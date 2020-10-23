Guest essay by Eric Worrall
During Thursday’s Presidential debate, President Biden made a clear statement that he intends to transition away from the oil industry. My question – what part does Burisma play in this plan?
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Would you close down the oil industry?
FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I would transition from the oil industry, yes.
TRUMP: Oh, that’s a big statement.
BIDEN: It is a big statement.
KRISTEN WELKER: Why would you do that?
BIDEN: Because the oil industry pollutes. It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time. And I’d stop giving federal subsidies to the oil industry. He won’t give federal subsidies to solar and wind. Why are we giving it to the oil industry?
TRUMP: We actually do give it to solar and wind. And that’s maybe the biggest statement, in terms of business, because basically what he’s saying is he’s going to destroy the oil industry. Will you remember that, Texas? Will you remember that, Pennsylvania? Oklahoma? Ohio?
…Source (Includes video): https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/22/joe-biden-i-would-transition-from-the-oil-industry-because-it-pollutes/
Obviously a scheme to shut down the US fossil fuel industry incurs a risk that the fossil fuel industry might be “transitioned” too quickly, that an energy gap might develop as the US fossil fuel industry is decommissioned.
Just speculating here, but perhaps that is why Biden’s son built a relationship with Burisma. Thank’s to Hunter Biden’s foreign oil and gas industry contacts, if a large transitional energy gap develops as US fossil fuel assets are decommissioned, say if the decommissioning process proceeds too quickly, companies like the Ukrainian gas giant Burisma will be able to step in, and help fill the gap between US supply and demand for energy by selling their product to the USA.
42 thoughts on “Climate Warrior Biden Promises to Shut Down the US Oil Industry”
As long as politicians listen to activists instead of the technically competent, we’re going to get this sort of swill.
As long as China is paying them to ignore China….
We could go black tomorrow and it would not make one bit of difference
China. Yes that’s absolutely got to be ignored by the GND crowd. Imagine plastering solar panels and wind turbines all over the landscapes of the world. Where is the bulk of solar panel charge control and grid interface electronics located? ( Hint.. begins with a C). So Joe Biden committed to a massive transfer of US grade currency to C…. Pretty much the same result for Wind turbines and although the US isn’t building nuclear these days, there is another country that is. (Hint…begins with a C).
…speaking of activists
1970…..we only have 10 years to save the planet
1980…..we only have 10 years to save the planet
1990…..we only have 10 years to save the planet
2000…..we only have 10 years to save the planet
2010…..we only have 10 years to save the planet
2020…..Biden….we only have 10 years to save the planet
…Biden has been a politician the whole time
MN’s governor Kim Jim Walz wants to be fossil fuel free too. These people are nutz.
And the silly senator Tina Smith stood outside a bunch of solar panels in MN…in MN! We can go days without sun. Lunacy.
And who’s going to clean them off in the winter when they’re covered in snow? I’ve seen several solar panel projects here in MI, which have the same drawbacks – snow covered in winter, and I remember one November back in the ’80s when we got 13 _hours_ of sun unobscured by clouds for the entire month! Complete total insanity, but then our governor is also known as Her Majesty, Queen Gretchen the First.
I thought she was The Wicked Whitmer of the North.
My mistake
Buh bye, Pluggs, you blew it big time by saying what you actually intend to do to America.
Sounds like what Justin Trudeau and the Greens are doing with Alberta.
Ukrainia is only a transit country for Russian gas. Say no more.
A worth read: The systematic crime families of the USA
or:
One minute we were America, then next we were China…
BIDEN: “Because the oil industry pollutes.”
Translation: “Because it is a fossil fuel, the burning of which adds “carbon pollution”.
What a liar. #Bidenusuck.
Let’s hpoe, he can’t remember tomorrow.
Sorry state-of-affairs that such a person could ever be elected to vice-president of the US.
Good catch on that little debate exchange, Eric. The proof of how lame the Biden declaration was came this morning when CNN analyst declared the Biden “I would transition from the oil industry, yes.” statement as “an unforced error”, which is CNN-speak for “profoundly stupid” as regards a democrat. Vote early and vote often!
Biden is very uninformed and out of touch. Having worked in the energy business in many forms (offshore E&P construction / coal / nuclear ) since 1974 I can assure you that solar and wind renewables are a bad choice and offer terrible RoI. It is impossible, even were there the will, to replace current energy production using a combination of coal, nuclear, oil and gas, with anything other than a combination of hydro, fossil fueled plant and a lot more Nuclear / Salt reactors / PBMRs and some solar furnaces because wind and solar are polluting, horribly expensive and unreliable. The problem has come about with government allowing social workers, lobbyists, lawyers and the Geckos to predict and manage what should undertaken by engineers and scientists – and qualified ones not Green dreamers. The future is electric up to a point but future electricity generation must come in great proportion from Nuclear which is relatively cheap and safe (unless the plants are staffed by idiots or they are built on a fault line). Oil is cheap and plentiful and should continue to be used in the most efficient way. If the Green Agenda is followed the future is California with brown outs no Air Conditioning and miserable conditions which will have been imposed unnecessarily by eco-Loons.
