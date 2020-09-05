Jane Fonda: “If we don’t cut our fossil fuel emissions in half by 2030, … democracy … will become impossible.”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Perennial revolutionary Jane Fonda has predicted that unless society acts to reduce CO2 emissions, democracy will become impossible.
‘Civil Disobedience Has to Become the New Norm.’ Jane Fonda on the Fight Against Climate Change
BY JUSTIN WORLAND UPDATED: SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 4:28 PM EDT | ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED: SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 7:00 AM EDT
Jane Fonda wants to teach you about climate change. In the fall of 2019, Fonda regularly convened with fellow climate activists—and some of her Hollywood friends—on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building to call for a Green New Deal and other government action on climate change. The protests, which she called “Fire Drill Fridays,” deliberately ended in arrest.
Do you think your book will get older voters to think about climate change and affect the way they vote?
They’re already thinking about it! The young climate strikers globally have had a lot to do with that. I’m targeting the people who notice the climate crisis and don’t know what to do about it. I’m teaching them more and then giving people things to do… Civil disobedience has to become the new norm. No matter who is elected in November.
Because of climate or everything else going on in the world?
Because of everything—and out of everything, what looms is the climate crisis. If we don’t cut our fossil fuel emissions in half by 2030, everything will not only become much, much harder, but a lot of things—equality, democracy, stability in our society—will become impossible. What I want to tell voters who say, “I can’t decide who to vote for. I don’t really believe in Joe Biden,” is, “Hey, I’d rather push a moderate than fight a fascist.”
Greens like Fonda completely fail to explain why life would become so much harder so quickly if the world warmed by a few degrees. Every degree of warming is like moving a bit closer to the equator – just not that big a deal.
19 thoughts on “Jane Fonda: “If we don’t cut our fossil fuel emissions in half by 2030, … democracy … will become impossible.””
China agrees with Jane – democracy is impossible.
Who cares what perfesser Fonda predicts?
Who decides what articles get featured here?
Please stop drinking !
As someone pointed out a few weeks ago, Eric does like his dumpster diving.
It mostly does have comedic value though, like this election year.
A clever politician who was very effective at winning office, whom I once knew a long time ago, explained the secret of defeating activists. His advice, you have to challenge every lie or mistruth, otherwise the lie stands.
If Hanoi Jane could act, maybe she could convince someone she cares about “democracy.”
Is there a statute of limitations on Treason?
Perhaps the US could just randomly incarcerate for having wrong political views and explain to her this is how things work without democracies. China is already holding a number of foreign journalists and business people without charge in exactly that way.
Climate change is now the all encompassing eco wacko social movement of our time, its greatest proponents are those that understand climate science the least. A case of less you know the better it gets.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/04/16/theend/
Aside from the fact that Joe Biden’s handlers are hardly “moderate”, to actually cut fossil fuel emissions in half for no other reason than to reduce CO2 without a proven, reliable replacement for energy in place (the market, absent Government regulations, will tell you when it is in place) will make civilization itself, well, Portland.
(Or The Hunger Games … without the happy ending.)
Democracy already seems pretty much impossible today, with the Democrats insisting on allowing voter fraud with mail-in ballots.
Jane HATES Democracy, because she HATES Trump … who was fairly elected according to the American-style of Democracy. 289 Electoral votes made him President. Diverse people … from diverse States voted for Trump. Voted for Change. That’s how OUR Democracy works.
Sorry Jane, most of the DIVERSE people of America have read and observed the fear mongering of “global warming” … and have shrugged. So the only thing left for the fear-mongers … is more fear-mongering. Pro Tip: Hey Jane … the people of Hollywood, California, and New York are NOT diverse. They all believe the same thing. Do the same thing, and preach the same thing. Extreme Leftism. More rioting in the streets. Thankfully, it their own streets they’re trashing.
I LOVE our change
Now for some fun-
“ Did you see parts of your younger activist self in them?
Oh my God. They’re so much better than I was. I’m blown away. They are really smart. They’re also depressed- these young people are also carrying grief.”
So the debate is, “ Jane Fonda , brighter than Greta Thunberg or not?”
Do try to keep up Jane:
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2020/03/11/opinion/moderate-joe-biden-has-moved-way-to-left/
Oh yeah, sorry, we both know he’s faking being a fake-socialist.
So, what if we did cut fossil fuels in half by 2030, and it didn’t change anything weather/climate wise? Would the alarmists still think this was all worth it? Of course, this isn’t about climate change or global warming, but access to resources and energy. She and her ilk are the enemy of the poor, which isn’t surprising, which coming from such a privileged background, she is just rubbing it in the faces of the poor people who desperately want access to energy to improve their lot in life. Is Jane Fonda going to cut all her extravagant life stye and donate all her wealth to the poor? I doubt it. She was wrong to go to Hanoi and she is wrong now. If she had a spine, she would be advocating for the safe implementation of next generation nuclear and increasing the prosperity of the poor, which all comes full circle back to energy utilization. And grid scale solar and wind just won’t be a solution to that. We finally cleaned up a lot of the pollution and related issues from the last century regarding fossil fuels which was the argument 30-40 years ago, including increasing energy efficiency, so why keep the complaining and blame it on a straw man argument that we can change the weather, as if there is really anything wrong with the climate anyway.
She was good in On Golden Pond – ironically, famous for its loons.
Democracy? Actually the United States is a Constitutional Republic, but it doesn’t matter to her, it’s a throwaway term. THIS is what she prefers: I would think that if you understood what communism was, you would hope, you would pray on your knees that someday we would someday become communists. – Jane Fonda, 1970, Address to Michigan State University
Full Disclosure: I am one of the U.S. military pilots Hanoi Jane wanted her North Vietnamese gunners to shoot down. A few months after she committed treason sitting in that AAA gun seat, I arrived at Da Nang, South Vietnam. A week before I arrived, they did shoot down an Air Force A-7 pilot from Da Nang, LtCol Anthony Shine. Years later his daughter went to the crash site and recovered relics, and a peasant returned her father’s flight helmet, which he had scavenged from the wreckage.
She says “what looms is the climate crisis.” Lets hope she defines that in her book. She implies we have a way to solve the crisis. Lets hope she explains what we will need to do and gives us a solid cost/ benefit analysis of that action. I remain skeptical that either of those hopes have crossed her mind.
It disgusts me to even see her name in print. She is a traitor and should be ignored completely. It would be appropriate to delete this entire article to remove her filth off the pages of this website.
Tell it to Marvin Gaye.