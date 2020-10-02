@CNN ’s Fake Climate Propaganda Lies Exposed, Again

Guest essay by Vijay Jayaraj
Recently, CNN ran a major, multi-part article titled “The one chance we have: The pandemic gave the world a golden opportunity to fix the climate crisis. We’re about to waste it.”
CNN’s global reach and its popularity mean that most readers and viewers are prone to consider its articles at face value. Almost everything about that headline would seem sensible for people who are not aware of the intricate details of climate sciences.
For environmental researchers like me, headlines like these are a major red flag, and they often exaggerate reality to portray a false sense of alarm. A closer look at the details presented in the article only affirmed the skepticism I had towards the alarmist headline.
CNN says,
“…the biggest fossil fuel-producing countries are injecting taxpayer money into propping up polluting industries. And exclusive new data shows these decisions are taking the world a step closer to a climate catastrophe.”
For its attack on fossil fuels, CNN handpicked four countries that use coal: Australia, India, Canada, and Poland. The long and one-sided article briefly addresses the concern of the workers who are currently employed in the fossil fuel sector in these countries, but then it quickly reverts back to the need for these fossil fuel industries to be shut down. The only problem: lies.
Big Climate Lies to Promote Big Alarmist Agenda
The article’s sub-section on India claims that “erratic monsoon rains have made it difficult for farmers (in India) to predict when to plant and harvest crops,” indirectly implying that climate change has impacted the farmers and the agricultural sector.
Further, the authors state that “India is also staring down the barrel of an extreme weather crisis, with droughts, floods and drinking water shortages devastating thousands of lives each year—and impacting the country’s already battered economy.”
But agricultural data show that India is on a record streak for agricultural crop output, consistently producing more and more staple crop outputs each year. Cereal yield data show that India’s output—of wheat, rice, maize, barley, oats, rye, millet, sorghum, buckwheat, and mixed grains—is constantly increasing, thus ensuring enough production for domestic demand and export.
India’s farm exports rose 23.24 percent in March through June 2020. Water availability in India’s reservoirs are 40 to 50 percent higher than last year. This, accompanied by a normal rainfall season, will make the agriculture sector grow by 3 percent in 2020–2021.
India’s Niti Ayog, of the national government’s official planning commission, said that “agriculture alone will give more than 0.5 percent to the growth rate of Indian economy.” So, the notion that India’s farming sector is in peril due to climate change and that it has hit the economy is false.
Besides, the rainfall pattern in India has always been erratic, with no consistent pattern, a fact attested by India’s longest available national rainfall data. The recent success in agriculture has been a testament to India’s growing economy that enabled the use of agricultural technology.
Stories Do Not Necessarily Match Reality
CNN, in the article’s section against coal mines, claimed that the people in the Indian State of Chhattisgarh are “losing forests and livelihoods” because of the expansion of coal mines. But the data on employment, once again, reveals a completely contrasting situation.
The data, a national survey on quality of jobs and employment growth derived by analyzing a number of key reports, revealed that Chhattisgarh was ranked first for employment and quality of jobs nationally. The state also ranked third for the growth rate of employment, while being ranked very high for income equality and gender equality.
CNN’s portrayal of coal mines destroying the employment situation in the state is a complete falsehood that conveniently avoids readily available employment data points.
Moreover, the claims on forest loss are also false at a national level. India’s forest cover has actually increased between 2018 and 2019, according to the official forest census report (high degree of accuracy).
For CNN and other mainstream media, the goal is simple: to create climate fear among the masses by skewing data to suit their narrative. It is time their lies were called out, refuted by official data and statistics.
Vijay Jayaraj (M.Sc., Environmental Science, University of East Anglia, England), is a Research Contributor for the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation and resides in New Delhi, India.
12 thoughts on “@CNN ’s Fake Climate Propaganda Lies Exposed, Again”
The Communist News Network’s popularity and reach are a shadow of what it one was.
Vijay Jayaraj ==> Very nicely done!
Well researched rebuttal and Kudos for doing so!!!!
We have to constantly remind ourselves of the warnings given to us by WikiLeaks about the compliant news media in bed with the corrupt and entrenched political class and the globalist. We see a prime example of this every day when we watch the main stream media.
Why would anyone watch CNN?
Are all the other channels broken.
