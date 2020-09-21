Climate FAIL: Working from Home Would Overload Australia’s Renewable Energy Grid

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova – The Aussie Government ABC has advised people to commute to the office rather than trying to work from home, to prevent blackouts caused by everyone working from home switching on their air conditioners.

Why working from home could be a disaster for Australia’s electricity grid this summer

By Emma Elsworthy

Air conditioners could send Australia’s power grid into meltdown this summer, as roughly one third of the workforce do their jobs from home, experts have warned.

Key points:

Air-conditioning drives power demand in peak periods

Higher numbers of people working from home will likely mean more stress on Australia’s power grid

Last summer was Australia’s second-hottest on record

According to research company Roy Morgan, more than 4.3 million Australians are working from home as employees and employers continue to take a cautious approach to coronavirus social-distancing.

But warmer weather has come with a warning that increased use of air-conditioning in homes could lead to more blackouts and higher electricity bills.

“Air-conditioning is what drives our maximum demand in Australia,” said Peter Dobney, the former founding chairman of the Energy Users Association of Australia.

“We can expect higher prices, in fact, I think that’s a certainty.”

…

“It’s very clear there is a risk here, with the air-conditioning running in the home and in the building at the same time,” Dr Bannister said.

“And cooling a house, it’s not as well insulated as a building, and the home may be less energy efficient.”

…