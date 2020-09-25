“Climate Change” is greening the Arctic – and this is bad?

From NASA Goddard:
Warming Temperatures are Driving Arctic Greening
As Arctic summers warm, Earth’s northern landscapes are changing. Using satellite images to track global tundra ecosystems over decades, a new study found the region has become greener, as warmer air and soil temperatures lead to increased plant growth.
“The Arctic tundra is one of the coldest biomes on Earth, and it’s also one of the most rapidly warming,” said Logan Berner, a global change ecologist with Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, who led the recent research. “This Arctic greening we see is really a bellwether of global climatic change – it’s a biome-scale response to rising air temperatures.”
The study, published this week in Nature Communications, is the first to measure vegetation changes spanning the entire Arctic tundra, from Alaska and Canada to Siberia, using satellite data from Landsat, a joint mission of NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Other studies have used the satellite data to look at smaller regions, since Landsat data can be used to determine how much actively growing vegetation is on the ground. Greening can represent plants growing more, becoming denser, and/or shrubs encroaching on typical tundra grasses and moss.
When the tundra vegetation changes, it impacts not only the wildlife that depend on certain plants, but also the people who live in the region and depend on local ecosystems for food. While active plants will absorb more carbon from the atmosphere, the warming temperatures could also be thawing permafrost, thereby releasing greenhouse gasses. The research is part of NASA’s Arctic Boreal Vulnerability Experiment (ABoVE), which aims to better understand how ecosystems are responding in these warming environments and the broader social implications.
Berner and his colleagues used the Landsat data and additional calculations to estimate the peak greenness for a given year for each of 50,000 randomly selected sites across the tundra. Between 1985 and 2016, about 38% of the tundra sites across Alaska, Canada, and western Eurasia showed greening. Only 3% showed the opposite browning effect, which would mean fewer actively growing plants. To include eastern Eurasian sites, they compared data starting in 2000, when Landsat satellites began regularly collecting images of that region. With this global view, 22% of sites greened between 2000 and 2016, while 4% browned.
“Whether it’s since 1985 or 2000, we see this greening of the Arctic evident in the Landsat record,” Berner said. “And we see this biome-scale greening at the same time and over the same period as we see really rapid increases in summer air temperatures.”
The researchers compared these greening patterns with other factors, and found that it’s also associated with higher soil temperatures and higher soil moisture. They confirmed these findings with plant growth measurements from field sites around the Arctic.
“Landsat is key for these kinds of measurements because it gathers data on a much finer scale than what was previously used”, said Scott Goetz, a professor at Northern Arizona University who also worked on the study and leads the ABoVE Science Team. This allows the researchers to investigate what is driving the changes to the tundra. “There’s a lot of microscale variability in the Arctic, so it’s important to work at finer resolution while also having a long data record,” Goetz said. “That’s why Landsat is so valuable.”
NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland
17 thoughts on ““Climate Change” is greening the Arctic – and this is bad?”
Well, finally, some good news in a world of constant bad news. This should be a cause for celebration. Just think of all the new possibility for life, whereas just 50 years ago, it was just cold barren frozen tundra. And before that, it was buried under a mile or two of ice.
Are you saying this has happened because of these trace gasses? So they can have some affects, when they’re good affects.
Mostly natural variability, and perhaps other manmade influences going on totally unrelated to CO2, but the tiny bit of warming from CO2 is very welcome. If it were all CO2, then why wouldn’t Antartica have seen the same level of warming as the NH? If CO2 were to retard heat flows out to space, you would think we would see it very visibly in Antartica, and we don’t. Antartica has less water vapor, (it’s a desert) so CO2 should have a higher effect there and it doesn’t add any additional warming. CO2 plays a very tiny role in any atmospheric warming by slowing down outbound radiation and certainly isn’t the magical control knob for the climate.
uhhh “…associated with higher soil temperatures and higher soil moisture.” Did they consider higher CO2 levels??
These researchers still believe the disproved superstition that thawing permafrost is a net source of GHG emissions. It will take some time for that superstition (negative learning, the learning of a wrong concept) to disappear. It will take some time before that “net source” superstition is replaced with the studies that show the thawing permafrost, while yes it does emit methane, is a net sink for CO2. The summer-fall seasonal drawdown of CO2 as recorded in the Barrow CO2 record is screaming that hard fact. The rest of the year the permafrost is refreezes and is neutral.
“…the studies that show the thawing permafrost…. is a net sink for CO2..”
What studies?
Okay, this really does explain everything. Natural changes made by Mother Nature are something these people simply cannot control. They are so frantic about it that they are almost delusional. They have ZERO control over what the planet does, they can’t deal with it, and even though change is a natural occurrence and takes place regularly, it just terrifies them.
You have to feel somewhat sorry for people like that. When the next Really Long Duration Cold Event occurs, they won’t know what to do about it, either.
I do not understand how anyone can be so utterly terrified of natural changes. Perhaps someone will be kind enough to explain it to me.
“Man has to subdue the earth and dominate it, because as the ‘image of God’ he is a person, that is to say, a subjective being capable of acting in a planned and rational way, capable of deciding about himself, and with a tendency to self-realization.”
That or s. th. like that must be the reason, BS, I now, but it’s based on religion….
It depends on the philosophy. The secular philosophies, yes and no. The Judeo-Christian lines prioritizes people over Nature, but also advises a separation of logical domains, and normalizes a need for reconciliation.
Yeah, but, Krishna, they have no real religious connections and that argument, as we both know, does not hold water. In fact, a sieve is better at holding water. Nothing about them is rational, with the exception of their intense greed.
Excellent comment. Climate never stops changing, often quite dramatically. I have no idea why some people wish that moments in time should be permanent, and why they always assume that changes will be for the worse. Strange.
So, the takeaway is that the prophecy of catastrophic anthropogenic global cooling… warming… change is a first-order forcing of green, which is a setback for Green collecting clean, renewable green[backs].
I am proud of the many thousand tons of precious, life-giving, beneficial, trace gas CO2 that I have contributed to the atmosphere and hope to contribute many thousand tons more. People and animals are living better lives because Earth has been brought back from the brink of CO2 starvation.
At least you’re being honest about your contribution and the powerful affect it can have.