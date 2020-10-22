Hilarious empty threats on ACB confirmation from ‘ClimatePower2020’

From the “press releases I couldn’t finish reading because I was laughing so hard” department. The fear is palpable, the humor, divine, the organization- just another dark money “act blue” beneficiary, IMHO.
|For Immediate Release: October 22, 2020
Contact: press@climatepower2020.org
America Can’t Afford Another Climate Denier on the Supreme Court, Barrett Backers Will Pay a Price with Voters Washington, D.C. – Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-0 to advance the nomination of Supreme Court nominee and climate denier Amy Coney Barrett during a sham vote that was boycotted by the Democratic members of the committee.
On Tuesday, in her written responses to Questions for the Record, Barrett quadrupled down on her climate denial, refusing once again to answer questions about climate change and other key environmental issues, including the landmark 5-4 Massachusetts v. EPA climate decision, the Waters of the United States Rule, auto emissions, coal emissions, and the National Climate Assessment. She responded that climate change is a “political controversy” and her views are “not relevant to my job as a judge.”
These disturbing answers follow last week’s disqualifying responses to similar questions at her confirmation hearings, during which she called climate change a “contentious matter” despite universal-acknowledgment from scientists and experts that human action is fueling the crisis. In response to a question from Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Barrett said she does not “have views that are informed enough.” Later, under questioning from Sen. Kamala Harris, Barrett refused to agree that climate change is threatening clean air and water, referring to climate change as too “contentious” and “controversial” to weigh in on. “I’m not a scientist” and similar refrains echoed by Barrett are long-used diversion tactics employed by Republicans to dodge questions on climate change and their anti-science records.
“The Republican senators who voted to move Barrett forward today are about to find out that voters will hold them accountable for rushing a climate denier onto the Supreme Court,” said Climate Power 2020 Executive Director Lori Lodes. “This sham process has been an affront to the voters, who deserve a voice when it comes to the future of the Supreme Court and climate action. The last thing our country can afford is a climate denier who will use her lifetime seat on the Supreme Court to block climate action and roll back our environmental laws for decades to come. Make no mistake, this illegitimate push to install Barrett will only further energize tens of millions of Americans who are already rushing to the polls to vote for climate.”
In addition to her outright climate denial and refusal to answer important questions on key climate and environmental issues, Barrett also refused to commit to recusing herself from cases involving Shell Oil and the American Petroleum Institute (API), where her father has served in leadership roles for decades. API is Big Oil’s lobby shop in Washington and is expected to spend tens of millions of dollars to defeat clean energy and climate legislation under a Biden administration. Polluter front groups like API regularly challenge clean air and clean water regulations and it’s highly likely that Barrett could be a deciding vote in those cases.
Barrett’s climate denial is politically harmful for a number of Republican senators running for re-election in tight races this November. Sens. Lindsey Graham, Thom Tillis, Joni Ernst, and John Cornyn – all members of the Judiciary Committee — will have to account to voters for their decision to elevate a climate denier despite increasing support by voters in their respective states for climate action.
Sens. Cory Gardner, Martha McSally, Susan Collins, and Kelly Loeffler are running behind their challenges and have faced heavy criticism over their climate denial throughout the election. Barrett’s decision to deny climate change multiple times over the course of the hearing will force these senators to further justify their support of her nomination to their climate-conscious voters.
###
32 thoughts on “Hilarious empty threats on ACB confirmation from ‘ClimatePower2020’”
To say not to know enough is already denial ?
That passes my logical thinking for miles….
The Climate Cabal has long passed the concept of Logical Thought. (If they ever even possessed any thoughts resembling logic in the first place)
Logical thought has never been part of the Cabal’s repertoire and hurling abuse like ‘denier’ was there from pretty much the get go because deep down even they know its a flimsy flamsy proposition at best but hey its not about the science, its about ‘the science’ being a vector to funding, influence and ultimately power.
Please try to recognise that “logical thought” is just yet another manifestation of the white colonial patriarchy, sadly part of your birth defects which you can never change. You’re damned, get used to it. My critical lesbian-dance theory professor explained it all to me years ago.
If you think that 2+4=4 , think again. Check your privilege ! Don’t you realise what “the science” means? It means that there is no longer any plurality , discussion, investigation and descent. That is what used to be called science. Don’t confuse that with “the science”. “The Science” is a monolithic dogma with only one view and one outcome, which is thus beyond question. You eiher accept it in its entirety or you are a science denyyyyer. That is why we now say “the science” instead of science. Whenever someone says “the science” it means you are not allowed to question what they say. Don’t bother to search for data, any data which does not fit “the science” is wrong data. Period.
Your quaint notions of science, logical deduction and proof are soooo 20th century.
Fortunately all of you old white farts are dying off now, so soon the world will be able to fall apart quite happily without any of that annoying, complicated STEM rubbish to get in the way.
For Climate McCarthyists, “climate denier” means “independent thinker” or equivalently “someone so broken that our indoctrination and intimidation was unsuccessful.”
-20°C AGW night temperatures and snow down to Texas 10/22 – 28-10 expected, it’s colder because it warms…..