Biden is leading the polls for the highest position in the world. He has already risen to the second-highest position in the land without having to produce any original thoughts. Millions of Americans listen to his every word even though he has lost over 50 percent of his mental capability. He has sniffed many women and girls will no repercussions. He has made millions with no effort of his own. Do not underestimate him. Like Forrest Gump’s Drill Sargent says he is a GD genius.
For a non existing problem?
What is alarming is how many non thinkers there are in America besides Joe Biden. We have to attach blame in part to the fake news outlets that use fake news to sell their papers and advertising, not caring if non thinkers blindly believe it is true. The damage this has done two our country!
“…a risk that the fossil fuel industry might be “transitioned” too quickly…”
Too quickly? That implies that there are realistic technologies awaiting development to make the wind blow harder and all the time, and the sun to shine 24 hours per day. All we need to then is to give time for these developments to be complete and then we turn off the oil.
Nuts!
Sadly the CEO of my pension fund, Mr Looney from County Kerry who runs BP, is on record as saying BP will ‘transition’ from grown up energy production to windmills and solar mirrors to provide the worlds energy.
It appears that not all the lunatics are members of the American Democrat party, they are out there in charge of the asylums.
Laundered, renewable, socially inoculated, redistributive greenbacks. It would be green to not invest in the Green blight.
The courtroom was adjourned, no verdict was returned
And while Biden read a book on Marx, the quartet practiced in the park
And we sang dirges in the dark the day the oil died, we were singin’
Bye, bye miss American pie…….
Apologies to Don Mclean
Hunter Biden, based on his extensive smoke&fly expertise, will be nominated in charge of the transition to fuel-free aviation…
Thanks, Flight Level, that made me laugh…almost as hard as last night when Joe named his revised Obamacare health-care plan “Bidencare”. What a maroon!
Regards,
Bob
There are some countries closer, but still far far away, to a renewable energy transition. Those countries will be the canaries in the coal mine and already some have stopped singing. Despite all the renewable hullabaloo the world is still increasing its’ use of fossil fuels to the point that fossil fuel use is expanding faster than the solar and wind that’s supposed to be replacing it. What’s wrong with this picture and who is looking at it? Developing countries certainly don’t care what drives their progress ….. do they?
risk that the fossil fuel industry might be “transitioned” too quickly
Considering there is no affordable, viable, reliable alternative (other than nuclear, which is unpalatable to the people that want to do away with cheap, reliable fossil fuel energy), any “transition” is too quick.
Oil isn’t just fuel thousands of products are made from it including pharmaceuticals. Where will America get all those when they can’t make their own. China, Russia?
You hit the nail on the head. Politicians like Biden have absolutely no idea what they are talking about. What’s your cell phone going to be covered with tomorrow? Steel? Wonder what your operating distance will be? How abut the keyboard used with your computer? Going to make it out of steel? It would probably help our steel industry – except where is the coal to make the steel going to come from? How about the lenses in Ol’ Joe’s reading glasses? What do you suppose those are made from? it probably ain’t glass!
Just sit and look around you sometime Joe. My guess is that you have absolutely no idea how much stuff around you is made from plastic (read as oil!).
If there were to be an artificial, politically-created shortfall of natural gas in the U.S. thanks to the economic illiterates and the innumerates (read Biden and the Green Blob), the biggest beneficiaries would likely be Russia (Gazprom has Western-audited proved natural gas reserves that are 4× ExxonMobil’s BOE-equivalent proved reserves), Qatar and Iran (the South Pars/North field is the world’s largest known gas field).
The greedy do not care about the people, only about their own power and money.
Biden stands to become one of the richest people on the planet if he can get himself elected. Then all of that will transition to his children and grand-children… The “Kennedy syndrome V2.0”.
I do not personally “like” Trump, but that is not important. What is important is his policies. He has done more to clean up government than anyone other president I can remember. That’s probably because the government has become so bloated and corrupt with Tech and Green influence. I do wish someone would hide his dang smartphone so he couldn’t tweet anymore.
“Obviously a scheme to shut down the US fossil fuel industry incurs a risk that the fossil fuel industry might be “transitioned” too quickly, that an energy gap might develop as the US fossil fuel industry is decommissioned.”
Fossil fuels are not only used to create energy. And even there no one has come up with a viable alternative. And don’t say nuclear because no one has built one in decades and there is still no place set for storing the waste.
But again, with out fossil fuel you can’t make metal, cement, glass, brick, asphalt, plastics, rubbers, nitrogen fertilizer….How are you all planning to do with out them?
Would everyone please grow up and start acting like adults on this eliminate fossil fuel nonsense.
Hmmmm . . . I’m just wondering what the US military thinks of Biden’s plan to “transition from the oil industry”.
Outside of nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers, all of the Navy relies almost totally on oil-derived fuels. In additional, the Army and Air Force rely on oil-derived fuels for basically anything that moves on the ground or flies through the air. You think Sleepy Joe has a plan for how wind, solar and water will be used to replace all those critical oil-fueled ICE’s (including jet fuel- and natural gas-powered turbines) used by the military to defend the USA? . . . forget about it!
