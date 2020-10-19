Michael Mann: Whether or not Trump gets re-elected … could determine the fate of our planet

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Michael Mann, President Trump has emboldened world leaders like Australia’s Scott Morrison to be less ambitious on climate change. But why does Mann think Biden would make such a difference, given the Biden family’s high level involvement in non-US fossil fuel giants like Burisma?
For Australia’s sake, I hope Trump’s climate science denialism loses
Michael Mann
Sat 17 Oct 2020 06.00 AEDT
US policy has emboldened Scott Morrison to be less ambitious on climate, just when so much is at stake
Anyone in Australia who witnessed the Black Summer bushfires (as I did), and anyone in the US who experienced the thick smoke from our western wildfires (as I have), knows how much damage climate change is already doing. The stark reality is that worldwide efforts to avert ever-more catastrophic climate change impacts lie in the balance in the 2020 US election.
Donald Trump will go down in history bearing substantial responsibility for the deaths of over 200,000 Americans due to his rejection of the advice of public health experts and his refusal to endorse policies such as social distancing and mask-wearing that could have saved many thousands of lives. But his rejection of the science of climate change sets the stage for a far greater toll. Far more human lives will be lost from the impacts of climate change if we fail to act.
Whether or not Trump gets re-elected – and how other countries like Australia respond to the outcome of the US election – could determine the fate of our planet. Indeed, I’ve stated that a second Trump term might well be “game over for the climate” if it leads to the collapse of international efforts to act.
The damage caused by Trump’s climate denial is painfully visible within the US as we endure climate change-fuelled extreme weather events, including unprecedented wildfires in the west and unprecedented hurricanes in the east. But the damage can be felt around the world. Trump has proudly, and shamelessly, trumpeted his climate denialism on the global stage, joining with petrostates such as Russia, Saudi Arabia and Brazil in opposing international climate efforts.
Indeed, Trump’s actions have emboldened Australia to be less ambitious on climate too, prime minister Scott Morrison following Trump’s lead in promoting climate denial, coddling fossil fuel interests and blocking efforts to support a clean, renewable energy transition.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/oct/17/for-australias-sake-i-hope-trumps-climate-science-denialism-loses
Despite Joe Biden’s rhetoric on climate change, his son Hunter Biden has been travelling the world making business deals with Ukrainian Gas Giant Burisma, BHR (which apparently invested in African mines), and a string of Chinese companies which did who knows what.
So in my opinion it could be argued that the Biden family has a substantial ongoing personal involvement with petroleum and extractive industry companies.
19 thoughts on “Michael Mann: Whether or not Trump gets re-elected … could determine the fate of our planet”
For just once, Michael Mann is right. Whether or not Trump gets re-elected will determine the fate of the planet and our lives. If Biden is elected, there will be a monumental environmental, financial and sociological disaster.
From what I have heard coming from Giuliani, Bannon, and others Hunter belongs in prison for the rest of his life. The talk is that the videos of Hunter show him torturing young girls while on drugs. Giuliani basically says that he doesn’t even want to try and describe these acts in any more detail than that they represent gross sexual abuse of minors and torture of minors. All allowed for by the CCP as they entangled and enticed a willing Hunter with this and a billion plus dollars.
And the head of the FBI, Wray, has kept this quiet for almost one year.
I knew there was something to the Hunter story when Shiff called it Russian disinformation….talk about beating a dead horse.
BlazeTV is hosting a video called Riding the Dragon that independently documents Hunter’s links to China. While many things on the site require a membership, the video can be watched for free. Hunter has depending on the source between 1.5 and 2 billion dollars of China’s money. Does anyone think that Hunter received that money out of the goodness of China’s heart?
I think China is going to want a lot of favors and looking the other way on the environment or slave labor is only a small part of what China will want in return. I doubt very much that Hunter will be able to deliver anything that China wants and his father will be in charge of keeping China happy so the money stays in Biden hands.
Ya beat me to it.
President Trump is the only thing standing between us and complete SJW/Antifa/BLM chaos.
