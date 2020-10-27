Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to CNN, the Pentagon is in a position to kickstart the USA’s green transport revolution through its enormous procurement needs.
Key player in war on climate change? The Pentagon
Opinion by Michèle A. Flournoy
Updated 1818 GMT (0218 HKT) October 26, 2020
The Department of Defense has a critical role to play in this effort. It also has a strong interest in doing so.
Gradually replacing older vehicles with new hybrid or electric vehicles would not only be more fuel efficient, it would also grow the market for a nascent US industry. Similarly, retrofitting military facilities with green materials and technologies would make buildings more energy efficient, while also growing high-paying manufacturing and construction jobs.
Scaling investments in alternative energy like solar would lessen demand on local energy grids and help drive down the cost of renewable energy nationwide. By leveraging its procurement power to create large-scale demand, the DoD can accelerate market growth, helping green technologies become more viable and affordable for widespread use while enhancing American competitiveness.
Obviously if the US army is going to start running around remote battlefields in tanks which only have a few miles range, someone is going to have to install a lot of EV stations in some pretty inhospitable locations. It might also impact battlefield readiness if US tanks have half the range of opponents, take at least half an hour to recharge, and have to sacrifice armour to be lightweight and energy efficient.
I guess US soldiers could ask enemy combatants to refrain from attacking for half an hour per day, while the tanks are on fast charge, and for the sake of the planet to please refrain from firing RPGs at the fragile base solar panel array and wind turbine systems.
14 thoughts on “CNN Proposes Climate Friendly Battery Powered Military Vehicles”
damn fools
She is former Undersecretary of Defense in the Obama administration. Her Bachelor of Arts degree makes her an authority in all things technical and military.
I don’t think CNN understands how the Army works.
Inner city elitists, who have no idea about how reality works, will probably think that this is a great idea.
I swear, nobody should ever be allowed to graduate with a science degree unless they do at least one year of engineering.
All those tanks would have to tow around trailers with diesel generators constantly running in order to power the tanks that have to tow trailers with diesel generators and the fuel need to run them constantly… Makes more sense to have the diesel engine and fuel protected inside the tank in the first place.
I could actually see a diesel hybrid, like a train locomotive, for heavy vehicles. With the constant speed diesel generator, you would get very good mileage. I just don’t know how feasible it would be, or how practical.
Is reminded me of the joke about Napoleon’s plan to invade England on the weekend because there would be no defence
Thought I had read the dumbest things ever.
But no
Calls for “implied face palm”
Where is Dave?
Dave’s not here.
Haven’t heard of anybody talking seriously about this stuff at work, though hybrid designs do potentially have tactical advantages – running on batteries for short distances would be much quieter than running a diesel all the time, allowing you to sneak up on the bad guys, but once the shooting starts the diesel would fire up and provide the main power. Future Combat System (FCS) was supposed to be diesel-electric drive system, and there have been some experiments with fuel cell vehicles, but as far as I know nobody is seriously considering a battery-powered combat vehicle. We already have enough issues keeping batteries charged for any robotic assets being used in the field.
Thanks again Eric for posting a chuckle-fest article.
Even in peacetime exercises, deployed frontline mobile weapons platforms have to scrounge fuel sources to reup at every opportunity.
Imagine a lineup of tanks, apcs etc etc waiting in a 6-hour queue to recharge their conveyances.
May as well regress to horse-drawn canons.
Where do the numpties that propose battery-powered military platforms come from?
(Don’t tell me – universities)
Interesting that none of the reasons stated for using electric weapons systems have anything to do with the purpose of those same weapons.
Where to start with how daft and vapid this article is. Send all your money to the UN now so they can save us from any sanity we have left!!