Perhaps natural gas can be used to replace oil-based fuels for the military? . . . no, it cannot because its energy density is too low, even with relatively high pressure storage tanks. And just imagine the cost of replacing all existing military motors to run on either natural gas or electrical batteries!
And it’s not just fuel . . . no vehicle of any kind could move very long without lubricating oils, and that includes all personal and commercial vehicles.
Beyond this, Sleepy Joe appears oblivious as to all of the direct products and petrochemical feedstock products that are derived from oil and that are critical to manufacturing an extraordinary range of products in the US . . . from plastics (including synthetic fabrics), to rubbers (can you say “tires”?), to fertilizers (need food?), to asphalt (need roads and road repairs?), to insecticides, to pharmaceutical drugs. (more info at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Petrochemical ).
We need a US President that actually thinks, rather than one that just parrots a meme and thereby ends up inserting foot into mouth.
Tony Heller has a great clip on Biden and fracking: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zx7HMYf41SY
Ukraine has minimal developed natural gas supplies. They have tried for decades to gain foreign investment for that purpose but not sure the prospects are very “exciting”, although outlooks can and do change
They get nat gas from Russia which uses it as a political tool.
“Britain would be better off with Joe Biden”, the headline of an opinion piece by Conservative Member of Parliament Sajid Javid said on Friday. The Tory was an influential cabinet minister through the David Cameron and Theresa May years — before resigning his post shortly after Boris Johnson took control.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/10/23/top-tory-slams-trump-says-britain-is-better-off-with-biden/
Don’t worry, Doris Johnson is of a like mind.
Doris fooled a lot of people.
He knows he can’t do this. Government and large corporations have been in cahoots for many decades. Big government and big corporations have always worked together while pretending to be disconnected. NO president has the power or ability to break them up. Even the Supreme Court decided in favor of joint stock companies: in 1886 when the Supreme Court allowed companies like Southern Pacific Railroad to use the 14th Amendment, which was supposed to protect the constitutional rights of newly freed slaves, as a loophole to declare corporations as “legal persons” with all the protections of an individual citizen. Not only that, but with limited liability, corporations actually became super-citizens with protections far beyond normal individuals. Corporations became the preeminent force in the world and it was their relationship with governments that made this possible”
And he had to talk over Miss Moderator to get that out.
That along with:
Defund the Police; Protests* Will Not Stop and Should Not Stop; Everyone Encouraged to Wear a Mask All The Time; Global Warming is an Existential Threat to Humanity; Banning Fracking; Complete Zero Emissions by 2025.
Isn’t going to make very many people want to vote for the Democrats.
*And we all know they’re riots not protests, and we know who’s behind them.
“PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Would you close down the oil industry?
FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I would transition from the oil industry, yes.”
The link below takes you to a list of the things in our daily lives made from crude oil. (You may have to shut off your ad blocker first).
https://whgbetc.com/petro-products.pdf
“..Americans consume petroleum products at a rate of three-and-a-half gallons of oil and more than 250 cubic feet of natural gas per day each!”
Biden displays his profound ignorance with his statement above. The only way crude oil and fossil fuels are going to go away is with the advances in materials development and energy technologies that enable us to leave them behind. All anyone has to do is look at the history of technological advances (such as automobiles that left the horse and buggy behind and aviation that made travel by ship or train largely unnecessary) to draw that conclusion.
Being a visionary is one thing. Being an ignorant and dangerous ideologue is something else entirely.
Away from fossil fuel, away from nuclear, away from paved road, away from …
But surely Biden, you forgot to mention that Big Brother needs the Internet, the cloud storage, the private hospitals, the tax office, the federal buildings, etc. all to be exempt from the brown/black-outs?
Biden, you forgot to mention that your son made sure authorities can import diesel and liquid gas for the backup generators to institutions critical to your government.
Reminds me:
During Second World War in Denmark, the Germans rationalized the city gas, allowing only X volume per person in each household. My parents had many “unregistered” people (Jews and other people in the way for the new world order) in their household, so what to do? – They bought bottled gas instead.
I see a slight parallel to the import from Ukraine/Russia.
Dear Biden,
I understand your philosophy is that fossil fuel is something you need so badly. You therefore need to secretly guarantee expensive fossil fuel import for yourself and your voters, who are so bravely equally hypocrite.
I have news for you. You may cripple the US industry and the small people’s welfare, but then you risk being hated more than You and Harris hate President Trump.
Unfortunately,speaking as a concerned Brit,President Trump’s re-election is obviously uncertain- unless Biden’s corruption is widely exposed before the end of this month.So the question- where is the FBI in all this,given that they have sat on the ” laptop from hell ” since last December? It would appear that Chris Wray is either corrupt and in the Biden\ Media ‘s pocket( very likely given the FBI ‘s recent record) – or -possibly even more dishonestly – he’s hedging his bets on the result of the election.Winner takes all.Either way,the President must force him to act rapidly,at the very least a really positive statement about the laptop, or sack him on the spot .And appoint someone who will act – quickly.