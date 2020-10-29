The Futility of “Renewable” Energy in Two Easy Charts

Guest “energy transition… pft!” by David Middleton
The United States Energy Information Administration is a national treasure! This morning, I was poking around in the latest Monthly Energy Review and I downloaded Table 1.1 Primary energy overview. It tabulates monthly and annual US primary energy production and consumption since 1949. I plotted up the primary energy consumption.
“Renewable energy” includes hydroelectric, wind and solar power. A quick look at this graph should tell anyone with at least two functioning synapses in their brain (the typical brain has trillions of synapses) that this is the dumbest thing ever said:
Democrat Joe Biden’s remark that he would “transition” away from oil in the U.S. in favor of renewable energy drew quick attention Thursday night from President Donald Trump, who saw it as a boon to his election chances in key states.
“I would transition away from the oil industry, yes,” Biden said in the presidential debate’s closing minutes under peppering from Trump. “The oil industry pollutes, significantly. … It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time.”AP
Despite an “investment” of about $380 billion from 2004-2015, “renewable” energy consumption only increased by 3.6 quadrillion BTU. That’s $105.56 per million BTU (mmBTU). The wellhead price for natural gas is currently around $3.30/mmBTU and the US residential price has averaged $10.55/mmBTU since 2014.
If it was actually possible to replace fossil fuels with “renewables,” at $105.56/mmBTU, it would cost just under $8.5 trillion to replace 80.4 quadrillion BTU of fossil fuels. Depending on when he was misstating his own agenda, Mr. Biden says this must be done by 2025, 2035 or 2050… periods of 5, 15 and 30 years… $1.7 trillion/yr, $566 billion/yr and $283 billion/yr respectively.
If that isn’t funny enough, here are the same data as percentages of total primary energy consumption.
In 1949, 9% of our primary energy consumption came from real renewable energy (hydroelectric power). In 2019, the share has only grown to 11% as the result of massive “investments” in “renewables” (mostly wind & solar). Over the same time period, the fossil fuel share has only dropped from 91% to 80%, with most of this due to to the growth of nuclear power generation from 1970-1990.
9 thoughts on “The Futility of “Renewable” Energy in Two Easy Charts”
People on this thread might also be interested in – https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/09/u-k-net-zero-emissions-target-costly-little-gai
It’s the same story everywhere. The countries that mostly rely on renewable energy are third world ones that burn lots of wood (apart from a few with lots of hydroelectricity, but try increasing that in the USA).
“…, but try increasing that in the USA).” Yes, dams are being taken out to allow fish spawning, most are experiencing reduced capacity from sedimentation, the generators are old, and you can bet that the few remaining places suitable for hydroelectric, such as in declared wilderness areas, would experience considerable opposition.
David, what exactly is “primary energy”? Does it include gasoline and diesel for cars and trucks?
Yes. Technically crude oil is a primary energy source. Gasoline and diesel are secondary fuels derived from crude oil.
When CNN described the Biden remarks about “transitioning away from the oil industry…” as “an unforced error”, they were thinking about the negative impact on voters, because they for sure cannot read charts as presented herein. Good report, David.
Oh ye of little faith. In four years there will be another Presidential election and even dumber things will be said. We haven’t come close to reaching “peak stupid”.
However your Figure 2 above shows that recent renewable generation has displaced fossil fuels to a minor extent.
Nuclear growth (in percentage of US total energy) essentially all occurred between 1970 and 1990; it has remained effectively flat to the present. There was a corresponding decline in percentage of fossil fuel while renewables remained flat. But fossil fuel percentage continued to decline from 1990 to present, with a corresponding increase of renewables. Eyeballing the chart says that in the last 30 years, new renewables have replaced fossil fuels for roughly 5% of to US energy consumption. Since this displacement has been almost entirely in electrical generation the effect in that sector is proportionally more significant.
Countdown clock: 367 days until Plant Vogtle Unit 3 is operational (according to latest GA Power schedule). Unit 4 promised for November 2022.
Mr. Middleton,
You and I both know that the demagogues rely on and assume the stupidity and innumeracy of the American public.
NPR, PBS, Pravda (a/k/a the NY Times), the WaPo, CNN, the La-La Times, Bill McKibben, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, the Natural Resource Defense Council, the Sierra Club, Sunrise Movement, Robert B. Reich, Billary, Kamala (a/k/a “Commie”) Harris, Michael “Piltdown” Mann and the rest of the latent dictators know full well they can get away with perpetually lying about energy and the CO2-driven, catastrophic/dangerous, anthropogenic global warming/climate change CONJECTURE.
With the complicit assistance of Big Education, they’ve now been getting away with their lies for more than two decades.
Mr. Middleton,
I forgot to thank you for the spectacular graphs. They are extremely effective in making your point— they jump out at a reader. Any intelligent viewer (that would, of course, exclude those crack investigative journalists at NPR, the WaPo, PBS, et al) can immediately see how laughable Joe Biden’s promises are.
May I have your permission to use them (with attribution, of course)?