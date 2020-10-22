The Lungs of Gaia

By Philip Mulholland and Stephen Wilde
A fundamental concept at the heart of climate science is the contention that the solar energy that the disk of the Earth intercepts from the Sun’s irradiance must be diluted by a factor of 4. This is because the surface area of a globe is 4 times the interception area of the disk silhouette (Wilde and Mulholland, 2020a).
This geometric relationship of divide by 4 for the insolation energy creates the absurd paradox that the Sun shines directly onto the surface of the Earth at night. The correct assertion is that the solar energy power intensity is collected over the full surface area of a lit hemisphere (divide by 2) and that it is the thermal radiant exhaust flux that leaves from the full surface area of the globe (divide by 4).
In between these two geometric relationships of energy collection and departure back to space lies the Atmospheric Reservoir, the Earth’s gaseous coating within which all climate processes occur. The following table and figure adapted from the canonical model of Kiehl and Trenberth (1997) are used to illustrate a model in which the fundamental realities of a lit (day) and unlit (night) hemisphere are retained as the irreducible logical minimum geometric relationship for the energy budget of the Earth’s climate.
In the following figure the parameters have been adjusted by using hemisphere dependent thermal exhaust flux values of 200 W/m2 (day) and 270 W/m2 (night) based on a Dynamic Atmosphere Energy Transport model of the Earth’s Climate (Wilde and Mulholland, 2020b).
Key Features of the Diagram
- It demonstrates that the concept of the Atmospheric Reservoir can be made to work for a Lit Hemisphere (Divide by 2) Solar Irradiance.
- It shows how the Atmospheric Reservoir behaves as both a store and a transporter of energy.
- All captured fluxes are doubled by the process of infinite geometric recycling (the half lost; half retained process by which an infinite series of halves of halves sums to one).
- In the daytime the Troposphere expands as it stores potential energy with work done against gravity.
- Potential energy cannot be radiated away so the daytime loss at the Top of the Atmosphere (TOA) is reduced as the atmosphere expands.
- During the night the Troposphere contracts as it cools, this converts potential energy back into kinetic energy which accounts for the enhanced night-time loss of energy to space.
- The atmospheric reservoir gross value of 780 W/m2 is halved to the 390 W/m2 canonical value because the surface area of the emitting globe is twice that of the solar collection hemisphere.
- The daytime processes of thermals and evapo-transpiration are driven primarily by direct solar energy and so do not occur at night (lots of caveats here: if the surface is moist then the evaporation process can also occur at night e.g. land versus sea, moist tropical forest versus dry desert, weather systems advection etc).
- The Earth’s surface is a huge slow release storage radiator that emits its captured solar energy at night and in the winter.
- The bypass radiation occurs both during the day and at night at the same rate (40 W/m2) as in the canonical model because of the same surface area issue of collection versus emission as listed in point 7.
The Lungs of Gaia
One could liken the process of the daytime capture of solar energy that causes the atmosphere to expand, followed by the night-time contraction of the atmosphere as it cools – to the Earth ‘breathing’. The atmosphere being the lungs of our planet which expand and contract over the course of a 24-hour cycle, and in doing so varies the supply of potential energy back to the surface. This rhythmic process acts to maintain hydrostatic equilibrium for the atmosphere as a whole by matching thermal radiant energy out to space with high frequency radiant energy coming in from the sun.
Can anyone explain how it is possible for the power of the solar irradiance that is collected by a planetary orb to be diluted by a factor of 4 BEFORE it has entered the atmosphere?
Rather confusing.
What do you “divide by 4 or 2”?
The Earth gathers the sun energy over the disc pi*R^2.
This is trivial.
It radiates the energy over the full sphere 4*pi*R^2, but depending on the local temperature T in 4th power, like T^4. This is a very strong dependence!
The local temperature varies not only due to “night and day”, but depends on many things, mainly on the latitude, season, etc.
Europe radiates much more than, e.g., Alaska, thanks the Gulf Stream.
The energy is stored mainly in the water, much less in the soil.
“This is trivial.”
Alex
No, it is fundamental.
Somehow, I lose my interest to read this kind of story blogs, if the reference is to the “canonical” energy budget of Kiehl and Trenberth,1997. The year 1997 shows that it is badly out of date. The calculation basis of this energy budget has been US Standard 76. The researchers should know that it is not the average global atmosphere. Kiehl & Trenberth even reduced the water content and finally the water content was only 50 % of the real average global atmosphere. The term canonical is from the dark ages of history.
