We Will Have Vaccines Soon—Because of Science, Not Politics

It was one week after the terrorist attacks on 9/11 when envelopes containing a white powder began showing up at random locations in four states; among them, a newspaper office in Florida, the Washington D.C. office of then-Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle, NBC News and the New York Post. The white powder turned out to be anthrax spores, engineered to be readily dispersed and inhaled – a potentially deadly bioterrorism weapon.
Anthrax infections are treated with antibiotics. There are two that are most effective; ciprofloxacin and doxycycline. At that time, I was the CEO of a small pharmaceutical company that represented foreign API manufacturers in the US. We had a large, domestic customer base to which we marketed dozens of anti-infective agents, including antibiotics. Doxycycline was one of them.
We had been working with Zenith Laboratories, a generic pharmaceutical manufacturer in South Florida (currently a part of Teva Pharmaceuticals) to approve our doxycycline for use in its formulations. Normally, the turn-around time for the FDA to approve a drug, even a generic copy of an existing drug (which doxycycline was), is well over a year and often two.
But this was different. The US was facing a crisis in the form of a potential bioterrorism attack. The federal government’s response to anthrax quickly became a national emergency. Zenith Laboratories, along with other manufacturers, was awarded a contract to supply tablets and capsules to the Department of Defense’s Strategic National Stockpile. In less than one month, the Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization and overnight, we became approved suppliers of doxycycline.
Fortunately, anthrax never became the bioterrorism threat many had feared. Five people died as a result of coming into contact with envelopes contaminated with the spores that had been delivered through the postal system.
Our government’s coordinated response in 2001 to apply pressure to drug manufacturers and its own Food and Drug Administration to expedite approval of a life-saving treatment for a bioterrorism weapon bears an eerie similarity to the national health crisis in which we find ourselves.
Any drug, be it an antibiotic, a monoclonal antibody cocktail or a vaccine goes through a rigorous, scientific process long before ever falling into the hands of government regulators, let alone politicians. Drug development begins with a conceptual design model followed by research, engineering, small scale manufacturing and several phases of testing; usually first in animals and then humans. Failures are common along every step of this process. By some estimates over 90 percent of drugs never make it to market. Safety and efficacy must be demonstrated by the manufacturer before the FDA will approve any drug’s use in the general public.
What is currently known about the two leading candidates’ mRNA vaccines—Pfizer and Moderna Inc.—is that they are showing safety and efficacy in late stages of phase 3 clinical trials.
Participants like me have received the first and second booster injections and have provided blood samples to researchers. It is no stretch to believe we will have coronavirus vaccines approved under the FDA’s emergency authorization use as early as next month for distribution to, at the very least, healthcare workers and those most at risk of severe morbidity.
This is not politics but, in fact, the result of science – lots of science – and shame on those politicians who continue to make this an issue of anything but.
Gregory J. Rummo is a Lecturer of Chemistry at Palm Beach Atlantic University and a Contributing Writer for The Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation. He is the former CEO of New Chemic US Inc and patient 001 in Moderna’s mRNA-1273 Phase 3 trial currently being conducted at the Palm Beach Research Center in West Palm Beach, FL. The views expressed in his columns are his own.
I’ll believe it when I see it and it’s effectiveness though proper antibody testing.
Funny how the antibody testing hasn’t been congruent with vaccine development or even outpaced it and has all but disappeared from the headlines.
Good for Mr. Rummo, to put his “money” where his mouth is, in volunteering to be patient No. 1 in the Moderna Phase 3 coronavirus vaccine trial. This whole vaccine process was pushed along by project “Warp Speed”, as money was made available to advance in anticipation of positive results, instead of searching for new funding at every step. I note that the resurgence of cases in Europe is not matched by the same/similar resurgence in mortality (waiting for a delay between new cases and mortality data). This appears to suggest some mutation, leaving me to wonder how exactly the vaccines need to match the viral structure to be effective?
Possibly less mortality due to viral mutations, but more likely due to better treatments, less intubations, younger patients with less comorbidities and a population now educated about the importance of sufficient dietary zinc and vitamin D (among others).
It does pay to keep in mind that an “effective” vaccine could be just 50% effective in clinical trials. And it might be better or worse in the general population. So even an effective vaccine isn’t perfect and might, for any given individual, be almost useless.
All due respect to the author of this post who provided interesting insight and described important work in research that was seemingly done independently from government.
However, it is exceptionally difficult to separate science from politics or impacts therefrom. Very little science is done without money. Politics are intimately involved in its allocation (money). Therefore, politics certainly are involved and may be even overarching.
I doubt a vaccine will help much at all honestly. This is a shamdemic based on a spurious test for a large part of a virus that mostly isn’t that bad. If we are going to shut society down for things like this then might I suggest we enact the following too? Ban on driving – road deaths, ban on smoking anything or vaping – cancer, ban on swimming – drownings, ban on flying – potential for accident. In fact, let’s not ever leave our homes again, wrap up in bubblewrap and pray we don’t get food poisoning.
Meanwhile, can someone tell me why the vaccine isnt dead COVID-19 viruses like the flu vaccination I had on Monday? I would really like to know.