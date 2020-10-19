Science is ready to save us, maybe

Guest Post by Ivor Williams
Many scientists around the world have realised that the major emitters of greenhouse gases are not likely to cut back and cripple their economies any time soon. Even China has admitted their peak emissions will not be reached until 2030, and have promised only ‘carbon neutrality’ by 2060. Those two very carefully chosen words have been interpreted by the media to mean ‘zero carbon’, but nobody seems to have noticed that if a country is chucking out 20 Gigatons of CO2 and also removing 20 Gt — thereby achieving carbon neutrality — the total CO2 content of the atmosphere does not change. Luckily (or maybe not, see later) science has a Plan B: they will control the weather.
It has been tried before. In the mid-1800s huge bonfires were lit in parts of the USA to make it rain harder. A century later dry ice pellets were tossed into clouds from aeroplanes for the same reason. The latest theories — this time to modify the climate — are called geoengineering, are more serious, more comprehensive, and far more worrying. Other labels (possibly seen as less frightening) are ‘climate intervention’ or ‘climate repair’.
There are numerous projects to manage solar radiation by deflecting some sunlight using mirrors orbiting the earth, by injecting aerosols into the high atmosphere, or by spraying clouds to make them brighter and more reflective. Alternative theories: prevent emissions by capturing the carbon in smoky chimneys, compressing it then keeping it safe somewhere for a century or two. Or remove the carbon dioxide by planting a trillion trees. These methods could be both cheaper and safer than messing about with the atmosphere, but would take a very long time.
Solar radiation management is at the moment one of the only ways that would achieve Prince Charles’ call for ‘swift and immediate action’. However, experiments with orbiting mirrors or chemicals scattered across the high atmosphere may not be quite as easy to control as heating a test tube in the lab. Tinkering with the earth’s delicate weather systems on such a massive scale could either be the miracle solution to our climate problem, or be a catastrophe the like of which this poor old world has not seen since the dinosaurs were wiped out by a flying comet.
David Shukman, the BBC’s Science Editor, is well aware of this: ‘Schemes to tackle climate change could prove disastrous for billions of people,’ he commented, ‘but might be required for the good of the planet, scientists say.’ In November 2017 Nature magazine website carried a feature headed: ‘We can and must govern climate engineering.’ Their contributor, Stephen Anderson, warned that ‘scientists do not yet know what the adverse consequences of climate engineering could be.’ More recent comments from a Harvard scientist: ‘solar geoengineering (is) an awful action that might nevertheless be needed.’
No-one seemed to worry too much about consequences in 1958; the then Director of the US Weather Bureau wrote about dropping 10 ‘clean’ megaton bombs over the Arctic, or at least consider blackening the icecap to reduce its albedo. There have been other attempts to affect the climate. In 1982 the United Nations was given similar advice: to turn deserts and snowfields black, this time to ward off what they thought was the imminent ice age. Or the ‘inventor’ (that’s what the newspapers called him) who set out with four workmen in 2010 to paint the peaks of the Andes white to combat global warming. This was a serious project funded by the World Bank. Are they still at it, I wonder?
But at that United Nations conference in 1982 the expert’s advice was not only about dropping soot on the icecaps, but also to raise vast quantities of water vapour from the oceans with H-bombs. (What is it about meteorology and big bangs?) This was another casually mentioned but potentially disastrous solution to the supposed ice age threat.
So the world turns, and we are today gripped by messages of doom about the end of civilisation unless we can avoid, mitigate or somehow prevent our precious earth heating up while we lobsters do nothing. The UK’s aim for zero carbon by 2050, by the way, is of no use; to reduce our measly 1% contribution to the emission total — even by the full amount — would have little or no effect, as it would be far outweighed by the increase elsewhere. The ‘do nothing’ phase may continue for some time, which favours the expensive, dangerous but temptingly fast-acting solar radiation projects.
As climate agitation takes firmer hold, some country’s leader, anxious about waning support (as they all are eventually), will say to his scientists: go ahead, save the world. When that happens, remember that ‘while it could prove disastrous for billions of people … it might be required for the good of the planet.’ So that’s all right then. Science is coming to our rescue. Prince Charles might get what he wished for.
Credentials: 7 years in the Met Office, Fellow of the R Met Soc since 1983, long-time freelance on meteorology and climate change, careful research for article above. Scanned copies could be sent as evidence for all points mentioned.
Unfortunately, insane people do not realize that they are insane and continue causing disaster.
You are describing Nancy”Nero” Pelosi.
I don’t see the insanity in this scenario.
The government pours public money into hair-brained geoengineering schemes and the geoengineering companies spend the money on their ideas. The owners of the companies get rich off their schemes and donate large sums of taxpayer money back to the poltical parties that favor them. The political parties use that money to stay in power and the cycle repeats.
