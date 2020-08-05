Watching CO2 feed the world

By David Wojick |August 1st, 2020|Climate
Watching a child grow is seeing carbon dioxide in action. Plants turn CO2 into the food we eat to live and grow on. “You can’t live on air” is a common saying but that is just what we do; we live on air and water.
Few people appreciate this amazing fact, that CO2 in the air is the global food supply. Our meat, fruit and veggies, also our candy and ice cream, milk and wine, are built almost entirely from carbon dioxide and water. Everything we eat and drink.
There is also a bit of nitrogen, to make protein, plus a bunch of trace minerals and vitamins, but you and I are basically composed of processed H2O and CO2.
We should be very thankful that this CO2 food supply is increasing every year, along with our hungry mouths. Instead the climate alarmists want to reduce it, supposedly to make the weather better. This is truly stupid. Carbon dioxide is feeding the world, more every year. The last thing we want to do is reduce the global food supply.
The chemistry is complex but the facts are simple (and miraculous). Plants use the energy of sunlight to transform CO2 and water into their food. They both live and grow on this food, just as we do. Animals eat the plants and each other, then we eat both. Thus we all live on processed carbon dioxide.
It is no accident that we exhale water and carbon dioxide. We are simply completing what is called the carbon cycle when we do this. Our bodies use some of the CO2 based food for the energy they need to live and this returns the carbon dioxide and water to their original form. All living things exist this way.
Carbon cycle: CO2 (+ water) in —> Life—> CO2 (+ water) out.
Life is a CO2 based miracle.
It is a tragedy of ignorance that almost no one knows about this miracle. I have seen school lessons that actually teach the carbon cycle without mentioning carbon dioxide. They talk as though plants get their food from the ground, not the air.
Even worse, CO2 is demonized as air pollution. The world’s food supply cannot be pollution. How stupid is that!
To correct this ignorance it might be useful to label our foods with the amount of carbon dioxide they embody. We already label them for calories, fat, vitamins and such. People should learn how much CO2 they eat every day and be thankful for it.
Water is plentiful in most places, but carbon dioxide is scarce everywhere. For every million molecules of air only about 400 are CO2. That plants can actually find and consume these scarce molecules is amazing in itself. That all life ultimately feeds on these molecules is even more amazing.
A hundred years ago there were less than 300 molecules per million but happily that number has increased steadily. Plant productivity has increased accordingly, helping to feed our growing population. This is called the greening of planet Earth.
The climate alarmists have people calculating their so-called “carbon footprint” which is how much CO2 they cause to be generated. Everyone should be proud of their carbon footprint; it is helping feed the world. Make it bigger, not smaller.
For more on the miracle of carbon dioxide, check out the CO2 Coalition. For a lot of the science see the CO2 Science website.
Author
David Wojick Ph.D. is an independent analyst working at the intersection of science, technology and policy. For origins see
http://www.stemed.info/engineer_tackles_confusion.html
For over 100 prior articles for CFACT see
http://www.cfact.org/author/david-wojick-ph-d/
Available for confidential research and consulting.
5 thoughts on “Watching CO2 feed the world”
So simple, true, eloquent and essential, you have said all that needs to be said about CO2. However the charlatans will continue their manipulative propaganda unabated no matter what.
The issue is not whether atmos CO2 is a good thing or a bad thing. The issue is whether its unrelenting long term rise from 280ppm to 415ppm over the last century is unnatural and whether it is human caused, and whether it has climate implications that are harmful.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/06/14/responsiveness-of-atmospheric-co2-to-fossil-fuel-emissions/
Hey David, you are leaving the Sun out of the equation. No Sun, no photosynthesis. People take the Sun for granted. It is a tragedy of ignorance that almost no one knows about the Sun’s miracle. I have seen school lessons that actually teach the carbon cycle without mentioning the Sun.
The climate on Earth has been changing for about four billion years or so, in variable cycles both long and short. Very few in the climate ‘debate’ understand this changing and its causes. The true believers are fixated on the carbon dioxide (CO2),,which is a minor constituent of the atmosphere, but it is one which is absolutely necessary for life on Earth. In photosynthesis, terrestrial plants, phytoplankton, kelp, and algal plankton in the oceans use sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water to produce carbohydrates and oxygen in their growth cycle. For many of the true believers, this fixation comes from their ulterior political motive to control the population and their global economy with CO2 as the excuse. For others of the true believers this fixation derives from plain old fashioned ignorance.
I am totally in favor of more CO2 in the atmosphere, especially as a defense against the plunge into the next glacial cycle of the Ice Age we live in. Healthy, growing plants have a lot of chlorophyll in their leaves, and this is readily detectable by remote sensing, with a sharp emission peak at 680 nm and a broad peak at 700 to 750 nm (visible light is about 400 to 700 nm, so the main peak is in the short-wave infrared). The increase in chlorophyll (greening of the earth) is easily visible by remote sensing from satellites and shows a great benefit as we progress from 300 ppm to over 400 ppm. We should not stop until we are around 1,000 ppm, so we have a lot of work left. Go for it.