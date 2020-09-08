Reposted from The Cliff Mass Weather Blog
Monday, September 7, 2020
This is rapidly becoming a major event. Strong winds, gusting to 50-70 mph, has caused a dust storm that has closed major roads in eastern Washington (e.g., I-90 and US-2). Here is a recent satellite image, with the oval centered on the dust storm area (dust is apparent by the brown colors). The winds have initiated several fires–I put orange arrows to indicate a few.
Visibility has dropped to under 50 feet in some locations due to the blowing dust (see image). You can see why the State Patrol has closed down several roads.
We can view the multiple fires on the latest short-wave infrared imagery–with fires indicated by black (warm) dots (below). Wow…. I count 5-10 new fires compared to this morning (the big area in the northwest section started overnight and was talked about in an earlier blog).
Tens of thousands are without power in eastern Washington, with trees falling on power lines. Falling powerlines probably started some of the fires (Spokane outages shown below).
This is all the “warm up” to be big event tonight…..over NW Oregon.
8 thoughts on “Multiple Fires Ignited, Major Dust Storm Develops, Tens of Thousands Out of Power, and I-90/US 2 Closed By Winds in Eastern Washington”
Hmm…..tricky to blame this on CO2…… I know!
CO2 is a dense gas, and an increased concentration in the air will make the atmosphere more buoyant. This will tend to support particulate matter in the air for longer, potentially causing the same type of global dust-storms as we see existing on Mars (which itself has a mainly CO2 atmosphere). It’s worse than we thought – send more money…..
CO2 puts fire out, let’s have more of it.
I live on the east side of metro Seattle. I started smelling wood smoke about 9 PM local time. By midnight, the smoke smell was more potent than I have ever experienced. It is 3:30 AM now, and the smoke seems to be subsiding.
Before I saw this post, I had no idea we had wind and fire storms in eastern Washington. Seattle is scheduled to catch part of the California heat wave for the next several days. I assumed I was breathing California smoke.
Just since I started writing this, I am catching whiffs of “dirt” smells, like when you turn over a spade full of earth in your garden. Has the dust arrived, too!
Ja. Ja. Big dust bowl drought coming up.
Now I don’t want to say it….but did I not tell you?
Click on my name to read my report on that.
There is an interactive on-line portal tool (Windity) which is very useful for viewing fire activity events, along with air quality (SO2, CO, dust, particulate etc), winds and weather, and NOAA satellite views from space.
https://www.windy.com/-Fire-intensity-fires?fires,44.497,-111.826,5
Thanks for the heads up on Windy.com.
You are welcome.
If you click on the red areas a marker will pop up which you can move around to read the local fire intensity (heat radiance), which is calibrated in watts per square meter.
It appears that the max radiance for these Washington fires is about 20 W/m2. But down in California, near Yosemite, there is a bigger fire with max intensity around 40 W/m2.
As long as the vineyards survive everything will be okay.