The Election Day Weather Forecast: Who Will it Favor?

Reposted from Cliff Mass’s Weather Blog
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
I got a call today from a political science professor from California: he wanted to know how to get reliable weather forecast information for next week because weather can favor one party over another.
I helped him, but this got me thinking about the weather on election day, particularly since we are now close enough in time to have some skill.
I was familiar with a number of studies that have been done on this subject, and their suggestion that bad weather favors Republicans (see an example below).
So what do the latest and best model forecasts predict for election day?
Since my blog readers deserve the best, I examined the world-leading guidance from the European Center model.
The forecast for election day over much of the U.S. is extreme….. extremely pleasant, with minimal storminess and precipitation.
To give you the best possible forecast let’s examine the European Center ensemble model predictions in which they run their model 51 times, each slightly differently, The average or mean of these ensemble forecasts is usually a good prediction.
The ensemble-mean upper level (500 hPa, about 18,000 ft) weather map for 11 AM PDT shows a HUGE area of high heights/pressures dominating nearly the entire U.S., while a trough of low pressure/height is offshore. Such a pattern will bring warmer than normal and dry condition for the western two-thirds of the U.S.
To show his, there are the temperatures forecast for the same time. Toasty in California, the southwest, the central and southern Plains states, the Gulf Coast and Florida. The only locations that will be below freezing will be northern New England and New York.
Precipitation that day? Almost nothing except for a few sprinkles in New England. Even Seattle will be dry!
Considering this forecast, the classical papers, such as the one noted above, would suggest an enhancement of Democratic voting.
But I suspect there are some surprises ahead. How will the COVID pandemic and huge numbers of mail-in ballots change the story? The percentage voting on election day will be much smaller than normal.
Trump supporters are probably different that the Republican voters of 20-30 years ago. And can one really trust telephone-based polling? Many people are solely using smartphones and conservative voters may well be fearful of expressing their honest views to someone that calls their home out of the blue.
One thing is for certain: the weather this weekend looks quite pleasant here in the Northwest–a perfect time enjoy the fall colors. A pleasant way to forget the election for a few hours.
Picture courtesy of Rachel Samanyi
10 thoughts on “The Election Day Weather Forecast: Who Will it Favor?”
If the US follows what happens in the UK then bad weather would be better for trump. What happens in the UK is that the younger people do not tend to go and vote whereas the elder population will show out in good numbers. As most people move to the right politically as they age it normally benefits Republicans/Conservatives.
Stormy with downpours of insanity.
And if it’s cool …. well a good time to pack heat!
It is never to warm to bring along some extra heat.
I guess it becomes a question of weather you vote that day or not.
According to some, the young are much more motivated this time around.
Regarding “COVID”, Americans should understand how badly we’re being mislead by Dr. Fauci.
If people would just connect the dots. The CDC not long ago reduced the actual CV19 deaths downward after removing deaths from other causes, which reduced CV19 mortality rates. Apply the same thinking to ‘cases’ and what do we see?
https://www.who.int/influenza/gisrs_laboratory/updates/flunet_globalviruscirculation_20201023.PNG
Thanks to the WHO flu plot above, we can see CV19 case tallies must be including flu (and colds) cases as there were no flu cases recorded in the US after week 14 this year (~April). In a year of very hot temperatures, I don’t recall any discussions or data for heat illnesses/deaths either. Together these two absences indicate the ‘cases’ total is greatly exaggerated as were the death totals.
There are clearly inconsistencies in the flu data too re ‘positives’ and ‘cases’.
Wake up Americans, you’ve been had again by bad actors with agendas.
How will the COVID pandemic and huge numbers of mail-in ballots change the story?
Here’s a snapshot of my mail in ballot & envelope from the August election in Wisconsin:
https://i.postimg.cc/HLq2jp9F/image.png
As pointed out in the image, anyone handling mail-in ballots knows who filled them out. I doesn’t take a genius to figure out that along the way to being finally scanned in, people would have the opportunity to influence that ballot’s chances of being counted. There are no doubt creative ways other than chucking it into the burn bag to make sure a ballot is rejected.
I will be voting in person this coming Tuesday. No one but me will feed my ballot into the scanner.
Whom good weather would favor when there is a sitting president who´s campaign and party worked with an unprecedented fanaticism to suppress voting!
That is very disgusting and shows a fundamental misunderstanding of democracy by anybody involved!
How about: “I Disapprove of What You Say, But I Will Defend to the Death Your Right to Say It!”
(Which is actually from Hall and not Voltaire as I learned today)
In that sense I am very happy there will be sunshine and hope no one catches Corona because they vote!
LoN
I will crawl on hands and knees through a mile of broken glass in the rain wearing a face-pantie, and Burqa to vote on the appointed day in person and watch my ballot properly processed.