Crisis looms in alarmist climate science

By David Wojick |October 20th, 2020|Climate
Climate science is dominated by alarmists addicted to the idea that increasing carbon dioxide will cause dangerous global warming. How much warming is thus the central scientific question.
This question has been surprisingly difficult to answer despite 40 years of research, costing tens of billions of dollars. Now the issue is exploding because two different answers are emerging, one harmlessly low and the other dangerously high. This divergence is a crisis for the alarmist community. How they handle it remains to be seen.
What follows is a slightly technical explanation of the situation.
The issue centers on a benchmark estimate of the impact of increasing CO2 on global temperature. This is called the “equilibrium climate sensitivity” or ECS. The basic question is what will the global average temperature be when the CO2 level is double the supposedly original level of 280 ppm? That is, what will it be when we hit 560 ppm.
However, since it may take the climate system some time to adjust to this new high level, the question is what the temperature will be when the system equilibrates to this doubling, which may be some time after we hit 560. Also, this is about sensitivity, so ECS is not the new high temperature. It is the number of degrees C higher than the original temperature that this new high temperature will be.
So if the new high temperature is, say, 2.2 degrees C higher then ECS = 2.2 degrees.
Technically ECS is often an abstraction, something that only happens in climate models, but model ECS is taken as an important estimate of real ECS. In the models ECS is often estimated by simply doubling the CO2 instantaneously, whereas in reality this takes centuries.
All this said, I can now explain the emerging crisis.
For many decades the accepted model estimates of ECS have ranged from 1.5 to 4.5 degrees C. Different models give different values, but the acceptable range has not changed. That the range is so big has been a policy problem. Warming as little as 1.5 degrees might be harmless, while 4.5 might be dangerous. But the ECS range has been stubbornly persistent, refusing to narrow to a specific value.
Now, suddenly, there is a huge new problem. ECS has exploded! It is not that it is higher, or lower — it is both. Two new lines of research have diverged sharply on the estimated value of ECS.
The first line of research takes a new approach called observational ECS. The idea is that since the CO2 level is almost half way to doubling we should be able to derive ECS empirically from the observed relationship between CO2 increase and temperature increase.
There have been a number of observational studies and many are getting ECS values well below 1.5, which are harmless indeed. Values of 1.2 and 1.3 are common.
But at the same time there has been a new wave of modeling studies and these are getting ECS values way above 4.5, which would be truly dangerous. Here values of 5.2 and 5.3 are to be found.
Note that the modeling community is divided over accepting these new hot model numbers. After all, they imply that the modeling done over the last forty years or so has been wrong, including a lot of the recent modeling which is still within the old range.
The upshot of all this is that the science of ECS is in a shambles. Given that ECS addresses the core science of climate alarmism, this is truly a crisis. Has the modeling been wrong for 40 years? Is it wrong now? What about observation, which is supposed to rule in science? The scientific method says observation trumps theoretical modeling.
This is also a policy crisis. If we have no idea how sensitive the climate system will be to increasing CO2 levels then we have no basis for making climate change policy. If the observation values are right then there simply is no climate emergency.
How will this huge new uncertainty play out? Fortunately we will get at least a glimpse fairly soon. The latest IPCC assessment report (AR6) is presently under review and should be out in the next year or so. This report is supposed to review the state of climate change science, albeit from an alarmist point of view.
How the IPCC handles the exploding ECS range will be interesting to see, at the very least. They may choose to ignore it because it has to hurt alarmism. They may simply drop mention of the ECS altogether, it now being very inconvenient. But this glaring omission will be easy to call out.
Or they may only acknowledge the hot higher values, which favor alarmism. Here they risk making modeling look stupid (which it is). Plus this omission of critical evidence will also be easy to call out.
With the ECS range exploding the IPCC is caught between a hot rock and a cold hard place. So is alarmism. Stay tuned.
Author
David Wojick, Ph.D. is an independent analyst working at the intersection of science, technology and policy. For origins see
http://www.stemed.info/engineer_tackles_confusion.html
For over 100 prior articles for CFACT see
http://www.cfact.org/author/david-wojick-ph-d/
Available for confidential research and consulting.
11 thoughts on “Crisis looms in alarmist climate science”
“The basic question is what will the global average temperature be when the CO2 level is double the supposedly original level of 280 ppm? That is, what will it be when we hit 560 ppm.” No. The basic question is How does CO2 affect the temperature of the planet, if at all? As there is not one empirical study which shows that CO2 is causing the current slow apparent warming, what is all the fuss about??
“Has the modeling been wrong for 40 years? Is it wrong now? ”
The modeling has always been and always will be wrong until the IPCC is disbanded. They are the ones pushing the 3C nominal increase because they need it that large to justify their existence while the IPCC has become the arbiter of deciding what defines what the ‘consensus’ believes by what they choose to put in their reports.
