African Polio Outbreak Linked to Vaccine

There is no doubt Polio vaccines have been an overwhelming benefit for humanity. Extensive use of Polio vaccines has led to the near eradication of this dreadful disease. But Polio is a live vaccine, a weakened version of the real virus. Sometimes live vaccines go horribly wrong.
Vaccine-derived polio spreads in Africa after defeat of wild virus
Fresh cases of disease linked to oral vaccine seen in Sudan, following outbreak in Chad
A new polio outbreak in Sudan has been linked to the oral polio vaccine that uses a weakened form of the virus.
News of the outbreak comes a week after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that wild polio had been eradicated in Africa.
…
When a child receives the oral vaccine, the weakened virus replicates in the intestine, encouraging the production of antibodies, and can be present in excreta. In an area where there are high enough levels of immunity in the population, this usually does not present a problem, even if sanitation is poor.
But in areas where there is both poor sanitation and a lack of general immunisation the virus can survive and circulate for months, mutating over time until it poses the same risk of paralysis-causing disease as wild polio.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/sep/02/vaccine-derived-polio-spreads-in-africa-after-defeat-of-wild-virus
A statement from the WHO is available here.
It is far from clear exactly how local health authorities and visiting medical teams lost control of the vaccine. Hopefully a review of this outbreak will improve future outcomes.
THis is an absolute tragedy but to me it is no surprise and a very big warning for any other vaccines that are coming down the line.
I wonder if the use of biologic immuno-suppressant drugs, such as Humira, Kineret, Enbrel etc. could have a similar effect.
Eric, this is the article Zerohedge linked to on Sept. 4th about the polio virus type 2. I’m concerned about a rushed Covid19 vaccine and this article reinforces my scepticism.
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/09/04/un-forced-to-admit-gates-funded-vaccine-is-causing-polio-outbreak-in-africa/
Exactly the same thing has happened in India and likely elsewhere where it hasn’t been reported, however it should not be forgotten that the numbers of infections from re-activated polio from vaccines is only a tiny fraction of the number of cases prevalent before vaccination was used for eradication.
And like in India I suspect the problem is that the oral vaccines were used where conditions for using injected vaccines failed to reach enough of the population. Oral vaccines have always been known for the propensity to occasionally re-activate while the injectable vaccines do not.
some of the billions spent on vacines should be used for water n sewage and nutrition ie power to run fridges etc
and polio wasnt a huge risk in the places they were vaccinating.
and as for rare?
canadian kids died and are ill from the polio vax used there, 50+k Indian kids as well
usa kids seem to be getting a trackable 2yr outbreak of the flaccid paralysis carefully stated to not be polio(lol)
anyone can look it up if you doubt me
also nice to se the sledgers on russias vax may have redfaces it works and its old style safer, or as safe…as any vaccine is