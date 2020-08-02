EV obsession may catch UK automotive ‘sleeping at the wheel’, says Cambria boss

From Automotive Management Online
31/07/2020 in Car Dealer News
Cambria Automobiles chief executive Mark Lavery has urged his car retail colleagues to lobby Government over an all-out push to Electric Vehicles (EV) which risks catching UK automotive “sleeping at the wheel”.
Lavery said that there was still time to prevent Government making a decision which would see an all-out ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid vehicles as early as 2032, risking both the environment and “thousands” of industry jobs.
The Office for Low Emission Vehicles’ (OLEV) consultation over the proposals ends at midnight tonight (July 31), having been extended from an initial May deadline, and Lavery insisted that it was “not too late” to change what appeared to be a set course.
His comments came as the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA) today called for hybrids to be excluded from any initial ban on new vehicles sales, and a phased approach be taken towards a zero emission sales target of 2040.
“At the moment, as an industry, we are sleeping at the wheel as the environmental lobbying groups dictate an all-out push for EVs at the exclusion of any other solution,” Lavery told AM in an interview this morning.
“The millions of tonnes of Cobalt that are being pulled out the ground in Africa, the Amnesty International investigation into child slavery in those mining processes, the fact that the Cobalt is shipped to China to be processed and turned into batteries in a coal-powered economy only to be shipped to developed Western countries so we can have zero tailpipe emissions in our towns and cities… All that seems to be overlooked in the pursuit of this one solution.”
EVs ‘not the only solution’
Lavery argued that 35g/km of permanent CO2 is embedded into the emissions of a pure electric vehicles as a result of the battery production, giving the pure electric car only a small emissions advantage over the latest versions of modern turbo-diesel engines.
Pure EVs contain between 10 to 12kg of Cobalt on average, he said, compared to a far lesser amount for zero emissions-capable hybrid vehicles.
Lavery believes that Government must include hybrids and the use of cleaner synthetic fuels in a more gradual shift towards an all-out ban on vehicles which don’t offer zero emissions.
Hydrogen must also attract greater consideration in plans for the future, he added.
“Holistically, pure EVs are worse for the environment than many other solutions and yet the course appears to have been set,” he said.
Economic risks
Lavery met with former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the MP for Chingford and Woodford Green, at the AM100 group’s Grange Jaguar Land Rover at Woodford to voice his concerns about Government’s policy towards EV adoption.
In its letter to MPs across the country – sent by general managers across the group’s businesses – Cambria also claimed that “thousands” of automotive industry jobs would be lost if Government pursues a rapid all-out shift to pure EVs.
It said: “If we prohibit the sale of hybrid vehicles we will lose thousands and thousands of jobs from our automotive industry manufacturer’s and supply chain like Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin, McLaren, Rolls Royce, Bentley and at the same time arguably damaging the planet further because pure electric is not the only solution.
“Electric propulsion systems are only part of the solution. Hybrid, petrol and diesel propulsion systems are making dramatic improvements and where people were previously not plugging in their vehicles because of the inefficiency that would only allow the vehicle to travel 10 miles on pure electric travel, we are now in a position where most hybrids can do at least 30 miles on electric only charge.
“This covers most people’s daily commute and is already changing behaviours with far more people plugging in the more efficient power units.”
As well as the environmental and economic risks posed by a shift to EVs at the exclusion of ICE and hybrid vehicles, Lavery said that he feared for the future of social mobility.
He said: “The simple fact is that fast-tracking this kind of technology also prices a lot of people out of the market.”
16 thoughts on “EV obsession may catch UK automotive ‘sleeping at the wheel’, says Cambria boss”
UK electric cars will require twice the world’s supply of cobalt
I do not believe the people pushing these policies are ignorant of the costs difficulties of upgrading the power supply systems to entire towns in the time they are demanding. Rather, it always appeared that the intent was to destroy the UK car industry. Indeed, it seems to go further than that and the long term plan is to prevent the average person from being able to own and operate their own vehicle(s). The entire plan has been set up by townies who have several forms of public transport available and are following the Agenda 21 ideas of moving people into urban communities.