It will be the end of the world for Mann if all his funding gets jammed.
If Trump wins, the planet is safe, the people are safe. If Trump loses, the planet will surely become a fireball in 10, 20, 100, 1000 years from now, and Planned Populations will persist and progress as the ethical (“moral”) Choice.
Ha, Ha, Ha, Ha!!!!!
Perhaps someone should explain to the fool that politicians in democracies simply reflect what the public wants because they have to get elected. We are going to fail to act because there isn’t enough support to act in any meaningful way. If you tried to do what they want there would be riots in the street and civil war.
I wish that were right LdB. My experience is that before the election politicians indeed reflect what they think the public wants to hear but after the election they do what they want, to hell with the public. I agree with all the previous comments, Trump’s re-election is critical to ensuring the future of western democracy and our way of life, not just in America either.
Here is some of the “who knows what”
https://nypost.com/2019/10/10/6-facts-about-hunter-bidens-business-dealings-in-china/
That’s a perfect frightened look on the face of alarmist activist, Michael Mann. Of course, I suspect that he’s not frightened in the least, so I might have more accurately said faker, liar, alarmist, activist, Dr. Fraudpants Michael Mann.
It will be the end of the US Constitutional Republic for sure.
If the Dems win the Senate and the WH, that will mean they can re-write US laws as they want by first eliminating the 150 year old legislative filibuster.
Once the filibuster is completely gone, they can use simple majorites in Congress and a Presidential signature to trample all over the Constitution by next destroying the Supreme Court by adding 4 to 6 liberal Justices who accept the “living Constitution” nonsense.
The Democrats, so hungry for total power, will completely “California” the rest of the US.
After they will pack the Supreme Court, they will add DC and PR as states to gain 4 more senate votes for Dems to ensure no Demorat in a Purple state gets cold feet and spoils their plans for total power by holding back his/her vote in the Senate on their destruction of the US.
They will force the States to accept California style ballot harvesting, a complete destruction of the Electoral College process for Presidential election, and grant citizenship and voting rights to 20 million illegal aliens. All of that will ensure no Republican can ever again occupy the White House. And the packed Supreme, packed with Libtards, will Rubber Stamp approve it all for the Democrat-Marxists and their schemes.
And irrelevant science of the Climate Scam and the Green New Deal will be completely unmasked as the Marxist Trojan Horse that climate change claims have always been.
With universal mail-in voting, who needs ballot harvesting?
Vote by mail has already been shown to guarantee one-party rule in OR and WA.
Everyone needs a purpose in life, even learning disabled climate zealots. For some of the aforementioned the purpose is the entertainment of others through their self-immersion into the role of court jester, and nobody does it better than Mickey Mannish. “Hear yea hear yea – the planet is in grave danger if one particular human out of over 8 billion doesn’t get fired in the next few weeks.” God forbid if someone who believes in market forces and the rule of law were to have yet another four years to make the wealthiest and most powerful nation on earth even more so, while simultaneously ramping up efforts to end and prevent wars, and punish autocratic sadistic dictators for the misery they bring down on their own citizens. Worst of all if Nov. 3 extends stability and wisdom in the White House, there may actually be a collapse of the long profitable pyramid scheme called Global Warming. How will we all survive?
With the Climategate exposures of Michael Manns “hide the decline” among many dishonest and unscientific actions Michael Manns opinion on anything is about as useful as used toilet paper!
Once an alarmist, always an alarmist.
Trump limited the fatalities from the Wuhan virus by his quick actions to shut down travel from China and Europe.
Had Trump not done so, the estimates were that over two million people would die. Trump took this move against the advise of all his 21 advisors, including Dr. Fauci, and against the advice of all the Democrats. Had Trump listened to them, instead of following his own instincts (and intelligence reports), then many more people would be suffering right now.
As for human-caused weather events, Michael Mann couldn’t prove a human connection to a fire or a hurricane if his life depended on it. He wants you to just take his word for it. Prove it Michael, or go home.
Time for this one: