Oops! Climate Cultist Destroys Own Position

September 22, 2017
From American Thinker
By Daren Jonescu
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has been doing the leftist media interview circuit recently, pressing his peculiar thesis that professional (i.e., paid) scientists are a superior class of humans whose conclusions are intrinsically beyond reproach and must therefore be accepted blindly by unscientific lunks like you.
In each of these interviews, a non-climate scientist asks a series of predetermined questions designed to elicit rehearsed responses from the non-climate scientist Tyson, the upshot of which is that (a) people who question man-made global warming are anti-scientific fools driven by irrational agendas; (b) scientific consensus is not the product of the social and political pressures of academic life working on the minds of the career-motivated, publication-obsessed majority of scholarly mediocrities, but rather consensus is the very definition of Objective Truth; and (c) anyone who questions a scientific consensus poses a threat to the survival of democracy.
For an example of (a), here is Tyson’s explanation of why some people continue to question the alleged scientific consensus on global warming:
What’s happening here is that there are people who have cultural, political, religious, economic philosophies that they then invoke when they want to cherry pick one scientific result or another.
In other words, non-scientists who have the audacity to cite scientific results falling outside the consensus as grounds for questioning global warming are just people with agendas who are refusing to accept the settled science, for anti-scientific reasons. This doesn’t account for the actual scientists who produced those dissenting results or hypotheses. Are they also to be dismissed as mere “deniers,” since their views do not match the consensus?
Tyson’s answer appears to be yes, as he offers this interesting definition of “objective truth,” answering to talking point (b), above:
For an emergent scientific truth to become an objective truth – a truth that is true whether or not you believe in it – it requires more than one scientific paper. It requires a whole system of people’s research all leaning in the same direction, all pointing to the same consequences. That’s what we have with climate change as induced by human conduct. This is a known correspondence. If you want to find the three percent of the papers or the one percent of the papers that conflicted with this, and build policy on that – that is simply irresponsible.
So according to Tyson, science is ultimately defined not by superior individual minds defying accepted views – i.e., standing against a consensus. No, science is rather defined by consensus itself, for consensus alone establishes objective truth, which “is true whether or not you believe in it.” (Funny – I always thought Nature or God established objective truth, but apparently, in our nihilistic progressive age, that task has devolved to the collective of university professors.)
And what is a scholarly consensus? It is “a whole system of people’s research all leaning in the same direction, all pointing to the same consequences.” Tyson conveniently leaves out the most important factor: “all beginning from the same underlying premises.”
Scholarly consensus is what you get when a few people at the top of an academic hierarchy become gatekeepers and use their authority as peer-reviewers, thesis supervisors, and hiring committee members to influence the range and limits of “legitimate” research. A new specialization that has detached itself from a broader system of inquiry, and therefore has relatively few prominent practitioners, as in the case of climate science, is most easily susceptible to this form of “consensus-building.”
As for point (c), above, Neil deGrasse Tyson gives us this doozy:
I’m so disappointed that the country that I grew up in – that put men on the moon, that developed the internet, that invented personal computers and smartphones – that people are debating what is and what is not scientifically true.
By “people,” Tyson means those who are not professional climate scientists. Unless you are an officially accredited member of the fraternity of scientists, you may not debate “what is and what is not scientifically true.” In other words, shut up, ignore the evidence around you, and just follow your betters. Failing to do so is, according to Tyson, “the beginning of the end of an informed democracy” – where “informed” means compliant.
Not being a professional (i.e., paid) scientist, I never received the memo announcing that ad hominem, appeal to authority, and plain old elitist condescension have now been enshrined as elements of the scientific method in good standing.
Leaving all that aside, Tyson’s best argument for bowing before the god of scientific consensus – his only argument based on reasoning rather than intimidation – is in fact the “oops” moment to end all “oops” moments for a global warming apologist. For this argument actually undermines his whole case, by justifying the core position of climate change skeptics.
Referring to the August solar eclipse, Tyson leaps at the opportunity to catch the “deniers” in a contradiction.
I don’t see people objecting to [the prediction of an eclipse]. I don’t see people in denial of it. Yet methods and tools of science predict it. So when methods and tools of science predict other things, to have people turn around and say “I deny what you say,” there’s something wrong in our world when that happens.
And I would say that when a renowned scientist fails to realize he has just blown his own position to smithereens, then there is something wrong in our world.