From the “press releases I couldn’t finish reading because I was laughing so hard”
I didn’t find it funny at all. If these people get their way, my grandchildren will live under a failed economy and the brainwashing will continue. Re-education centers are probably not out of the question.
I agree – I NEVER found any humor in any of this, because I saw we were heading right where we are.
It was the only POSSIBLE destination.
Those four senators have faced heavy criticism over their climate denial during the election. Who from? In what way has it been expressed?
Tonyb
Loeffler’s only trouble is her connection to Governor Kemp. He is considered a bit of an idiot by both parties, he was however the lessor of two idiots in the governor election last time (opponent was the odious Stacey Abrams). When he appointed Loeffler to the senate, she became immediately suspect, especially since the president and many others had suggested Congressman Collins to be appointed. Georgia really isn’t a CAGW state, though the colleges are all-in for it. She also suffers from her connection to the WNBA, as the league keeps churning out left-wing idiocy and as a team owner, it splashes back on her.
I deny there is a climate too – maybe I can be a judge /sarc
…Sins of the Father,…// again. What, no white-brunette-female privilege as a disqualifier?
Anthony, you began your post with, “From the ‘press releases I couldn’t finish reading because I was laughing so hard’ department.”
Agreed!
Regards,
Bob
PS: Stay safe and healthy, all.
See my post above
The actual state of the climate should be irrelevant to a judge as their role is strictly to assess the constitutional legality of laws and regulations. I am not supportive of the ACA, but Robert’s interpretation of the individual mandate “penalty” which is not a constitutional authority as actually a “tax” which congress is explicitly authorized to levy was in fact reasonable logic. Yes, it allowed the legislative branch to secure enough seats to pass it using semantic camouflage, but most all politicians (DJT being a notable exception I think) lie to the electorate and they are accountable to the people in future elections when they do so. Not so a judge who serves for life.
So if the progressive movement wants to end fossil fuels there is a constitutional mechanism to do so. It is called winning elections and crafting law that passes constitutional muster to do so. And if they do that, then ACB will be no impediment at all.
“So if the progressive movement wants to end fossil fuels there is a constitutional mechanism to do so. It is called winning elections and crafting law that passes constitutional muster to do so. And if they do that, then ACB will be no impediment at all.”
+10
Speaking of denialism, they seem to be in complete denial that “climate change” is not even in the top ten issues for voters in 2020. https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2020/08/13/important-issues-in-the-2020-election/
Headline- “Democrat activists argue that Republicans should vote against R senators who kept promise to Republican voters- persuade nobody.” That’s your Climate Communications dollars at work.
That her views are “not relevant to [her] job as a judge” is “disturbing”, is telling — apparently someone doesn’t understand separation-of-powers. Popular press coverage of SCOTUS proceedings often doesn’t explain the narrow scope of the “question posed” that is typical of cert grants, and instead reports on the practical effect of the ruling, which is actually (and should be) a result of the underlying law.
Denial of the confirmation process failed today.
Can’t talk now… I’m rushing to the polls to vote for climate!
She is supposed to judge cases based on the facts and arguments presented in court, not on any preconceived notions she may bring with her. The Democrats’ reaction to her stance tells you all you need to know about them.
Excellent point !
But it works both ways, for example, the supreme court liberals didn’t understand, well they probably did but ignored, the eminent domain for public use clause in the 2005 Kelo decision.
Climate : the general weather conditions usually found in a particular place.
(Cambridge Dictionary).
So what is a “climate denier” ? How can one be so dumb to call someone “climate denier” ?
Petit_Barde,
The problem is the definition of climate, which will never be resolved btw.
“Climate : the general weather conditions usually found in a particular place.”
What’s not a general weather condition in a particular place? Ice storm in the Sahara? Doesn’t “general” allow for exceptions? Climate can be whatever you want it to be. It’s not science.
Andrew
There are an awful lot of dumb people around these days. They are mostly the product of a dumbed-down education system.
The Guardian (“Facts are sacred”, so we ration them) has a big panic about late ice formation in the Arctic, specifically the Laptev Sea. I can help them out. There is no ice there because it has spent large parts of the last month with a jetstream over it dragging up warm air from the South.
The ignorance displayed by the press release is amazing: Calling the vote a “sham,” referring to the API as a “lobby shop,” failure to grasp the concept of separation of powers, and the use of “denier,” all reveal unwillingness or inability to get informed regarding the real world.
She handled the CC questions very well, refusing to let herself be drawn into a politically charged debate topic, in fact defusing the whole plot line of the questioning. The fact that her statements susequently are used to declare her a “CC denier” just shows some people are completely koo-koo….
Well it makes perfect sense since these radical environmentalists view the Supreme Court as just another legislative body obligated to rubber stamp their socialist dreams.
her outright climate denial
I see what they mean by a mental health crisis
Is Lori Lodes the one that worked for the Service Employees International Union, friend of Hillary, and other notorious characters?
Anyway, this one doesn’t know much about climate or the process of replacing judicial appointees.
“All hat and no cattle </em"
Other idioms might fit better.