Doesn’t sound so insane to me, sounds pretty rational actually.
“Tinkering with the earth’s delicate weather systems on such a massive scale could either be the miracle solution to our climate problem, or be a catastrophe the like of which this poor old world has not seen since the dinosaurs were wiped out by a flying comet.”
Anyone concerned about”tinkering with the earth’s delicate wather systems”, must worried sick by the beating of it with a baseball bat.
And yet, nothing unusual is happening with climate. So hitting a planet with a baseball bat, is pretty ineffective. You’d have to hit it with something closer to its own size.
None of the AGW shills here can answer this simple question….
In what ways has the global climate changed in the last 50 years, that can be scientifically proven to be of human causation?
All that has happened is a small amount of highly beneficial warming out of the coldest period in 10,000 years.
And the whole planet should be very thankful it didn’t go the other way. !!
‘The planet is dying due to human activity’ say the warmists.
Then they say ‘ you can’t geoengineer it as puny humans can’t affect the mighty planet’ mmmmmm.
Solar powered cloud ships in the Pacific. Cheap, simple and totally reversible. If even needed…
Except WE AREN’T..
We are returning accidentally buried carbon back into the carbon cycle, where it belongs.
You know…. that cycle that provides for every living creature on the planet.
Yes.. even you, loy, are totally dependent on that carbon cycle.
And as you have proven, there is NO EVIDENCE it is doing anything except enhance the biosphere. !
The first, most fundamental mistake the author makes is his belief Earth’s weather systems are “delicate.”
From that flaw everything else is pseudoscience and superstition on his part.
Hey anything is going to do more than emission control as a plan … literally anything will do more than it.
“Or remove the carbon dioxide by planting a trillion trees. ”
Right now millions of trees are cut to be burned in European power stations: Eco logic in action.
Very sci-fi: terraforming on terra. Energy budget alone for such a project will dwarf the total human expenditure of thermal energy for the past 5k years, and the only proven source for that energy available is hydrocarbon combustion. Well done. I’m sure that the political system required for such a project will be generous, understanding, and compassionate. Might even show results, although not necessarily good ones, before the end of the millenium. Let’s have the Eloi in for supper, shall we?
Plant trees? You bet, but the rest, is bullshit.
Trees plant themselves far more effectively than we ever could. !
See how much the biosphere has expanded in response to the rise in atmospheric CO2.
I doubt we could have done that by planting trees.
“Many scientists…”
Methodological hacks.
Just reverse engineer rocks. Put it all back where it came from.
‘Many scientists around the world have realised that the major emitters of greenhouse gases are not likely to cut back and cripple their economies any time soon. ‘
Untrue. Look at the world’s 10 largest economies: all the European ones have seriously cut back on Co2 and there is NO discernable impact on their economies as a result of that. None.
LOL, You are so funny, griff
Even Germany still uses some 84% of CO2 releasing energy.
https://i.postimg.cc/h4rfCm0g/Germany-primary-energy-2020.png
And globally, wind and solar barely register.
Its nearly ALL CO2 releasing fuels.
https://ourworldindata.org/exports/global-primary-energy_v13_850x600.svg
“all the European ones have seriously cut back on Co2 and there is NO discernable impact on their economies as a result of that. None.”
Tell it to Xi. Just in case it may not have occurred to him.
Rubbish UK and EU are just outsource their emissions out to Russia and China which is why CO2 just hit 415ppm. Even your beloved Guardian has reported that fact that the UK is the biggest outsourcer of emissions and you have achieved absolutely nothing
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2019/oct/21/britain-is-g7s-biggest-net-importer-of-co2-emissions-per-capita-says-ons
Like all leftards you forget to look at the result … you guilted yourself and go to sleep thinking you are saving the world when you are doing nothing.
Also,no discernible result on
a) the level of CO2 and
b) the global temperature.
Loadsa munny spent on ( not so) hot air!
But seriously higher energy prices .And you pontificate that there is no discernible impact on their economies?
There’s no discernible effect even after the Thunbergian experiment in the relentless rise of atmospheric CO2 either. So we‘ve got something wrong, have we? Human caused CO2 emissions are insignificant at whatever level of economic agony. Oh, let’s forbid sub-Saharan Africa to build coal fired power stations in order to please Griff. They won’t mind – they can burn local biomass as long as it lasts.
“Tinkering with the earth’s delicate weather systems on such a massive scale could either be the miracle solution to our climate problem, or be a catastrophe the like of which this poor old world has not seen since the dinosaurs were wiped out by a flying comet.”
But geoengineering needn’t be blindly leapt into. Pilot projects could be employed first, and further expansion canceled if negative effects are observed.