Tyson’s analogy between global warming and solar eclipses is meant to be a zinger that wows the audience into submission, so that there is no need to flesh out the terms of the analogy more clearly. But let’s take a moment to clarify his point.
Scientific predictions are not standalone declarations made on the basis of some sort of magical thinking called “scientific method.” Rather, scientific reasoning is used to form hypotheses about certain aspects of the material world, which hypotheses are then typically evaluated over time by means of their predictive power. In other words, predictions are the arena in which underlying scientific premises are assessed for plausibility. The more evidence of accurate predictive power, the more believable the underlying theory becomes.
Let’s look at Tyson’s example of solar eclipses. If you questioned whether the recent solar eclipse would really happen, you would truly have exposed yourself as an uneducated pleb who doesn’t respect scientific method. But why did you feel obliged to believe that the eclipse would happen? Was it because there was a scientific consensus?
No – it was because every eclipse predicted in your lifetime has actually occurred, exactly when and as the scientists predicted. None of us has ever met a person who could tell a story of “the eclipse that never happened” or “the eclipse that caught everyone by surprise.” Having not a single counterexample to cast doubt on the scientists’ predictions, ordinary men and women have developed a complete trust in the validity of those predictions.
If, by contrast, we had seen that the astronomers were often wrong in their predictions of eclipses, or that there were often eclipses that no astronomers had predicted, or even that eclipses frequently occurred precisely when the scientific consensus insisted that no eclipse could possibly happen, then most of us would be skeptical about predictions of solar eclipses. We would have every right to be. No astronomer in these circumstances could reasonably demand that we trust the scientific consensus, given how often their predictions had failed. And even if, by chance, this year’s solar eclipse had turned out more or less the way they predicted, we might reasonably classify that as a coincidence rather than as evidence for their theories, remembering how often their previous predictions had been false.
Or imagine that astronomers had taken to predicting both that an eclipse would occur this year and that no eclipse would occur, such that neither outcome could disprove their underlying theory. Wouldn’t we all – wouldn’t even Tyson himself – regard such a theory with skepticism in light of its advocates’ unwillingness to let it stand or fall on the accuracy of any decisive prediction? Wouldn’t Tyson accuse those scientists of trying to create an unfalsifiable theory – i.e., one which no empirical outcome could ever prove wrong? Wouldn’t he question whether such an unfalsifiable theory qualifies as legitimate science at all?
44 thoughts on “Oops! Climate Cultist Destroys Own Position”
Anyone who uses the 97% meme is either ignorant or blowing smoke or just does not care.Which class Tyson falls into is pure speculation.
Possibly De Grasse falls into both classes.
Or all three. Beware of the false dilemma fallacy :)
Never a clearer nor more unequivocal example of psychological projection can be found.
Tyson lost this one at the very beginning, when he referred to ” a truth that is true whether or not you believe in it or not”. I am a scientist, and a professor of science, and I teach my students to question everything. I also teach them that “believe” is a religious term, and does not belong in a scientific discussion. Nor do I know what the term “truth” means in that same scientific discussion. I do not deal with truth, I deal with facts – with data. And I do observe that the Earth used to be a lot hotter than at present, a lot hotter than the most strident alarmists predict, and that the physical evidence from the geologic record shows us it was a verdant, thriving, complex ecosystem with abundant and diverse animals and plants. And there are a lot of other observations (data) I could quote which would make astrophysicist Tyson squirm.
“And there are a lot of other observations (data) I could quote which would make astrophysicist Tyson squirm.”
But you (or anyone else) will likely never have the opportunity to do this. None of these people making extraordinary claims would sit down and answer questions from anyone other than credulous “journalist” types.
GDtP, I agree that the concept of a scientific truth is bogus, but isn’t the purpose of scientific investigation to uncover the objective truth?
I’m a bit worried about the concept of dealing with facts too. I’m happier talking about observations.
In this sense I use “facts” and “observations” and “data” to mean the same things. The observations I make are data, and in that way they are “facts”.
Sorry, but ‘believe’ is not primarily a religious term. It is, first and foremost, a term that is applied to the trustworthiness of a witness. (That is where it sometimes/often has a religious association.) In court, we can believe or not believe a witness based on corroboration, character, or sometimes likability. In science, we choose to believe witnesses all the time, because very few of us are out there repeating the experiments and/or observations. Sometimes self consistency arguments are sufficient to corroborate a scientific witness, but sometimes it takes a second or third measurement. When theories are proposed, others can test the predictive value of the theories (as pointed out in the current post).