The Earth has a high precision thermostat that controls the sea surface minimum at 271.3K and 304K maximum.
Sea ice form at the lower limit to insulate the surface to reduce heat loss. High level monsoonal clouds and cyclones form near the upper limit, transferring ocean energy to land via and precipitation and limiting solar input by reflection. 50+ cycles annually, each covering a very large area and persisting from days to weeks with a reflecting average power of 300+W/sq.m rejects a lot of heat. So effective at rejecting heat that they can cool the ocean surface beneath while the sun is directly overhead; that is some sun shade.
The only part of the sea surface that is warmer than 32C is the Persian Gulf. The reason is that cloud burst and cyclones cannot exist within the Gulf. The convective potential required to form cloudburst cannot be sustained in the high level dry air coming off the Zagros Mountains in Iran and ending up in the monsoonal trough in the Arabian Sea.
I have serious doubts that there has been any global warming in the last century. Certainly none evident in the last 30 years according to the moored buoy data.
https://www.pmel.noaa.gov/tao/drupal/disdel/
If anyone is claiming there is global warming then look at the basis of their measurement system. I have grave doubts about the veracity of Roy Spencer’s satellite temperature. I would like to see it correlated against the tropical moored buoy record for that region of the globe, which cannot get warmer than it already is. The moored buoy data is the only data that is not manipulated by necessity or by divine intent, as in homogenisation.
vie
“The term canonical is from the dark ages of history.”
Antero
Where exactly in the code of the climate model is the raw undiluted power of solar irradiance applied to the TOA grid cell?
One of the things wrong Trenberth’s 1997 diagram is that – energy in and energy out – it balances, and as we all know, the world has warmed up perhaps a degree since the 19th century. And so it was updated a few years ago, it may have gone like this:
Once upon a time on a bright sunny morning a few years back, Dr. James Hansen was looking at Kevin Trenberth’s iconic “World Energy Budget”
http://www.grida.no/climate/ipcc_tar/wg1/images/fig1-2.gif
when he choked on his morning coffee because he realized that the darn thing balanced. That’s right, energy in equaled energy out. You see, he’s been saying for some time now that heat energy is slowly building up in Earth’s climate system and that’s not going to happen if the energy budget is balanced.
So he did some fast calculations, snatched up his cell phone and punched in Trenberth’s number.
“Hi Kev, Hansen here, how’s it goin’ with you? Got a minute?”
“Sure Doc, what’s up?”
“Glad you asked. I’ve been looking at your energy budget and it balances, can you fix that?”
“What do you mean fix it, it’s supposed to balance?”
“Kev, listen carefully now, if it balances, heat will never build up in the system do you see where I’m going?”
“Uh I’m not sure, can you tell me a little more?”
“Come on Kev don’t you get it? I need heat to build up in the system. My papers say that heat is in the pipeline, there’s a slow feedback, there’s an imbalance between radiation in and radiation out. Your Energy Budget diagram says it balances. Do you understand now?”
“Gotcha Doc, I’ll get right on it” [starts to hang up the phone]
“WAIT! I need an imbalance of point nine Watts per square meter [0.9 Wm²] for everything to work out right.”
“Uh Doc, what if it doesn’t come out to that?”
“Jeez Kev! Just stick it in there. Run up some of the numbers for back-radiation so it looks like an update, glitz up the graphics a little and come up with some gobbledygook of why you re-did the chart you know how to do that sort of thing don’t you?”
“Sure do Doc, consider it done” [click]
What it means is, all of the components
Reflected by clouds
Reflected by aerosols
Reflected by atmospheric gases
Reflected by surface
Absorbed by the surface
Absorbed by the atmosphere
Thermals
Evaporation
Transpiration
Latent heat
Emitted by clouds
Emitted by atmosphere
Atmospheric Window
AND
Back radiation
need to have an accuracy to those five places or better for the 0.9 Wm² to be true.
Perhaps Hansen didn’t ring up Trenberth and bully him into changing his chart but, Trenberth did change it to show an imbalance and I bet he did so because he finally realized that if it balanced like his 1997 version, heat wouldn’t build up.
And we are all supposed to sit still for this sort of thing.
Steve,
I like your style, but the issue is radiant power intensity not balance.