The COVID-19 work from home edicts have shown that for many working from home can be successful and reduce costs of doing business significantly. This is leading to pressure to move out of large conurbations into smaller towns in more attractive areas. Whoever is pushing this ‘net zero ‘ idea must recalculate how it is going to proceed. Ideally involve engineers who will point out the reality of what is being glibly stated by politicians and those wishing to deindustrialize the UK.
This is a questionable set of aarguments, based on technologies becoming obsolete, such as cobalt
Even using cobalt need not require child labor. Most EV/battery designers are eliminating cobalt and if the glass batteries come to pass, things also will change drastically. Already we have one million mile batteries ready to install in Teslas and million and 250,000 mile batteries to install in other EV brands. Electric cars are significantly simpler and contain far fewer parts than ICE vehicles and now VW and KANDI are introducing EVs at the lower end of the cost scale. EVs simply represent a superior vehicle technology, irrespective of emissions. THAT is why they will dominate.
Then let the market dictate that dominance. EVs only grow because of massive government subsidy and legislative enforcement. If EVs are really the superior choice, then there should be no need to ban their competition.
Don’t sleep at the wheel when new technologies come! UK forfeited a chance to become the King of Dirigibles in 1930s.
Don’t get me wrong, I believe that electric cars are the future. But no one knows yet how to make a good one.
Anthony
I am looking to buy an older vehicle with technology that can be maintained to avoid these unwanted electric toys.
Roger
Somehow after all these years it’s still unthinkingly assumed climate activists are seeking a “solution.”
What’s actually being sought is the accumulation of wealth and power by leveraging the coercive powers of government to force people to surrender their money and personal autonomy in exchange for things very few of them would ever buy, given a choice.
Single/central/collusion… Go left, young man. Go right, with a nominally independent model. Or, stay in the conservative center, with a hybrid model.
EV’s are going to end up as the vacuum fluorescent bulbs of the vehicle world.
Same single focus push ignoring the science until there is a sudden shift
So there will be a few more trillion dollars waste for nothing, following the ideas of those with zero credibility
I would characterize them as the toxic, underperforming CFLs loved by Greens for their inferior technology and green return.
““At the moment, as an industry, we are sleeping at the wheel as the environmental lobbying groups dictate an all-out push for EVs at the exclusion of any other solution,” Lavery told AM in an interview this morning.”
A solution to a non-problem. Which then creates a huge, foreseeable problem. The foreseeable problem of too much demand on the grid for non-existent electricity (solar PV at night) and unreliable wind energy. And if the electricity has to then come from fossil fuel such as natural gas as a just-it-time spot market player, there is no benefit only a huge added costs of expensive power to everyone and likely more emissions. Ecotard Greens are absolute morons because they are unable to critically evaluate the nonsense they spew.
Of course if one were to invest in fast start, just-in-time CGT peaking power plants, one could make a fortune selling very expensive electricity to desperate for electricity grid operators to keep the lights on. And they just pass the high cost of that power on through to the consumers making it very expensive to charge you EV at night.
unreliable wind energy
Too cold, too hot, never just… Wait a second. Too slow, too fast, out of range.
The battery is a poor choice (e.g. low energy density, high mass) as an energy carrier for transportation purposes. It is a technology of the past that is chosen for Green applications by virtue of sharing/shifting pollution from where the energy is consumed.
IanW is right.
The goal is a peasantry tied to the land, as in the autocratic Russia of the Tsars.
The unique phenomenon of old Russia, the “propiska” or internal passport, will soon be our reality.
The ability of Joe Average to get in a car in New York and drive to Denver Colorado, or someone in Amsterdam to drive to Geneva, is going to end, soon.
Toy electric cars requiring frequent long recharging will make the car practical for shopping, school runs and close work commutes only.
Coordinated policies will also shorten all of the above – people will be incentivised to live as close as possible to work, school, shops etc.
In Belgium where I live this is happening already.
Company cars can now only be PHEVs, with long term policy being to move to all electric.
Big incentives are now given to employees to move to within 5km (3 miles) of the workplace.
The saying goes: “het beste transport is geen transport”
– this means “the best transport is no transport”.