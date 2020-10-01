Study: Global Warming Heating Nights Faster than Days

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

And both increased and decreased cloud cover is bad.

Global heating warming up ‘nights faster than days’

Effect seen across much of world will have profound consequences, warn scientists

Damian Carrington

Environment editor

The climate crisis is heating up nights faster than days in many parts of the world, according to the first worldwide assessment of how global heating is differently affecting days and nights.

The findings have “profound consequences” for wildlife and their ability to adapt to the climate emergency, the researchers said, and for the ability of people to cool off at night during dangerous heatwaves.

The scientists compared the rises in daytime and night-time temperatures over the 35 years up to 2017. Global heating is increasing both, but they found that over more than half of the world’s land there was a difference of at least 0.25C between the day and night rises.

…

The changes are the result of global heating causing changes to clouds. Where cloud cover increases, sunlight is blocked during the day but the clouds retain more heat and humidity at night, like a blanket.

This leads to nights getting increasingly hotter compared with days. Where cloud cover is decreasing, mostly in regions that are already dry, there is more sunlight during the day, which pushes temperatures up more rapidly.

..,.

Cox’s team also looked at vegetation growth and found that it was reduced where nights were getting warmer faster than days, probably because the increased cloud cover blocks the sun.

However, plant growth was also reduced in places where the days warmed more, as there were fewer clouds and less rainfall. Both effects are likely to cut crop yields and, for example, reduce nectar and pollen production that many insects rely on.

…