Tyson really let me down, I expected better from paid shills.
The Nova jackass,makes clear if we don’t follow HIS climate change beliefs,then we are not part of a consensus.
What a waste of a College education.
Didn’t he bite someone’s ear?
That was the boxer Mike Tyson. I’ll leave it to you to determine which Tyson is actually the more intelligence of the two ;)
Has anyone ever seen Mike Tyson and Tyson DeGrasse in the same room at the same time?
He’s as much scientist as Kaku is.
From Breitbart,
Scientists Who Are Actually Really Stupid: #1, Neil deGrasse Tyson
“Social justice-inspired grievance culture has flavoured much of Tyson’s output during his media career. Indeed, some observers say he’s more left-wing propagandist than rigorous thinker these days. His reboot of Cosmos, for instance, was saturated with progressive garbage designed to appeal to liberal-minded students and lefty geeks.
The problem is, every time Tyson plays to this crowd, he has to get his facts wrong to make the argument work. Take his gushing tribute to Giordano Bruno, who was burned at the stake. None of the details are correct. Bruno wasn’t a scientist: he was a cult leader who dined out on wild conjecture and guesswork.
Elsewhere in Cosmos, Tyson makes other serious errors. I say “errors” but for a man of his ostensible erudition you do have to wonder how these mistakes and bizarre claims keep creeping in. He says Venus is suffering from global warming, for instance. And I think we can live without the televisual trope of space ships making sound in space — unless Tyson is claiming no more astrophysical literacy than an episode of Star Trek.
Because he has given up on the scientific method in favour of progressive politics, Tyson has jettisoned fairness and fact in favour of slipperiness and propaganda: he is caught again and again repeating quotes that he appears to have simply made up, or which at a bare minimum are stripped of essential context or provenance.
He shows no interest in correcting the record or addressing these mistakes — we’ll be diplomatic and call them mistakes — which does rather cast doubt on his entire benevolent genius schtick, don’t you think?
His Twitter feed, naturally, is packed to the gills with daft comparisons, meaningless apples-to-oranges number crunching and red meat for his hyper-progressive fan club.”
In the end,the Nova jackass says so little on anything that he has become a bore, He is a loudmouth Jerk.
“There’s a silver lining to Tyson’s outsized notoriety, of course, and it’s that the internet always hurts the ones it loves: outside of reddit, and even within it, Tyson is known primarily as a meme. He has been reduced to a clutch of vacuous funny soundbites and obnoxious reaction images sprayed across image boards.
Tyson has been relegated to a place of widely-known obscurity where little is known about his ill-thought-out opinions and he’s instead celebrated for his facial expressions and attention-seeking media persona. Everyone knows his face, but few know or care to discover anything about the man or the views behind it. If you ask me, that’s a fitting tribute.”
I used to respect Tyson.
Hm, he sounded quite differently in his show Cosmos, supporting individual thought, citing examples from history where single scientists proved the “consensus” wrong many times. Well, until the climate change episode, where he displayed his disgusting hypocrisy very well. Suddenly everyone needs to obey the consensus and everyone whos not is a bad person. Astonishing!
I actually respected him massively once, until I learned his hypocrisy. Hes not what he claims to be.
Tyson is a talking (SNIP) of the left.
This is an everyday occurrence for the leftist
scientistactivist Tyson as he shills on global warminger “climate change” all the time on MS-NBC and is buddy buddy with the wingnut Bill Maher:
Somebody should educate this guy about the “100 Authors Against Einstein” as a learning opportunity on the perils of “consensus” science.
Galileo Galilei
I don’t much care for speaking for others or clarifying for them what they really meant. “In other words” is really something which is the prerogative of the speaker not the listener.
De Grasse’s words are foolish enough. Rebut them directly.
BTW: wordpress seems to be acting up. The above reply is the only one I have had success with today. My others don’t seem to be in moderation. They just seem to be disappearing into the ether.
I wonder whether this one will appear?
Yes it did appear. Praise be to wordpress.
