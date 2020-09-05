Jane Fonda: “If we don’t cut our fossil fuel emissions in half by 2030, … democracy … will become impossible.”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Perennial revolutionary Jane Fonda has predicted that unless society acts to reduce CO2 emissions, democracy will become impossible.

‘Civil Disobedience Has to Become the New Norm.’ Jane Fonda on the Fight Against Climate Change

BY JUSTIN WORLAND UPDATED: SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 4:28 PM EDT | ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED: SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 7:00 AM EDT

Jane Fonda wants to teach you about climate change. In the fall of 2019, Fonda regularly convened with fellow climate activists—and some of her Hollywood friends—on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building to call for a Green New Deal and other government action on climate change. The protests, which she called “Fire Drill Fridays,” deliberately ended in arrest.

…

Do you think your book will get older voters to think about climate change and affect the way they vote?

They’re already thinking about it! The young climate strikers globally have had a lot to do with that. I’m targeting the people who notice the climate crisis and don’t know what to do about it. I’m teaching them more and then giving people things to do… Civil disobedience has to become the new norm. No matter who is elected in November.

Because of climate or everything else going on in the world?

Because of everything—and out of everything, what looms is the climate crisis. If we don’t cut our fossil fuel emissions in half by 2030, everything will not only become much, much harder, but a lot of things—equality, democracy, stability in our society—will become impossible. What I want to tell voters who say, “I can’t decide who to vote for. I don’t really believe in Joe Biden,” is, “Hey, I’d rather push a moderate than fight a fascist.”

…