Fight for Planet A: Aussie PM Retreats from Charging Eco-Warrior

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Guardian has accused Aussie Prime Minister Scott Morrison of “not wanting to engage”, after he beat a hasty retreat when charged by “Fight for Planet A” host Craig Reucassel carrying a large bunch of black balloons.
Fight for Planet A: the team behind War on Waste want to put climate crisis back on the agenda
Host Craig Reucassel uses balloons to give Australia’s emissions a visual representation and we’re left in no doubt there are too many of them
Brigid Delaney @BrigidWD
Tue 11 Aug 2020 13.39 AEST
There’s a scene in Fight for Planet A that is both absurd and thrilling. The host, Craig Reucassel, has tracked down the prime minister, Scott Morrison, at an event at a Sydney beach. A pile of black balloons representing Australia’s carbon emissions have been attached to the back of his shirt and as he runs down the beach chasing Morrison, one really does wonder if he’ll just lift off and float away. The prime minister’s minders stop Reucassel before he can tackle the prime minister who, in bare feet and boardshorts, is walking away as quick as you can in soft sand. But the metaphor is obvious: Morrison does not want to engage with Australia’s outsized emissions problem.
Over three episodes, the team that made the ABC’s highly successful War on Waste delve into the more abstract but urgent issue of carbon emissions, and with it a vital question: how do you convince Australians that something they cannot see represents their greatest existential threat?
…
“No one knew how long the pandemic would last, how serious it would be, how it would change people’s psychology. It’s still bad, but to some extent, with the exception of the situation in Melbourne, we have come to terms with it,” he says.
And although global lockdowns have caused emissions to plummet, it is long-term behaviour and policy change that will make a difference in the long term. So how do we make that happen?
I am no fan of Scott Morrison, but in an age when terrorist violence is an ever present threat, why would anyone in their right mind want to “engage” with an unbalanced looking shouty person charging at them holding a large bunch of black balloons?
Judge for yourself, the trailer below contains a short clip of the stunt.
15 thoughts on “Fight for Planet A: Aussie PM Retreats from Charging Eco-Warrior”
I just want these looneys to board Ark B…
A well thought argument here and there should have no chance against an avalanche of such dross. But it’s so poor that there is still hope.
So the real problem is (He) Helium. Nothing a sharp pin wouldn’t have solved.
But where does the helium come from?
There is no Planet B and the reason we worry about that is that there is no statistics education in Planet A.
If there were we would all know that atmospheric composition is not responsive to fossil fuel emissions and that therefore atmospheric CO2 can neither be increased by the industrial economy nor decreased by the climate action that these fine people are fighting for.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/05/18/12479/
Edit.
Rate of growth in atmospheric CO2 is not responsive to the rate of fossil fuel emissions.
Craig Reucassel is obviously a scam artist who has found a winning formula. Terrifying children is the easy part, then they take it home with them. Australia is no longer the Aussies I fought with in Vietnam, those guys would deal with a nutjob chasing their Prime Minister directly and effectively.
Spot on Ron.
The brave Aussies of yesterday have been replaced by yellow-gutted traitors.
Even our press is scared of the powerful left.
Blaming CO2 for the forest fires, when apart from being plant food, it is used in fire extinguishers.
You got to love the loony left, when it is their insistence on not clearing forest debris that gave rise to such big fires, fires which are of course natural, and on which many species depend to reproduce.
The unnatural state is therefore NOT to have huge fires.
The loony logic of the eco-nazi, it is a joy to see!
The ABC is always keen to maximise any opportunity to promote alternatives to reliable inexpensive energy, and on 8 August 2018 published an interview with Dr Michael Dolan, BAppSc, MBA, PhD, then CSIRO Principal Research Scientist. Dr Nolan was promoting the operation of motor vehicles using hydrogen produced from ammonia using a membrane technology developed by the CSIRO (at taxpayers’ expense). Dr Nolan was quoted:
The membrane breakthrough will allow hydrogen to be safely transported and used as a mass production energy source. We are certainly the first to demonstrate the production of very clean hydrogen from ammonia. Today is the very first time in the world that hydrogen cars have been fuelled with a fuel derived from ammonia — carbon-free fuel.