CNN has become very adept at finding some “authority” to say exactly what they want to advance their agenda. The amazing thing is that there are lots of these (verbal prostitutes?) willing liars and they deliver with a straight face and great conviction (sort of like I imagine prostitutes do!). On the other hand, anything positive for the other view is either ignored or insulted. Who is the CNN audience? I admit I watch it sometimes hoping for some actual useful news, then I start shouting at the TV and my dogs look at me funny. Good article by Vijay, thanks.
Galloping Greening of the planet and attendant bumper harvests are the only palpable climate change that is unequivocally happening and it is the one thing that climate science largely ignores. Oh they put out occasional articles showing that Greening is bad because it would be indecent to not acknowledge it at all.
The most recent effort was a study on greening of the tundra. The poker player’s ‘tell’ there was that in these latitudes a bit of warming could be identified as the main reason. However, the planet is Greening pretty much in its entirety, and most notably in arid regions, where warming isnt a factor at all. But CO2 rise is the major factor in most.
A case is made for increased precipitation in some areas, but the fact that higher CO2 in the atmosphere gives drought resistance to plants because there is a lesser need for water for plant growth, guarantees that greening will occur fringing and encroaching on dry regions. Moreover, in the temperate regions where water is not lacking and temperatures are already adequate, forests are expanding, existing trees are fattening and greater farm output is occurring on much smaller acreages largely due to CO2 fertilization.
This elephant in the room is a blind spot to doctrinaire climate researchers because the massively positive value of ‘carbon’ from fossil fuels, both in their burning and in their contribution to this Great Greening and bumper harvests can’t be ignored for too much longer.
Oh, and sealevel rise? If pumping of aquifers for farming has contributed to noticeable sealevel rise, how much reversal of this sealevel rise will occur with a burgeoning natural biomass greatly dwarfing mere farm croppage?
Gary,
Excellent comment! In addition to the benefits of increased CO2, what are the benefits of a larger and healthier biosphere? Regardless of what the changing natural cycles bring us, whether warming or cooling, a more resilient environment is a boon to ALL life! We are wasting billions of dollars on a problem that doesn’t exist, while ignoring major problems that could be repaired with those moneys!
What about desertification? The satellite images clearly show that the deserts are greening around the edges but could we do more if we utilized theories like Allan Savory’s that wise animal husbandry could speed up the process of restoring desert to fertile land? Wise use of forest resources could be beneficial, not only by providing good paying jobs, but by preventing the disasterous fires we have recently seen burning in Australia and the western US!
The biggest waste is the prevention of development in poor nations because of misguided religious fears against fossil fuels in particular and capitalism in general. Capitalism has given more liberty and prosperity to more people than all other systems combined! The huge decline in poverty over the last 20 or 30 years has not only lead to greater health, but also a slowing or a decline in population growth in some nations. Not allowing Third World countries to develop their own infrastructure and resources reveals a wide streak of racism that has always been a hallmark of colonialist thinking! Sadly, GangGreen seems to get away with this sort of thinking constantly! They are never held to account for the lives they damage or destroy in their childish flailing about for wokeness and Right Thought!
Yep. What do you do when you know that people are deliberately trying to lead you astray? You look for stuff that is hard to fake. When I hear stories about environmental devastation, I look out my windows and see something like an Earthly Paradise. It seems that the worst devastation is in poor countries.
When I am told that I have to mend my environmental ways, I look out my windows.
If it weren’t for airports running CNN 24/7, I don’t think CNN would have viewers.
CNN is old, dead, and irrelevant.
CNN’s target audience with the lies and propaganda are not Indians. They are Western Europeans and North America audiences, mostly those watching CNN are ideologically aligned with these beliefs to begin with. They won’t be changing minds in other words, they’ll just be confirming already held beliefs about the catastrophic nature of climate change. In other words they are just reinforcing a superstition/myth in their liberal audience.
As such it is not meant to convince, but rather to act a climate porn for those inclined to want to believe the climate lies who watch CNN.
Climate has nothing to do with the increased production. I was cleaning up my bookmarks today and ran across one that clearly explains the real problem. India was socialist and switched to a free market resulting in a huge increase in production.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/10/failure-of-socialism-israel-india-united-kingdom-adopted-free-market-policies-and-prospered/