Digital content on track to equal half Earth’s mass by 2245

If verified, the mass-energy-information equivalence principle will show that information is a physical, dominant, fifth state of matter, and digital bits will outnumber atoms on Earth — it’s just a matter of time.
WASHINGTON, August 11, 2020 — As we use resources, such as coal, oil, natural gas, copper, silicon and aluminum, to power massive computer farms and process digital information, our technological progress is redistributing Earth’s matter from physical atoms to digital information — the fifth state of matter, alongside liquid, solid, gas and plasma.
Eventually, we will reach a point of full saturation, a period in our evolution in which digital bits will outnumber atoms on Earth, a world “mostly computer simulated and dominated by digital bits and computer code,” according to an article published in AIP Advances, by AIP Publishing.
It is just a matter of time.
“We are literally changing the planet bit by bit, and it is an invisible crisis,” author Melvin Vopson said.
Vopson examines the factors driving this digital evolution. He said the impending limit on the number of bits, the energy to produce them, and the distribution of physical and digital mass will overwhelm the planet soon.
For example, using current data storage densities, the number of bits produced per year and the size of a bit compared to the size of an atom, at a rate of 50% annual growth, the number of bits would equal the number of atoms on Earth in approximately 150 years.
It would be approximately 130 years until the power needed to sustain digital information creation would equal all the power currently produced on planet Earth, and by 2245, half of Earth’s mass would be converted to digital information mass.
“The growth of digital information seems truly unstoppable,” Vopson said. “According to IBM and other big data research sources, 90% of the world’s data today has been created in the last 10 years alone. In some ways, the current COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this process as more digital content is used and produced than ever before.”
Vopson draws on the mass-energy equivalence in Einstein’s theory of general relativity; the work of Rolf Landauer, who applied the laws of thermodynamics to information; and the work of Claude Shannon, the inventor of the digital bit.
In 2019, Vopson formulated a principle that postulates that information moves between states of mass and energy just like other matter.
“The mass-energy-information equivalence principle builds on these concepts and opens up a huge range of new physics, especially in cosmology,” he said. “When one brings information content into existing physical theories, it is almost like an extra dimension to everything in physics.”
The article, "The information catastrophe," is authored by Melvin M. Vopson. The article will appear in AIP Advances on Aug. 11, 2020 (DOI: 10.1063/5.0019941). After that date, it can be accessed at https://aip.scitation.org/doi/10.1063/5.0019941.
In 1905 everyone believed New Your would by buried in horse manure within a short time. This scare has now morphed into death by digits. I’m really, really scared now. Really.
Ha ha I just posted nearly that same thing because Word Press or whatever slows WUWT comments down to a crawl showed no comments two minutes ago.
There is one digit I could extend to show what I think of this idea.
Vopson has failed to account for anti-information, which in the case of the internet far outweighs the mass of information.
I liked that, …… the mass of anti-information being provided by the internet and the liberal lefty MSM will always far outweighs the mass of factual information.
Twitter alone cancels out all of the positive information accumulated since the beginning of history.
He also failed to account for the fact that storing information requires at least 1 atom per bit. Even the densest SSD’s require 1000’s of atoms per stored bit and that’s just for microns thick active layer of the silicon. Add packaging, power supplies, etc. and we’re up to trillions of atoms per bit. Big numbers seem to abstract for the author to grok the differences between them. As a math professor of mine once said “There’s an infinite infinitude of infinities”.
The human capacity to invent new, never before heard-of “crises” seems to be growing beyond all bounds.
So there IS a Planet B!
As a start to addressing this crisis, today I’m going through my laptop and start deleting files I don’t need.
I’ve noticed my hard drive gets more weighty as 0’s are changed to 1’s….eventually I used to have to buy a bigger hard drive, but now I just put those strings of 0’s and 1’s on “the cloud”, which means on someone else’s computer eventually gets heavier instead of mine.
No doubt the guy’s an intellectual mask debater.
And New York should have been buried in horse manure by a decade or so ago. Didn’t happen.
We will just build a planet composed of Memory Bits next to our own to compensate. As long as we’re dealing in futurist fairy tales like this one.
“If present trends continue…”
Maybe he should call his scenario e-RCP 8.5.
Some people should just accept they’re fiction writers.