“For an emergent scientific truth to become an objective truth – a truth that is true whether or not you believe in it – it requires more than one scientific paper. It requires a whole system of people’s research all leaning in the same direction, all pointing to the same consequences.”
Tyson needs to find another job. Objective truth is not a system of people leaning in one direction. If it was, then these two statements – 1) the earth is at the center of the solar system, and 2) the sun is at the center of the solar system – would both have been objectively true because they once had people leaning toward both those conclusions.
This is America’s greatest science communicator? He’s one it’s greatest fools.
Yes, that’s the money quote. Like so many activists he appears to have no understanding of the scientific method of investigating nature.
To his credit he did correctly state the nature of an objective truth. I do not believe, however, that he is capable of understanding the significance of what he said.
I see a bunch of your comments in the trash. I’ll try and figure out what happened.
Thanks Charles. It’s good to know they they ended up somewhere other than the ether.
I looked and compared your comments against the blacklist. I can’t see any reason why it acted up. Sorry. Some things remain a mystery.
“It requires a whole system of people’s research all leaning in the same direction, all pointing to the same consequences.” Big Tobacco is a shining example. The Big Oil is just inept.
“For an emergent scientific truth to become an objective truth – a truth that is true whether or not you believe in it – it requires more than one scientific paper. It requires a whole system of people’s research all leaning in the same direction, all pointing to the same consequences.”
No – the truth of a concept requires that counterarguments are looked for, identified, and considered – and that no sound counterargument can be found.
I’m sure this has been brought up before here, but no one can find a paper on astrophysics or any other science field with Tyson as an author. Call him a TV personality but not an astrophysicist. I believe he was appointed to some governmental panel most likely based on his melanin content and political correctness.
Furthermore many of the so called ‘climate scientists’ do not have a degree in that field nor in a related field like computer science which might be applicable to climate modeling.
I get what is being said here, but actually the path over the earth’s surface of the moon’s shadow wasn’t really predicted, it was calculated.
We can’t calculate with precision what the weather will be like at a given point on the planet with that same precision, therefore we must predict with a probability of error.
“We can’t calculate with precision what the weather will be like at a given point on the planet with that same precision, therefore we must predict with a probability of error.”
Yeah, like Hurricane Maria’s path after leaving Puerto Rico toward North America. There were about a dozen disparate (redundant?) “spaghetti” models of its future path. If the actual 2-4 day path of a hurricane can’t be EXACTLY agreed upon by hurricane models, why would anyone expect us to believe what the climate/sea level/SST/etc. in 2100 is going to be? But Tyson/Nye/Algore/et al. said so. Snake oil, anyone?
It will probably snow in Detroit this winter, and it probably won’t snow in Detroit next July. There’s a prediction for you.
Chaos theory was discovered by a climate modeller. link Accurate climate models are impossible, never mind error bars.
Neil deGrasse Tyson can have my vote when I’m dead and buried. Of course he’ll have to fight with the DNC for it at that point.
There are strict limits to expert performance.
Even an expert operating within his area of expertise can be wildly wrong, for whatever reason. The article linked above starts with an example of an eighth grader demolishing the work of a distinguished historian.
Everyone should be brought up on Grimm’s Fairy Tales, Greek Myths, Shakespeare, Norse sagas, etc. These carry the commonsense lessons of thousands of years of western civilization. In this case the lesson should be taken most directly from The Emperor’s New Clothes. People are afraid to challenge experts who then make idiots of us all.
At least Bill Nye will make an effort to show he knows something. This Tyson guy is nothing but a garden variety know nothing Christian bigot. With horrible logic skills. Not sure who comes to hear his nonsense. I don’t think the Left understands how divisive “scientists” like this actually hurt their cause.
I call him Neil, the@ss, Tyson.
For obvious reasons.
It appears to me that Mr. Tyson is crabby because no one, including school children, accepted his labeling Pluto “NOT a planet” some time back.
His response to this public disagreement was basically “It is if I say it is!”
I worked for someone like that, an inept department head who was facing the end of his own road and brooked no rebuttal of anything he said. Ergo, I have quoted what he said to me when I showed him in A/R printouts and accounting results that his results were incorrect, by a wide margin of 10%. Yes, he got fired eventually. Tough bananas. But he would brook no argument, period. “It is if I say it is!!”
