data/amsr2/today/extent_s_running_mean_amsr2_regular.png
Arctic: https://seaice.uni-bremen.de/data/amsr2/today/extent_n_running_mean_amsr2_regular.png
Maybe Mark Serreze can explain this one.
Maybe look around….
https://climate4you.com/images/OceanTemp0-800mDepthAt59Nand30-0W.gif
https://climate4you.com/images/NODC%20BarentsSeaOceanicHeatContent0-700mSince1955%20With37monthRunningAverage.gif
http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/plots/meanTarchive/meanT_2020.png
Way around….
https://i2.wp.com/nsidc.org/data/seaice_index/images/daily_images/S_stddev_timeseries.png?ssl=1
The Arctic is screaming. It can’t take any more of Serreze’s Alarmist blathering.
Other than it’s late, what’s the problem? It’s not the latest it has ever been in recent nor past history and we/people and animals have thrived through it all. Or is this just another exercise in apocalyptic anomalies?
I still don’t care if there is a single ice cube left in the Arctic. It has NO EFFECT on the rest of the world other than economic.
This is interesting and no doubt accurate but we need to keep in mind the big picture. Is an increase in temperature of the earth good or bad for humanity., history says it is good. Is the greening of the Sahel and the rest of the planet where people live a net benefit that is worth more to us than worrying about the Artic where nobody lives. Will the “greening ” in the arctic produce benefits as well? The article focuses on the real or imagined downsides and neglects to consider upsides as appears to be the norm for the academic and bureaucrat community so they can keep their funding streams. I will be really impressed when they can tell us how much of the change in climate is natural and how much man made using data not models.
Close your eyes and imagine. Imagine Vikings colonizing Greenland for several more centuries!
Deep heat really could be the issue, deep deep heat as in Geothermal. Does anyone know what is going on with the currents around the Gakkel Ridge? There are weird currents jetting from that region of the arctic basin
There is a strong La Niña cycle developing, which will likely cause very cold Arctic temps over the next 2 winters and will likely cause an increase in Arctic Ice extents.
Long term, Arctic Ice Extents won’t likely recover much until the PDO and AMO reenter their respective 30-year cool cycles, but once they do, there will likely be 30-years of increasing Arctic Ice Extents and global cooling, and much turmoil among CAGW advocates.
We’ll see soon enough…
No matter, they will have their carbon taxes permanently embedded in budgets and program spending by then.
In the above article, Mark Serreze writes: “There’s so much more heat in the ocean now than there used to be that the pattern of autumn ice growth has been completely disrupted.”
Hey, Mark, might it be simply that with the Earth now going some 20+ years on the warm side of the AMO cycle, there is an associated effect on Arctic ice growth patterns?
And guess what? . . . the warm part of the previous AMO cycle ended around 1962, well before you became an Arctic climate scientist (by you own words) and, later, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center. So perhaps your definition of “normal” applied to Arctic ice coverage-by-month is a bit colored by your personal experience.
And darn that increasing “heat content” in the oceans. It doesn’t seem to be reflected in the worldwide Argo ocean float data, so once again it seems to have resorted to hiding somewhere in the world’s oceans. Olly olly oxen free!
And finally to address your advice regarding “If you’ve been ignoring climate change and hoping that it will just go away . . .”: please don’t worry about me. I have long recognized that climate change now is a part of Earth’s natural variations as it has been for BILLIONS of years in the past. Why should I expect it to “go away”???
And if by that last phrase you were perhaps referring to man-made climate change™, no worry . . . there is no such thing . . . but perhaps you are late in getting the developing “scientific consensus” in this area.
Don’t know about the Arctic, but as to the Atlantic this ‘negative’ is also going on, that’s what they emphasize.
https://nsf.gov/discoveries/disc_summ.jsp?cntn_id=301502&org=NSF&from=news
https://www.nature.com/articles/s42003-020-01326-0
Declines in shellfish species on rocky seashores match climate-driven changes
“Between 20 and 50% of the total variance in abundances and recruitment is due to variation among sites (Supplementary Table 7)…..The rates of declines we have observed are sobering.”
Only 3 of 50 references were before 2000, none having to do with previous warming of the Gulf of Maine. Their figures are not very impressive, one species clearly diminishing, others more scattered. Don’t doubt that it happened, their data showing some, but again a negative, poorly historically researched paper. Other questionable stats?
Wonder if their T is dropping.
https://gizmodo.com/an-indigenous-group-in-the-amazon-has-experienced-a-dro-1845508162
Didn’t check out the paper to see if it was also sobering.
They always don’t have in mind, oceans, ice, temps act in cycles and they only look at the status quo in the belief all is in an one way mode – wrong, isn’t.
What is the panic about .
It is not yet the end of October and winter in the Northern Hemisphere starts when .
When the sun does not even appear above the horizon for months it will freeze up.
Just another scare story for the news outlets .
Tell us about it next May .
I have it on good authority from a well respected scientist that the total amount of sea ice at both poles generally averages out when the Arctic is low the Antarctic is higher.
Lots of snow in northern Russia at least, northern hemisphere snow cover is above normal.
https://globalcryospherewatch.org/state_of_cryo/snow/
While the southern hemisphere snow is on the low side, the sea ice is on the high side.
https://data.meereisportal.de/maps/latest/extent_s.png
And the trend is…..
Regards, MagneO
Earlier today I was reading yhis
3 More New Studies Show Modern Arctic Sea Ice Extent Is Greater Than Nearly Any Time In The Last 10,000 Years
https://notrickszone.com/2020/10/29/3-more-new-studies-show-modern-arctic-sea-ice-extent-is-greater-than-nearly-any-time-in-the-last-10000-years/
Read this one from 1922. It´s happened before!
changing-artic_monthly_wx_review.png
So, how many times in the last 10,000 to 15,000 years has ice along the Siberian Coast not been there or greatly reduced in extent compared to any time in the last 100 years??
What if anything is unique about today’s climate that has not occurred numerous times in the past?
Maybe if it gets warm enough we can once again have Vikings settle Greenland as they did about 1000 years ago.
As incredible as it seems, we are deep into a group think, Orwellian-Lysenkian world in which political ideology predominates and real science is used as a hammer to coerce the imposition of a leftist political agenda.
His chart goes back to 1979; as if the last 40 years or so is representative of what??? Oh, that’s right, of the last 40 years.
What total bullshit.
I’ll bet there was less ice cover before the last glaciation….
Why all the emphasis on the extreme minimum which is super sensitive to the variable weather showing huge swings. The ice extent on or about July 21 has been essentially identical for the past 10 years. Isn’t that a better metric? I.ve made this comment before, come on someone help me out.
It will come as a considerable shock to Serreze that he’s the one who’s been ignoring climate change. He seems to think the climate is static? Does he think Dr. Mann’s fraudulent, as admitted by himself, hockey stick is an accurate reflection of reality? Does he deny the MWP and LIA? Does he deny that the climate is still recovering from the Little Ice Age?