Dr Nolan said that the cost of the hydrogen fuel would be around A$15 per kilogram, which translates to A$12.50 for the cost of 100MJ of stored energy. That is 36% higher than my calculation of $9.17 for the cost of 100MJ stored in hydrogen from solar energy, and 1,000% higher than my calculation of the cost of 100MJ of energy stored in petrol. In January 2019 Dr Nolan left the CSIRO for Fortescue Metals Group and was appointed Manager Hydrogen for FMG in January 2020.
In coming weeks there will be a proliferation of malign attempts by Governments and profiteers worldwide to squeeze out of the COVID-19 pandemic every excuse to promote hostility to reliable energy. Here is an extract from a 6 August 2020 article in Renew Economy:
West Australia looks to establish local wind turbine manufacturing industry
Western Australia’s MacGowan Labor government has launched a study into the feasibility of producing wind turbine components locally – a move that would mark a first for the state and a rarity for Australia as a whole. The initiative, part of the government’s $92.4 million package to boost local manufacturing and bolster employment, will look at supply opportunities for wind farms, market trends, and local industry participation opportunities including for component manufacturing. The study brief also includes investigating opportunities to create jobs in both metropolitan and regional areas, as well as the potential to generate investment.
The initiative comes as two new wind farms Warradarge and Yandin – are nearing completion that will double the state’s wind output, and as major international players such as BP, Siemens, and a group comprising Vestas, Macquarie and CWP look at a range of potential multi-gigawatt scale wind and solar arrays that could deliver energy exports, green hydrogen, or a green metals and manufacturing industry.
State energy minister Bill Johnston said the study, led by the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation, would delve into the feasibility of how to increase local manufacturing to help in evolving industries like the renewable energy sector.
Note in the second paragraph the “energy exports” threat to implement the proposed Pilbara-to-Vietnam extension cord project , an ugly sister to the Darwin-to-Singapore extension cord scam. What has happened to human thought processes when a government can discuss “a green metals and manufacturing industry”? This has been tried before. It was called the Stone Age. We are right to be alarmed at the enthusiasm of major companies to profit from activities which are so easily demonstrable as contrary to the national interest and especially hostile to the poor and disadvantaged.
Cornwall council (UK) are busily erecting a “smart ” 2.3MW windmill near Carland Cross. I assume it whistles up a wind when I turn on my kettle.
Australia has a small and stable emissions profile, contributing only 1% to annual global emissions. These loony climate alarmists are not interested in global emissions anyway as evidenced by their lack of concern of China’s enormous 30% contribution. They only care about the underlying Marxist agenda which is to cripple their own economy so as to bring about a Marxist change. Morrison is smart to not engage in debating with fools, as this would only reduce him down to their level.
Like many eco-loons, not much science Craig Reucassel doesn’t know much about CO2 if he did he would understand that his bunch of floating balloons doesn’t cut it. CO2 is heavier than air hence his balloons certainly ain’t filled with that “evil” life giving trace gas.
Somewhat like the Bracks/Thwaites “black balloons” ads of 12 or so years ago, bursting forth from electrical appliances and heading for the sky!
Craig Reucassel is a foundation member of The Chaser comedy team long linked to the ABC.
Their satire leans way left and is distinctly of the undergraduate variety notwithstanding the odd funny piece.
Their TV show “CNNNN”, a sendup of an amalgam of CNN and Fox News had its moments.
However their pursuit of PR publicity stunts has had several bad outcomes.
They were visited by Federal Police after giving out the telephone number of the PM John Howard after a stance he took opposing a rally they supported.
In 2008 eleven members of their team escaped conviction after charges were withdrawn for entering an APEC restricted area illegally.
The pranksters had driven a fake Canadian motorcade, flanked by bogus motorcycle and security guard escorts, through APEC checkpoints to within metres of the hotel where President George Bush was staying.
Months of the strain of prosecution by unamused authorities took the edge off the prank.
This effort may get some media attention but the program being promoted is boring and another example of attempts to regain public interest in ‘saving the planet’ now that the CoVid pandemic has predominated.
We need to remove most mainstream media organisations and people who are just illiterate lying propagandists, seeking to further a series of political agendas. Objective media and open debate need to be restored to our western societies, before these evil people drive us into a totalitarian pogrom where there is the states truth only and no debate or challenge is tolerated. were close to this via climate extremism and Covid 19 nonsense, How to achieve this is the question!