The best estimate is closer to 0.3C per W/m^2, which puts the increase from the stated equivalent forcing from doubling CO2 at about 1.1C. The average W/m^2 of solar forcing contributes about 1.62 W/m^2 to the surface emissions. Each W/m^2 must contribute equally to the work done to maintain the average temperature which is proportional to T^4. The next W/m^2 will be no more powerful than any other and will also contribute 1.62 W/m^2. Increasing the current average temperature by 0.3C will increase the average emissions by about 1.62 W/m^2.
If someone can explain how the Earth can tell the next Joule of forcing from the average Joule so that the next one can do so much more work than the average one would be deserving of a Noble prize for finding a way to circumvent Conservation Of Energy.
The average W/m^2 of solar forcing contributes about 1.62 W/m^2 to the surface emissions. Each W/m^2 must contribute equally to the work done to maintain the average temperature which is proportional to T^4.
Define ‘solar forcing’.
This all begs the question of “exactly what does the term ‘global average temperature’ mean anyway?
Climate is the totality of the temperature profile at any one location. There is *no* global average location anywhere on the earth so what does a global average temperature tell you? It can’t tell you what the maximum temperatures are going to be at any location. It can’t tell you what the minimum temperature is going to be at any location. If you don’t know these two things then you don’t know the actual climate at any location either!
Concocting a global average temperature by averaging together hundreds or thousands of independent measurements gives you an uncertainty interval so large that you really can’t tell what the average actually is anyway. The uncertainty interval becomes larger than what you are trying to calculate.
It’s all a lot of time and money spent on something useless in the reality where we live.
Then there are physicists who put sensitivity way lower.
Collision and radiative processes in emission of atmospheric carbon dioxide
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1361-6463/aabac6/meta
“The line-by-line method gives the change of the global temperature (0.4+-0.1) K as a result of doubling the carbon dioxide concentration. The contribution to the global temperature change due to anthropogenic injection of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, i.e. resulted from combustion of fossil fuels, is approximately 0.02 K now.“
“Here values of 5.2 and 5.3 are to be found.”
Getting the earth’s temperature back to levels found during the Holocen Optimum are by definition dangerous?
Please defend that assertion.
”How they handle it remains to be seen.”
I can guess…. ”Modelling shows that temperatures will continue to rise dangerously while potentially masked by natural factors not yet fully understood”…
Models are just calculations. Usually in science, calculations must be confirmed by observations, if the conclusion is to be drawn that the calculations are correct.
The concept of a given temperature increase for a doubling of CO2 is based on the assumption that CO2 is the only absorber. However, it is well established that water vapor (H2O) not only plays a role, but is probably the dominant absorber. H2O is relatively constant, albeit perhaps increasing slightly with increasing temperatures. It seems to me that the correct approach is to add the absorbance of both H2O and CO2 (which have overlapping absorption features) and estimate when the addition of CO2 to the H2O results in a doubling of the absorption. That should be the basis of the ECS, not a doubling of CO2 alone.
Judith Curry makes a strong case that an ECS > 4.5C is borderline impossible and one > 6C is flat out impossible. link
When discussing the goodness of a computer model, we talk about verification and validation. link The most obvious criterion is to compare the model output with real world data.
Since the usual climate models make incorrect predictions, the obvious way to validate models runs counter to the needs and desires of the alarmists. They, therefore, invent different criteria for validation. ie. they will claim that their models are verified and validated.
Since the model predictions run hot when compared with real world data, that should be prima facie proof that they are invalid.
When we look at the inner workings of climate models it becomes obvious that they are neither verified nor validated.
It is easily shown in the lab that incoming IR of appropriate wavelength will heat a gas mixture containing CO2. There is fundamental physics to support this.
But this is not enough.
If CO2 in the air is warmed, it will try to cool. Any object warmed above ambient tries to cool. Laws of Thermodynamics.
The wide range of ECS numbers comes from a lack of observation about natural cooling – where it happens, how fast it is, if there is a feedback involved, what the numbers are and so on.
The alarmism around us comes from those who accept the physics of the warming but say next to nothing about the physics of the cooling. Half a process does not describe a complete process.
Here is a thought. Suppose that there is a concentrated source like a chimney emitting CO2. What if a part of it is reacted away, like taken up by tree growth for example, before it moves far enough to register miles away at Mauna Loa and similar as part of the well-mixed atmospheric gas. That is a mechanism that could affect our understanding, but I have never seen it tested to give numbers. Such point sources do not seem to show up in data from satellites that detect CO2. The mechanism might explain the many, many historical chemical analyses of many hundreds of ppm CO2 that are simply ignored by mainstream activism. Geoff S