Lord love a duck, how it must have landed on Tyson’s tailored, padded shoulders when the International Astronomical Union declared Pluto, with its satellite moons, its modestly thin atmosphere, and its peculiar orbit, to be a dwarf planet, which opened a new category for planetoids that are not as big as Venus or Earth or Mars, but certainly bigger than a breadbox.
Pluto is a tad more than half the size of Mercury. Mercury and Pluto both have atmospheres, but the composition of each is widely different from the other. Pluto has moons (5 at last count), while Mercury has none. Mercury has a magnetic field, as does Pluto and one of Jupiter’s moons, Ganymede. These things are all proven facts, provided by data transmitted by various and sundry planetary probes, going back to the Voyager era, which Tyson may or may not remember.
I sincerely hope he’s grumbling over that because he certainly is not humble enough to admit that he was wrong, and I’m equally sure that being overriden by the IAU in matters astronomical must have rankled in his soul.
But frankly, his childish response of “It is if I say it is!”, which it what he continues to do, will not likely go away until he’s snowed in, the snow compresses, squishes his house, and traps him inside until the next interglacial period, and even then, we will continue to hear that silly response. It is if I say it is, my Fat Aunt Harriet!
I don’t consider him to be much of an authority on anything right now, but he certainly does like seeking the spotlight to soothe his ruffled feathers.
Venus again. James Hansen was a big Venus atmosphere guy until he moved into the Earth scientists. I guess that’s where he got the greenhouse idea from.
Here is a short list from memory from the 20th and 21th centuries of the consensus being wrong. By wrong I mean it was changed. The new consensus for most of these items is quite likely true, however.
1. The polio virus does not have viremic stage, thus, inducing an antibody to it by routine immunization would not stop the disease from spreading. This is a large reason why Salk never got a Nobel prize. He went against the establishment.
2. The spleen in the adult has no vital function.
3. Gastric ulcers are due to “bad thoughts” (stress) and spicy food.
4. Catastrophic events cannot be invoked to explain the fossil record. To do so made you a nutcase.
5. Carbohydrates are good for you, fats are bad.
6. Petroleum was going to run out during the 20th century.
7. Valvular surgery would not reverse the ravages of mitral valve stenosis on the heart.
8. Low grade lymphomas were lethal diseases and required treatment with aggressive chemotherapy.
9. Breast cancer can be cured with surgery.
10. Breast cancer cannot be cured with surgery.
You read that right. They changed their mind twice on this one.
I am tired and with more rest I could make this list longer. Other people should make their own lists and we can email them to people who believe the consensus with all their hearts.
Neil deGrasse Tyson
AGW is a conjecture and not a proven theory. There is no such thing as a scientific consensus. Scientists never registered and voted on the AGW conjecture. Furthermore, science is not a democracy. The laws of science are not some form of legislation. Scientific theories are not validated through a voting process.
The AGW conjecture is based on only partial science and is full of holes. The AGW conjecture depends upon the existance of a radiant greenhouse effect caused by trace gases in the Earth’s atmosphere with LWIR absorption bands. The claim is that these trace gases trap heat. But in reality good absorbers are also good radiators so these gases do not trap any of the radiant energy that they absorb. In the troposphere heat transport is dominated by conduction, convection, and phase change and not LWIR absorption band radiation. If any gasses in the Earth’s atmosphere trapped heat energy it would be the non-greenhouse gases because they are such poor LWIR radiators to space.
A real greenhouse does not keep warm because of the existance of a radiant greenhouse effect. A real greenhouse stays warm because the glass limits cooling by convection. So too on Earth. The surface of the Earth is 33 degrees C warmer than it might otherwise be because gravity limits cooling by convection.. The 33 degrees C is the results of a derivation from first proncipals and 33 degrees C is what has been observed. There is no additional warming caused by a radiant greenhouse effect. A radiant greenhouse effect has not been observed in a real greenhouse, on Earth or anywhere else in the solar system. The radiant greenhouse is science fiction. Hence the AGW conjecture is science fiction. This is all a matter of science.
NDT was entertaining on the Jim and Sam Show months back. I don’t know if climate change was discussed during spots that I missed. The show closed by raising the issue of Bill Nye the Science Guy. Apparently he had an old episode that included a segment on genetics and gender. Obviously Nye’s current stance is in conflict with that. If you watch that episode on Netflix, that segment has been removed. NDT was quickly sputtering about how “maybe the science has changed,” etc. What a tool.