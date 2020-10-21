Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t James Delingpole / Brietbart; 2013 Nobel Prize winning Stanford Biophysicist Michael Levitt has been disinvited from a bio-design conference, because other speakers threatened to quit rather than share a stage with a Covid-19 heretic.
Delingpole: Nobel Winner Michael Levitt Cancelled for Coronavirus Wrongthink
JAMES DELINGPOLE
20 Oct 2020
A Nobel Prize-winning chemist and Stanford professor has been cancelled for wrongthink on coronavirus.
Professor Michael Levitt, who won the Nobel prize for Chemistry in 2013, was due to be the keynote speaker in December at a virtual conference on his areas of special expertise – computational biology and biodesign.
But the First International Biodesign Research Conference withdrew his invitation – according to Levitt because they had received ‘too many calls’ from other speakers ‘threatening to quit’ because of his views on Chinese coronavirus. He has long maintained that the threat is overblown and that ‘we’re going to be fine.’
My keynote uninvited from https://t.co/KhepqykXW8— Michael Levitt (@MLevitt_NP2013) October 18, 2020
“… too many calls by other speakers threatening to quit if you were there. They all complained about your COVID claims”.
Computational biology & biodesign are based on my work. Time to cancel them & me.
New Dark Age Cometh.
…
Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/20/delingpole-nobel-winner-michael-levitt-cancelled-for-coronavirus-wrongthink/
Remember a few decades ago when it was OK to disagree with someone? How can science possibly progress if nobody is allowed to disagree, if any dissent from group think is punished by social exclusion and bullying?
18 thoughts on ““New Dark Age Cometh”: Nobel Prize Biochemist Cancelled for Covid-19 Wrongthink”
Science survived the Roman Inquisition. Not sure it will survive Consensus Cancel Culture.
Was it any different in the USSR.
Mentioning that, Peter Lavelle from CrossTalk at RT discussed this censorship in the west and in Russia. The participants all agreed that Russia no longer this tendency to muffle what can be said and tolerated, where in Europe and USA a descend from the political correctness gets more and more suppressed.
So is Russia becoming more and more free and the industrialized west becoming the new USSR?
Naomi tried to counter this on October 1st 2020 with her letter to the head of the EU government.
Widely correct what she wrote, chapeau !
Russians scientists certainly seem free to disagree with western global warming narratives, but I’ll hang back on declaring Russia the new bearer of the torch until Putin’s enemies stop dying from exotic accidents involving radioactive substances or nerve agents.
My understanding is that the Russian ‘Official’ climate model gives far far less weight to CO2 and therefore does not predict the runaway warming of many other models. As the Russian economy is built on oil and gas sales it is hardly surprising that their officialdom favours this model, and it is no sense rocking the boat for a Russian scientist to agree with its predictions.
It even looks like it’s right too, a minor inconsequential bonus in climate science.
My theory is the Russian divergence started with the casual dismissal by Mann and Briffa in 1998 of Russian dendrochronologist Rashit Hantermirov’s advice that the Yamal tree ring samples were not evidence of unusual 20th century warning.
The Russians never to my knowledge received an apology for this insult to one of their leading scientists, but the entertainment of watching Western climate science implode probably takes some of the sting out of the situation.
What stopped Lysenkoism? It wasn’t rationality or reason, not even when the deaths were stacking up in the millions.
reality… lissenkoism was wrong…
So, let me see if I got this right. An army of ten, twenty people complained that the Good Doctor’s views on epidemiology and the Novel Coronavirus etiology … are at odds with the running narrative that we’re all gonna die, and it is The Orange Man’s fault. Their threats to pull out of the conference (which, most likely, would have been markedly enriched by their absence anyway…), and the weasels-in-charge took to shivering in anticipation of a conference failure … so cancelled the LAUDED and be-medalled Nobel Prize winning keynote speaker.
The inmates truly are in charge of the penitents.
I’ve always said, that when POLITICS infuses SCIENCE, it is the science that is run into the ground.
No proof more positive than this article.
The conference organisers are gutless. They should have told those threatening to quit to make their choice with 48 hours, communicate it them and new participants sought.
This is the only way to handle such unprofessional behaviour. There are many qualified people who are quite capable of holding polite, collegial meetings and respectful interchange.
When he is finally shown to have been correct all along, what will these “children” do? Apologize? They should be sent to finishing school for lessons on decorum.
This episode is one example of a systemic institutional failure to act professionally.
Absolutely.
It is a very worrying development in science that different opinions are not allowed. We, contrarians of climate change science, know this very well.
Covid-18 has changed its nature since the first wave. I take two examples from Finland with 5.5 million population and Sweden with 10.1 million population. Sweden is known that it had minimal counteractions against Covid-19 and its death toll rate up to date has been 5929, which is about 10 times of Finland with 355 deaths. During the first wave, the infected people in Sweden were about 1000/d and the death rate was about 90/d during the most intensive period. The same numbers in Finland were 150/d and 10/d.
Today these numbers are quite different: In Sweden, infected people are about 650/d and the death rate is about 1.5/d. The same numbers in Finland are 200 infected/d and 0.5 deaths/d. It means that Covid-19 in Sweden and Finland is now less dangerous than normal influenza. If a researcher is not allowed to say that, something is terribly wrong in western countries.
A scientist who is not a contrarian is a personified oxymoron.
A scientist who is not a contrarian is a personified oxymoron.
In my opinion, the First International Biodesign Research Conference will substantially diminished by the absence of Nobel laureate Michael Levitt. If I were planning to attend the conference, I would cancel my registration and request a refund of all fees paid. I would make it clear to the organizers that a virtual conference lacking a Nobel laureate keynote speaker is not worth the cost of admission
Search “Levitt disinvited” and you’ll see that the mainstream media isn’t reporting this. What right thinking people regard as fringe kook news (e.g. breitbart, college fix) are the sources. He’s already been canceled. He doesn’t appear on MSM outlets. He no longer exists. The new dark age isn’t “cometh” at all; it’s here and now and there appears to be no imminent fix.
When did the hard sciences start attracting the joiners of society? Those clowns who are only comfortable when in a group where everyone believes and thinks exactly the same, right or wrong. It used to be that a bunch of us could gather to discuss our ideas freely without fear of censorship or ridicule. It is outrageous that this man was uninvited to be keynote speaker just because a few other speakers don’t like what he has to say. It is just like in our climate conferences, when alarmists attempt to shut us down because they don’t agree with us.
It’s almost like they took a page directly from the Climate Liars playbook.