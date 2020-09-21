Climate FAIL: Working from Home Would Overload Australia’s Renewable Energy Grid

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t JoNova – The Aussie Government ABC has advised people to commute to the office rather than trying to work from home, to prevent blackouts caused by everyone working from home switching on their air conditioners.
Why working from home could be a disaster for Australia’s electricity grid this summer
Air conditioners could send Australia’s power grid into meltdown this summer, as roughly one third of the workforce do their jobs from home, experts have warned.
Key points:
- Air-conditioning drives power demand in peak periods
- Higher numbers of people working from home will likely mean more stress on Australia’s power grid
- Last summer was Australia’s second-hottest on record
According to research company Roy Morgan, more than 4.3 million Australians are working from home as employees and employers continue to take a cautious approach to coronavirus social-distancing.
But warmer weather has come with a warning that increased use of air-conditioning in homes could lead to more blackouts and higher electricity bills.
“Air-conditioning is what drives our maximum demand in Australia,” said Peter Dobney, the former founding chairman of the Energy Users Association of Australia.
“We can expect higher prices, in fact, I think that’s a certainty.”
…
“It’s very clear there is a risk here, with the air-conditioning running in the home and in the building at the same time,” Dr Bannister said.
“And cooling a house, it’s not as well insulated as a building, and the home may be less energy efficient.”
…
Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-09-21/why-working-from-home-could-spark-power-disaster-down-under/12667814
Could the utter failure of Australia’s green revolution possibly get any funnier?
Greens finally got something they really wanted – less commuting, more people working from home – only to see this victory slipping from their grasp, because their precious renewable energy heavy electricity grid cannot handle the load of more people working from home.
17 thoughts on "Climate FAIL: Working from Home Would Overload Australia's Renewable Energy Grid"
At least someone is thinking of unintended consequences………
This revelation by the ABC reveals and exposes 1) dependence on fossil fuels and/or 2) the inability of Australia to depend solely on electricity.
1) the commutes to work very likely consume more energy than sustaining a given household temperature for the workday period. The difference is that the ABC in effect shifts the energy burden to fossil fuels (which they apparently despise) from electricity. Imagine if all transportation, in real terms cars, were all electric. The commute demands and thus burden on electricity would be higher than if everyone worked from home.
2) The ABC revelation is in effect trying to hide the fact that Australia’s dependence on “renewable energy” electricity cannot alone reliably keep up with a reasonable level of consumption by its citizenry.
Either way, Australia can’t win with “renewables”. It is a House of Cards.
Not to mention that EVs are still more expensive than their comparable ICE vehicles. If you were to increase demand for EVs 100 times or whatever it would take to replace all ICE vehicles, than both the cost of the vehicle and electricity would be MUCH higher than driving an ICE currently.
I’m guessing that a building is not better insulated than a house per se. Buildings, being a lot larger, have a more favourable surface to volume ratio and that reduces heat transfer to the environment.
How much of a building’s air conditioning is required for the heat generated by the occupants and their computers? In Canada, in the winter, some buildings have to get rid of heat because of the occupant load. So, if an Australian building is only half occupied, I’m guessing it will take noticeably less air conditioning.
Some energy conservation measures are quick and reasonably inexpensive. The Australian utilities or the government could subsidise those, if they aren’t doing so already.
When I dumped 18 inches of cellulose insulation into the attic of my otherwise well insulated house, it cut my air conditioning requirements by about half.
So, Emma Elsworthy, enough freaking out about all the people working from home. There are solutions to the problem.
Back in the 1990’s I was told that most office buildings would still be using the air conditioner down to around 50 degrees F. Since then, buildings and windows have continued to get more efficient. On the other hand, lights and computers don’t produce as much heat.
More fossil fuel for transport, tire wear and tear, office buildings turning on and off. Yeah, there’s no Green win without your economy converting into a 3rd world you-know-what.
Maybe there is something to be said for an RV type refrigerator/freezer that doesn’t work on a compressor technology but just a thermal heat source. An RV refrigerator does not have a compressor or use any moving parts to cool things down. This is called an absorption refrigerator. Basically, an absorption fridge uses a heating element or a flame to heat a combination of ammonia, hydrogen gas, and water. When using shore power 120-220 VAC or 12 VDC type of for a heating element, (or from a generator), the heat is produced by an element or flame which circulates the refrigerant and provides the cooling just through thermal circulation and gravity.
Perhaps an additional type of advance can be made for basic thermal air conditioning, wherein you heat up a substance all day that provides this heat long after the sun sets, providing A/C all day and well into the night, as long as you have a source of thermal heat. Millions of RV/campers have one of these fridge/freezers, and they are very efficient. The same concept should work for providing air conditioning from thermal heat. I am surprised the technology hasn’t advanced for a simple A/C.
This article neglects the “never enough” mindset of the Greentards.
In their tiny-minds, a shortage driven electricity black-out is simply evidence of not enough OPM has been thrown at wind and solar power schemes.
The Never-Enough mindset is one of the key defining features of socialism and its failures. Whatever the policy of socialism, it ultimately fails both in physical realities (resource limitations such as unrealiable winds and solar of course doesn’t work at night) and in not understanding human behavior. And when socialist policy fails somewhere, the socialists claim it was because not enough resources were devoted. No amount of allocation is ever enough for socialists. And they will never acknowledge that no matter how much resources are devoted, it always and ultimately fails. Because as everyone knows by now, it’s all fun and games and good times until you run out of OPM.
Guess what: OPM is on the verge of extinction!
Surely the Australians have enough expertise to design a proper electrical grid that takes into consideration expected demand and build enough supply to cover it, along with reserves. If not, there are some California consulting companies that can help. How hard is it in today’s world? It’s not like we haven’t been doing it for 70 years or more.
This brings up a question in my American mind: How many traditional power plants have you Aussies shut down in say the last 5-10 years? How many new plants have been built in that time frame?
It would appear that absolutely nothing has changed in terms of foresight by the greens. “Immediate action is required” has not yet in any of their endeavors that i can think of resulted in a positive change. The list of failures is endless seemingly, and even the former acolytes are now turning on them and pointing out the unintended consequences are worse than the disease.
Of course IMHO there never was any intent to go green, but rather to go Marxist regardless of the consequences.
I can assure you I started out as a fist shaking believer in “global Warming”, but gradually became jaded as I saw what appeared to be lie after lie about this issue.
I remain open to changing my mind again, but it will be difficult as I have done extensive research into the Marxist roots of the cause, starting with my favorite Maurice Strong who at least was somewhat honest about the intentions to destroy Capitalism and moved himself to China eventually to live life in his chosen economic system. One system that has been roundly, thoroughly and repeatedly shown to not work (putting it nicely) with the deaths of 100,000,000 to show for it.