Since that outcome is obviously absurd, something else will happen, and the projected outcome will no longer hold.
So, what is it that will happen to change the outcome?
Forgetting.
So, just another fake crisis to gin up another wave of hysteria. Got it. I actually thought this may have been something serious, oh well.
“It would be approximately 130 years until the power needed to sustain digital information creation would equal all the power currently produced on planet Earth, and by 2245, half of Earth’s mass would be converted to digital information mass.”
So don’t have it on Earth, put it in Earth orbit- where there is unlimited access to electrical power.
Call it “The Final Encyclopedia”!!
(gratuitous sci-fi reference to Gordon Dickinson novel of that name, in which a massive complex in Earth orbit contained all of human knowledge.)
Uh oh. What if there are an unequal number of zeros and ones?
We cannot allow such an injustice to occur. Affirmative action for binary states.
This problem will only get worse, unless we convince our leaders to implement protctions using regulations and taxes. The models prove it.
We have conservation of mass. If we convert mass to energy, in theory we can convert it back to the same amount of mass.
So, the mass of the Earth and everything on it is pretty much constant. If solar energy is converted to mass, the effect is trivial. Cosmic dust doesn’t contribute much.
If half the mass of the Earth is data by 2045, that means half the Earth must be missing somewhere. Could it be converted to data?
The headline is ridiculous. I didn’t bother to read further.
WOOW, more scientific magic.
How many atoms to store a bit?
This is way beyond my pay grade but, they’re talking about using electron spin to store data. link Does that mean you could store more than one bit in an atom? I have no clue. I do suspect that, in terms of memory density at least, Moore’s law will live on for a very long time. ie. One bit per atom is a long way in the future.
This is entirely wrong. Once socialism takes over, all historical information will be deleted. This has been shown in recent history, specifically in the Soviet Union. It is no different from the destroying of statues happening now. So the data buildup problem will never occur.
Always the same. Nothing is going to change over the centuries to some people. Everything is zero sum set in stone.
Why am I reminded of this quote by Mark Twain:
In the space of one hundred and seventy-six years the Lower Mississippi has shortened itself two hundred and forty-two miles. That is an average of a trifle over one mile and a third per year. Therefore, any calm person, who is not blind or idiotic, can see that in the Old Oolitic Silurian Period, just a million years ago next November, the Lower Mississippi River was upwards of one million three hundred thousand miles long, and stuck out over the Gulf of Mexico like a fishing-rod. And by the same token any person can see that seven hundred and forty-two years from now the Lower Mississippi will be only a mile and three-quarters long, and Cairo and New Orleans will have joined their streets together, and be plodding comfortably along under a single mayor and a mutual board of aldermen. There is something fascinating about science. One gets such wholesale returns of conjecture out of such a trifling investment of fact.
Brought a true smile to my face.
I just imgine the size of the cloud, full with data, turning around earth, maybe once darkening solar panels 😀
I have no doubt the study is correct, if one accepts the premise that all this information must be stored indefinitely. It obviously requires mass to manufacture the physical ability to store a bit of information. However, once the materials best able to store information, and the auxiliary materials to effect this manufacture, begin to diminish in supply, the cost to store will rise and put a damper on the party.
In the one million top priorities of worries, this one ranks about 999,999.
Perhaps Prof Vopson meant it as a prank.
Gonna need a pretty good internet connection to download it all to my PC.
If I define informaton in a crazy way … and I make stupid assumptions … then compound it by even more crazy assumptions … and then demand the government pay me a wage … then I too could prove anything I like and I too would be an academic.
The story and the comments ignore the real issue
Digital bits (e currency, the massive data farms required by tech like farcebook, twatter, google, Amazon, net flicks etc etc etc) are what are mainly driving increased power generation at least in the first world
And this cannot be intermittent and so is fossil fuel based regardless of greenwashing claims
The groups on the forefront of climate change blather are some of the biggest contributors of CO2, if that somehow turns out to be a problem
He just discovered teleportation. The beam me up kind.
I’m sick to my back teeth of catastrophe at the moment Melvin, thanks anyway.
This reminds me of the guy from the Society for the Conservation of Gravity. He picketed and protested the construction of tall buildings. He figured elevators use up too much gravity.